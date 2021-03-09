After disappointing season, UW Huskies hope for strong showing in Pac-12 tournament

There is no designation in the loss column for close defeats.

A loss is a loss, whether it comes by 30 points or two. Washington head coach Mike Hopkins has made that clear. The Huskies — who finished the regular season 5-20 overall and 4-16 in Pac-12 play — have experienced defeats of all shapes and sizes.

While Hopkins and UW take no solace in moral victories, the last two games of the regular season offered the Huskies a boost as they enter the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas. After a demoralizing 97-64 loss to Arizona State on Feb. 23 — the second-largest defeat of the season — UW fell to the Sun Devils by just eight points in the rematch later that week and then lost to Arizona, 75-74, on a last-second shot in the regular-season finale.

On Wednesday, the No. 10 seed Huskies will face seventh-seeded Utah in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament at 4 p.m. It’s been 10 days since UW last played, but Hopkins hopes the lessons from those final two games remain fresh.

“Everything is about executing your game plan,” Hopkins said during a Zoom call with the media on Monday. “In those two games, we did a really good job executing it how it was supposed to be done. We shared the ball. I thought that was really important. We’re still turning the ball over too much, but some of the extra passes were highlights and really good for us.”

Defensively, UW has grown more comfortable with the match-up zone defense Hopkins first introduced in mid-January. Two of the Huskies’ conference wins — at home against Colorado and Utah — came shortly after the team transitioned from Hopkins’ traditional two-three zone to a match-up.

Utah won the first meeting with UW, 76-62, in December, but the Huskies took the second game in January, 83-79. While it took UW some time to get used to the defensive adjustments, Hopkins said he started seeing the payoff toward the end of the season.

“We’re getting better and better at it,” Hopkins said. “It’s still not great, but they’re feeling more comfortable in it and we’ve been able to add a few things from blitzing ball screens to double-teaming the post that I think will help us as we move forward.”

Junior guard Jamal Bey agreed with Hopkins’ assessment.

“Our defense was way better,” Bey said. “We’re figuring out what’s working for us and what’s helping us. As long as we knock down shots like we’ve shown signs that we can, I think we’ll be in good shape.”

While the results haven’t always shown on the floor, Jamal Bey said sees a significant difference between the team that opened the season against Baylor and the one that will play in the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday. The biggest change, Bey said, is how much the players trust each other.

The Huskies lost five players from last year’s roster — most significantly Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels, both taken in the NBA Draft after their freshman seasons. UW also added three transfers. While the team had experience on the roster at the start of the year, most players were adopting new roles and learning to play with each other for the first time.

It took time to find the right chemistry, a challenge made more difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic. The shortened schedule meant no exhibition games and an abbreviated non-conference schedule.

“Not saying we were playing just to play (at the beginning of the season), but that’s what it felt like, especially for myself being out there with no fans getting us hyped,” Bey said. “It just felt like some games we played just to play. But now I think we’re playing for each other and playing to win for each other. I think that’s the biggest part.”

After entering the Pac-12 tournament as the No. 1 seed in 2018-19, the Huskies were the No. 12 seed in 2019-20 and the No. 10 seed this season. It’s been a significant drop-off for a program that won the regular-season conference championship and played in the NCAA Tournament two seasons ago.

In the past two years, UW has gone a combined 9-29 in Pac-12 play. The slide started when point guard Quade Green was declared academically ineligible midway through last season, and the Huskies have struggled to find their footing ever since.

“The team that won the league by three games two years ago was really, really experienced,” Hopkins said. “They’ve been in a lot of games together. We had the same team. We were really talented last year, we just had newness. And then when you lose a key player, if it’s in football a wide receiver or a quarterback, you never know what the effects will be. It ended up having a huge effect on us.

“This year, losing (Stewart and McDaniels who were) so talented, we needed to be better. I thought we would be better than we were. I thought losing the games in the beginning and building confidence I think was a huge thing.”

UW was scheduled to open the season by hosting a tournament at Alaska Airlines Arena. When that was canceled due to COVID-19 issues among several opposing teams, the Huskies’ first game was against No. 2 Baylor instead.

“I thought that was something that really hurt our confidence early and we were playing from behind,” Hopkins said. “We had some experience. Quade had played 13 games the year before. Erik (Stevenson) was new, Jamal Bey was in a new role. Nate Roberts had a more significant role. Those are some of the things … but you can’t really point to one thing. We weren’t playing well early, and building that confidence early would have been a good thing. I didn’t do a good job scheduling that way.”

Barring an unlikely run through the Pac-12 tournament, UW’s season will end without a postseason appearance for the second straight year. That doesn’t mean the Huskies don’t have something to gain from piecing together a few strong performances in Las Vegas — especially when it comes to building toward next season.

“It would mean the world because we work so hard,” Bey said. “We have some people that have returned, but we have a whole new team coming in – like new people playing with each other.

“I think it would mean the world to come out and get a run off and even win it. That’s what I believe we can do if we do what we need to do, play hard enough and execute what coach has to say. I think we’ll have a chance.”