UW Huskies disappointing season ends with loss to Utah in first round of Pac-12 tournament

Washington’s Quade Green (55) shoots around Utah’s Timmy Allen during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 men’s tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

One of the worst seasons in Washington men’s basketball history came to an end on Wednesday as the Huskies fell to Utah, 98-95, in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.

UW (5-21, 4-17 Pac-12) finished with the fewest wins since the 1993-94 season, the first under former head coach Bob Bender. That team finished 5-22 overall and 3-15 in conference play — the worst mark since the program’s inception in 1896. In 2016-17, former head coach Lorenzo Romar’s final team finished 9-22 overall and 2-16 in the Pac-12.

After starting the season with three straight losses, the Huskies also suffered through an 11-game losing streak. With the loss to Utah, UW dropped its final four games of the season and have now fallen in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament in each of the past two seasons.

The seventh-seeded Utes (12-12, 9-11) took control of the game early. After junior guard Jamal Bey hit a 3-pointer with 17:07 left in the first half to give UW an 8-6 lead, Utah responded with a 20-2 run that turned that two-point deficit into a 26-10 advantage.

Quade Green made a transition layup for the Huskies to end the stretch, but Alfonso Plummer followed with a 3-pointer that pushed the Utes’ lead to 17 points — their largest advantage of the half — with 10:55 remaining in the first half.

UW managed to trim Utah’s lead to 12 points, 47-35, by halftime. The Huskies made 11 of their final 15 shots to end the first half, including a period of seven straight.

Utah maintained its double-digit lead for most of the second half until Bey hit a 3-pointer with 2:06 left to cut the advantage to nine. Plummer immediately responded with a three for the Utes, but Bey drained another to pull the Huskies back within nine, 93-84, with 1:38 left.

After two free throws from Utah’s Timmy Allen, Green made a layup to get UW back within nine. He then drained two free throws with 48 seconds left to pull the Huskies within seven, 95-88.

After Utah missed two free throws, Erik Stevenson made a layup to trim UW’s deficit to five points. The Utes then went 1-of-2 at the line, allowing a three from Cole Bajema to pull the Huskies within three points. But with just 1 second left on the clock, UW ran out of time.

The Utes shot 32-of-53 from the field (60.4%) — including 73.9% in the second half — and 14-of-26 from the 3-point line (53.8%). Five Utah players finished in double figures, led by Allen’s 24.

In what was likely his final game with UW, Green led the Huskies with a career-high 31 points. Green, a senior, could return next season due to the NCAA freezing eligibility for athletes this season. He told reporters after senior night that he didn’t know if he would come back, but he did refer to the game as his last at Alaska Airlines Arena.