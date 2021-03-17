Defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles announces transfer from Oklahoma to UW Huskies

The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a PAC-12 football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

Washington added another piece to its secondary on Monday as defensive back Brendan “Bookie” Radley-Hiles announced his transfer from Oklahoma.

Radley-Hiles made 32 starts in three seasons at Oklahoma, finishing with 115 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions and 14 passes defended. He’ll have have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Radley-Hiles will help fill the gaps left behind by starting defensive backs Elijah Molden and Keith Taylor, who both declared for the NFL Draft. Most of Radley-Hiles’ experience is at nickelback — Molden’s former position — but he also has the ability to play multiple positions. The Huskies are returning All-Pac-12 cornerback Trent McDuffie and three safeties with starting experience in Cameron Williams, Asa Turner and Alex Cook. Athletic junior Kyler Gordon can play cornerback, safety or nickelback.

A former five-star recruit, Radley-Hiles played high school football at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Calabasas (Calif.) and IMG Academy in Florida.

‘After verbally committing to Nebraska, Radley-Hiles signed with Oklahoma over offers from Alabama, Florida State, Clemson, Florida, Baylor, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Florida, USC and UCLA, among others. He was considered the No. 7 cornerback nationally the No. 26 player in his class by 247Sports.

Radley-Hiles marked the Huskies’ fourth transfer portal addition this offseason. UW also added Colorado State quarterback Patrick O’Brien, Texas Tech wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk and Texas A&M outside linebacker Jeremiah Martin from the transfer portal.

UW lost five players in wide receivers Puka Nacua (BYU), Ty Jones (Fresno State) and Jordan Chin (Sacramento State), and quarterbacks Jacob Sirmon (Central Michigan) and Ethan Garbers (UCLA).