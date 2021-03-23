Guard with Washington ties enters transfer portal after one season with UW Huskies

Guard Erik Stevenson has entered the transfer portal again after one season at Washington, 247Sports reported on Tuesday.

Stevenson, who starred at Timberline High School, announced his transfer from Wichita State to UW a year ago. He played in 26 games, starting 23, and averaged 9.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. Stevenson shot 35.7% from the field and 29.8% from the 3-point line.

Entering the transfer portal — an NCAA application to manage the transfer process — doesn’t guarantee players will transfer but it does allow other teams to make contact.

After a slow start to the season, Stevenson broke out with a 27-point performance at Cal on Jan. 9 — his first time reaching double figures for the Huskies. He scored at least 10 points in 11 of the Huskies’ last 16 games.

But UW never found its way. The Huskies finished the season 5-21 overall — tied for the fewest wins in program history — and 4-16 in the Pac-12. Their season ended in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.

“It’s definitely not easy,” Stevenson said after the loss to Cal in January. “It’s not easy for any of the guys. It’s not easy on me at all. I’ve never been in this position at all so it’s a learning position for myself as well as the team. It’s frustrating, to be honest. It’s frustrating losing games, whether it’s by five or 30. Losing’s losing. It sucks.”

Originally a three-star recruit in the Class of 2018, Stevenson was considered the No. 31 shooting guard and the No. 193 player in the country. He chose Wichita State in June 2017 over offers from Washington, Washington State, Utah and LSU, among others.

As a sophomore at Wichita State, Stevenson averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 24.7 minutes. He shot 37.7 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from the three-point line. He averaged 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 21.9 minutes as a freshman.

As a senior at Timberline, Stevenson averaged 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.7 blocks as a senior. He also set school records for single-game (45), season (717) and career (1,861) scoring.

Stevenson was one of three transfers with local ties — along with guards Nate Pryor and Cole Bajema — who transferred into the program last offseason. UW didn’t sign any freshmen in the Class of 2020. Stevenson was the biggest contributor of the group, and his departure will leave a gap for the Huskies to fill.

UW does have substantial backcourt depth, even without the unlikely return of starting point guard Quade Green.

Returning starter Jamal Bey will be back for his senior season after averaging 10.3 points per game and shooting 50.7% from the 3-point line. Marcus Tsohonis has played in 38 career games, starting 10. He didn’t often see the court early in the 2020, but he ended the year as UW’s second-leading scorer with 10.4 points per game.

Sharp-shooter RaeQuan Battle saw his role shrink as the season progressed, but he could be a contributor next season. Bajema looked more comfortable down the stretch, scoring 13 points against Stanford and 11 against Arizona State in February. He received high praise from head coach Mike Hopkins and will likely be a key piece moving forward.

Pryor will also return along with three-star point guard Dominiq Penn, who joined UW midseason but never saw the floor.