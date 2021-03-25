String of transfers continues as third UW Huskies guard enters portal

In December, Nate Pryor saidhe always dreamed of playing for Washington.

After one season with the Huskies, he’s now the third UW guard in as many days to enter the transfer portal.

A UW spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that Pryor had followed Erik Stevenson and Marcus Tsohonis into the portal. Pryor (North Idaho College), Stevenson (Wichita State) and Cole Bajema (Michigan) all transferred to UW this offseason. Now, Bajema is the only one still on the roster.

Entering the transfer portal — an NCAA application to manage the transfer process — allows outside teams to teams to make contact. It’s rare for players to return to their original school.

Pryor, a former star at West Seattle, showed early promise for the Huskies. He started two games in December and averaged 30.6 minutes per game in a five-game stretch from Dec. 9 to Dec. 31. But he never played more than 20 minutes after that, playing in just 16 of UW’s 26 games.

Pryor averaged 4.1 points and 1.6 assists, shooting 35.7% from the field and 23.1% from the 3-point line. His best game came against Colorado on Dec. 20 when he scored 15 points on 7-of-17 shooting and added five assists. Pryor reached double figures two other times, scoring 13 points against Seattle U and Montana.

“He plays with an excessive amount of energy, which is inspiring,” UW head coach Mike Hopkins said in December. “I keep using the words non-agenda basketball, what does that mean? He plays like an old-school point guard that’s trying to lead the team to win, which I think is critical.

“He’s still just scratching the surface with our system. But he is a guy that can get us into our offense, he’s exceptionally intelligent, and he plays and competes to win, and for the symbol on the front of his chest rather than the one on the back.”

Pryor, a two-star point guard in the Class of 2017, originally committed to Seattle Univeristy when Cameron Dollar — the former UW assistant also left the program this month— was the head coach. Pryor switched to UW after Hopkins was hired in 2017 and Dollar joined his staff. But Pryor was unable to get academically eligible and spent a year at prep school before heading to North Idaho College.

In two seasons at North Idaho, Pryor averaged 18.0 points in 31.8 minutes per game. He averaged averaged 18.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in his senior season at West Seattle.

The Huskies’ backcourt depth has taken a significant blow this week, especially since it seems unlikely point guard Quade Green will take advantage of the NCAA’s decision to freeze eligibility to return for another season.

As of now, starter Jamal Bey will be back for his senior season after averaging 10.3 points per game and shooting 50.7% from the 3-point line. RaeQuan Battle, who was in the same recruiting class as Tsohonis, is also expected to return.

Bajema, who transferred with Stevenson and guard Nate Pryor during the offseason looked more comfortable down the stretch, scoring 13 points against Stanford and 11 against Arizona State in February. He received high praise from Hopkins and will likely be a key piece moving forward.

UW also has three-star point guard Dominiq Penn, who joined UW midseason but never saw the floor.