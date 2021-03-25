NBA Africa Academy forward reportedly commits to UW Huskies

As three Washington players in three days entered the transfer portal, the Huskies reportedly added a player to their program.

247Sports reported on Thursday that Samuel Ariyibi had committed to Washington. A member of the NBA Africa Academy — an elite basketball training center in Senegal for the top male and female prospects from Africa — Ariyibi is a 6-foot-8, 190-pound shooting forward in the Class of 2021.

Ariybi, 19, is from Lagos, Nigeria and would be UW head coach Mike Hopkins’ first international recruit. He was the MVP of the 2019 Basketball Without Borders Tournament in Senegal. ESPN’s Mark Schmitz described him as the “clear-cut” choice for the award, writing the following:

“Ariyibi kept his foot on the gas all four days, shining as a slashing, playmaking wing who defends multiple positions with incredible energy at 6-foot-8. He has made tremendous strides since joining the NBA Academy Africa in October 2018, fine-tuning his ballhandling and playmaking while becoming more of a threat in midrange spots, though shooting remains his biggest weakness. While he impressed as a driver, facilitator and finisher, it was Ariyibi’s overall intensity that stood out most. If he doesn’t corral the defensive rebound, he’s the first one down the floor. If he’s not in the primary action on offense, he’s scrapping for loose balls to create extra possessions. On the defensive end, he’s picking up 94 feet, pestering point guards, battling bigs, rotating for blocks and diving on the floor.”

Washington State freshman forward Efe Abogidi was also a product of the NBA Africa Academy. He started all 27 games this season, averaging 8.9 points and 7.2 rebounds. He also ranked fourth in the Pac-12 with 36 blocks.

The addition interrupts an exodus from the program as guards Erik Stevenson, Marcus Tsohonis and Nate Pryor all entered the transfer portal this week. Assistant coach Cameron Dollar also announced last week that he was leaving the program. The departures follow a difficult season that saw the Huskies finish 5-21 overall — tied for the fewest wins in program history.

The roster currently has just eight players, not including seniors Quade Green and Hameir Wright. Both could return for another season due to the NCAA freezing eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it seems unlikely.

Along with Ariyibi, UW is also adding McDonald’s All-American Jackson Grant. The forward out of Olympia High School tweeted “Purple and Gold is my home” on Thursday morning, which appeared to confirm his commitment. Hopkins will almost certainly continue to add his roster, likely through transfers.