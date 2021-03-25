Garfield High’s Terrell Brown announces transfer to UW Huskies

The string of commitments and transfers continued on Thursday as Terrell Brown Jr. announced on Twitter his decision to play at Washington.

Brown, who is from Seattle and played at Garfield High School, was a graduate transfer at Arizona last season. He played in 26 games, starting six, and averaged 7.3 points and 3.5 assists. He shot 39% from the field and 38.9% from the 3-point line. The NCAA gave all athletes an extra season of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Brown will have season remaining.

Before transferring to Arizona, brown played two seasons at Seattle University. He was a first-team NABC All-District and first-team All-WAC selection following a 2019-20 season where he averaged 20.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Redhawks. In two years, he scored 1,064 points and averaged 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He started his collegiate career at Shoreline Community College in Seattle.

“Terrell is unselfish,” Arizona head coach Sean Miller told 247Sports this season. “He is smart and experienced. All those characteristics really permeate throughout our team. With as many new players and young guys as we have, he is a steadying force and he did a great job tonight.

“Terrell is just a steadying force. He is the same every day. He has been through a lot. He is experienced and knows the deal in terms of how hard it is to win and the grind of practices and ups and downs of winning and losing.”

Brown was the second UW pick-up on Thursday as Samuel Ariyibi, a forward out of the NBA Africa Academy, reportedly committed to the Huskies. The two will join 2021 McDonald’s All-American Jackson Grant. The forward out of Olympia High School tweeted “Purple and Gold is my home” on Thursday morning, which appeared to confirm his commitment.

The addition of Brown bolsters a backcourt that lost guards Erik Stevenson, Marcus Tsohonis and Nate Pryor to the transfer portal in the last three days. Assistant coach Cameron Dollar also announced last week that he was leaving the program. The departures follow a difficult season that saw the Huskies finish 5-21 overall — tied for the fewest wins in program history.

UW’s roster currently has just eight players, not including seniors Quade Green and Hameir Wright. Both could return for another season due to the NCAA freezing eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that path is unlikely.

With the loss of Stevenson and Tsohonis, Brown could immediately step in as a starter for the Huskies. If Green doesn’t return, UW won’t have a point guard on the roster. Head coach Mike Hopkins could look to Brown to fill that role.