In-state guard joins growing list of UW Huskies in transfer portal

Five Washington players have now entered the transfer portal as guard RaeQuan Battle joined the list on Friday, a UW spokesperson confirmed.

Guards Erik Stevenson, Marcus Tsohonis and Nate Pryor and forward J’Raan Brooks also entered the portal this week. Assistant coach Cameron Dollar also announced he was leaving the program. The departures followed a difficult season that saw the Huskies finish 5-21 overall, which tied for the fewest wins in program history.

Entering the transfer portal — an NCAA application to manage the transfer process — allows outside teams to teams to make contact. It’s rare for players to return to their original school.

With the loss of Battle and Tsohonis, no players remained from the Huskies’ 2019 recruiting class, which was ranked in the top 10 nationally. Five-star recruits Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels declared for the NBA Draft after their freshman season in 2019-20.

Battle spent two seasons with the Huskies. As a sophomore in 2020-21, Battle played in 15 games and started one. He averaged 4.6 points per game on 25.6% shooting from the field, including 20.4% from the 3-point line. Battle opened the season as a key part. of the rotation, averaging 24.8 minutes per game. But his playing time diminished as the season progressed, and he didn’t play in 12 of UW’s 26 games.

Battle played in 20 games as a freshman, starting three, and averaged 5.5 points per game while shooting 34.4% from the field and 27.3% from the 3-point line.

A member of the Reservation, Battle was the first Tulalip tribe member to earn a Division 1 basketball scholarship. A four-star recruit out of Marysville-Pilchuck High School, Battle averged 22 points and nine rebounds as a senior and led the Monarchs to their second-straight District 1 title.

The Huskies currently have five scholarship players on their roster, not including senior forward Hameir Wright and senior point guard Quade Green. Both could return for another season due to the NCAA freezing eligibility, but that path seems unlikely. The players that remain are: Guard Jamal Bey, forward Nate Roberts, guard Cole Bajema, guard Dominiq Penn and center Riley Sorn.

UW did pick-up two commitments on Thursday in Samuel Ariyibi and Terrell Brown Jr. A member of the NBA Africa Academy — an elite basketball training center in Senegal for the top male and female prospects from Africa — Ariyibi is a 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward in the Class of 2021.

Brown Jr., who played at Garfield High School and Seattle University, announced his decision to transfer from to UW from Arizona. Brown and Ariyibi will enter the program with 2021 McDonald’s All-American Jackson Grant. The forward out of Olympia High School tweeted “Purple and Gold is my home” on Thursday morning, which appeared to confirm his commitment.