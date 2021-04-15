UW offensive coordinator John Donovan on Huskies’ quarterbacks, receivers

Washington offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach John Donovan didn’t really know how to refer to the 2020 season as he met with the media last week. It seemed like a stretch to call the four games — played in front of an empty Husky Stadium — a season. It felt more like spring practice, he said. A preview.

Whatever it was, Dylan Morris was the starting quarterback for all of it. That means the redshirt sophomore entered actual spring practice this year with a leg up on the competition — freshman five-star recruit Sam Huard and Colorado State graduate transfer Patrick O’Brien.

But while Morris ended the season as an All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection, his position isn’t guaranteed for 2021.

“You’ve never arrived,” Donovan said last week. “The second you think you’ve arrived is the second you’re going to get lapped. You’ve got to keep pushing at every spot. I don’t care who it is. That’s what the deal is right now. Everybody’s got to worry about themselves and not worry about who they’re going against. Over time we’ll see who pushes who. It’s probably going to take a while to get that done.”

Morris has taken all of the first-team reps so far in spring practice with O’Brien playing with the second team and Huard working behind him with the third. The Huskies have been running two 11-on-11 periods at once, which allows more players to see the field.

“We’re getting double the reps and guys are getting 16 reps instead of four or eight or whatever it may be,” Donovan said. “For everybody to split the field and do that, I think that’s invaluable. You’ve got to play. It’s one thing to watch someone else do it — and you’ve got to learn from that, you’ve got to have the mental capacity to learn from other people’s mistakes and doing it the right way. But at the same time, when it’s you in there actually doing it? I think that helps.”

The change will be helpful to receivers, too — many of whom will be taking on larger roles in 2021. The Huskies lost several wide receivers to the transfer portal, including starters Puka Nacua and Ty Jones. But they still have talent returning, and they added a few intriguing prospects, too.

Terrell Bynum, who had eight catches for 130 yards in 2020, is the lone returning starter. But redshirt freshmen and former four-star recruits Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan gained experience last season and appear primed to take on larger roles.

The Huskies also added Ja’Lynn Polk, who caught 28 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman at Texas Tech last season.

“(Polk’s) learning, too,” Donovan said. “He’s learning a new language. “He’s got experience. He’s made plays in college football before, which is nice. He’s doing a lot of thinking. It’s like anything else. He’s got to hear the call, know the call, do his job. Once he gets that down, he’ll be fine.”

UW received another roster boost this week when wide receiver Giles Jackson announced he was transferring from Michigan to UW. In two seasons at Michigan, Jackson had 24 receptions for 309 yards and a touchdown. He also averaged 26.4 yards per kick return. With the addition of Jackson and Polk, UW should see a boost in the receiver corps’ speed and athleticism from 2020.

That’s not even mentioning the tight end position, where UW returns last year’s leading receiver Cade Otton. Otton caught 18 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns.

Running down the quarterbacks

But who will be throwing to those receivers?

Donovan offered a quick review of each of the Huskies’ starting quarterbacks, starting with Morris, who threw for 897 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions last season. He also ran for two touchdowns.

“(Morris) is a tough kid, smart kid,” Donovan said “He has stuff to work on just like everybody else. When you’re running a race and you’re at the line, you’re running against yourself. So, that’s what he’s doing. He’s not worried about the guy next to him. He’s just running his own race right now.

“He knows what he needs to do to get better and improve. You’re only as good as your next play and he knows that. He’s got to continue to keep getting better. Those guys have the same mindset to push each other. I think just naturally that’s who he is. He’s worried about himself.”

UW brought in O’Brien, a sixth-year senior, after redshirt junior Jacob Sirmon and freshman Ethan Garbers transferred during the offseason. Kevin Thomson, a graduate transfer who joined UW last season, also departed to prepare for the NFL Draft. That left the Huskies with just one scholarship quarterback (Morris) on the roster before Huard arrived.

O’Brien had 591 yards, three passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and two interceptions for the Rams in four games in 2020. In 2019, he threw for 2,803 yards for 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. That experience was a big draw for the Huskies, Donovan said.

“I like what I saw on tape when I watched,” Donovan said. “I went through with him some stuff that we do and he was able to grasp that and had similar concepts. I could tell he had been around. He should be able to step in and maybe learn this thing quicker than a true freshman off the street or a one-year guy off the street. I thought he played a lot. I thought he was smart. I heard good things about him.”

Huard, who set the state passing record of 13,214 yards just before he arrived at UW for spring practice, is one of the most anticipated recruits in years. The Kennedy Catholic product is no stranger to high expectations, but he has plenty to learn as he transitions from the Air Raid to Donovan’s pro-style offense.

“If I had to learn Spanish in three days, I probably wouldn’t be bilingual,” Donovan said. “He’s learning a whole new language. It is football, so he can throw when he needs to — if he sees a guy open here or there or whatever it may be. But I tell the guys, ‘Hear the call. Know the call. Do your job.’

“First he has to hear it and say the call. It’s one thing to say it and another thing to know it, and another thing to do it. He’s done a good job initially of being able to split out the calls.”