Huskies update nonconference football schedule, including rescheduling Michigan, moving up Michigan State series

The Huskies take the field through their signature purple smoke before the game. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

During the next several seasons, Washington football will host Portland State, Michigan State, Boise State, Eastern Michigan, Colorado State and Michigan at Husky Statdium in Seattle.

The university announced eight updates and additions to its upcoming nonconference schedule — including rescheduling the canceled 2020 opener against Michigan and a series against Michigan State, and adding five more contests — Tuesday morning.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last season’s planned opener, the Huskies will still host the Wolverines, but now in 2028. Washington travels to Ann Arbor in September for the first meeting of the two programs since 2002.

The series against Michigan State originally planned for 2028 and 2031 will now be played in 2022, when the Spartans visit Seattle, and 2023, when the Huskies head to East Lansing.

Home games against Portland State, Boise State, Eastern Michigan and Colorado State have also been scheduled.

Here are the eight newly scheduled games, per the university’s release:

Sept. 10, 2022 — Portland State at Washington

Sept. 17, 2022 — Michigan State at Washington

Sept. 2, 2023 — Boise State at Washington

Sept. 16, 2023 — Washington at Michigan State

Sept. 7, 2024 — Eastern Michigan at Washington

Aug. 30, 2025 — Colorado State at Washington

Sept. 9, 2028 — Michigan at Washington

Sept. 8, 2029 — Boise State at Washington

Washington’s full future nonconference schedule is currently set as follows:

2021

Sept. 4 — Montana at Washington, 5 p.m.

Sept. 9 — Washington at Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 — Arkansas State at Washington, 1:15 p.m.

2022

Sept. 3 — Kent State at Washington

Sept. 10 — Portland State at Washington

Sept. 17 — Michigan State at Washington

2023

Sept. 2 — Boise State at Washington

Sept. 9 — Tulsa at Washington

Sept. 16 — Washington at Michigan State

2024

Aug. 31 — Weber State at Washington

Sept. 7 — Eastern Michigan at Washington

Sept. 14 — Ohio State at Washington

2025

Aug. 30 — Colorado State at Washington

Sept. 6 — UC Davis at Washington

Sept. 13 — Washington at Ohio State

2026

Sept. 5, 12 or 19 — Eastern Washington at Washington

2027

Sept. 4 — Fresno State at Washington

2028

Sept. 2 or 16 — Eastern Washington at Washington

Sept. 9 — Michigan at Washington

2029

Sept. 8 — Boise State at Washington