Realignment, CFP expansion, NIL and vaccination efforts among topics discussed at Pac-12 Football Media Day

There was already much to discuss when new commissioner George Kliavkoff took the stage early Tuesday morning in Hollywood for Pac-12 Football Media Day.

Health and safety protocols following an unprecedented and pandemic-shortened college football season last fall. The recent announcement by the NCAA regarding name, image and likeness. The possible expansion of the College Football Playoff field to 12 teams.

Then, not long before Kliavkoff made his opening remarks to members of the media, reports surfaced that two of college football’s premier programs — Oklahoma and Texas, currently members of the Big 12 — had jointly made a formal request to join the SEC, which suddenly added the possibility of realignment and expansion in the Pac-12, though not necessarily imminent, to the conversation.

“If the media reports turn out to be true, we believe the move by Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 to the SEC strengthens our unique position as the only Power Five conference with teams in the Mountain and Pacific time zones,” Kliavkoff said. “We have a stable, highly successful, and well-positioned membership with a high bar to entry. Given our investments in football and men’s basketball, and our historic domination of other sports, we do not think expansion is required to continue to compete and thrive.

“That said, the fallout from Texas and Oklahoma gives us an opportunity to once again consider expansion. We had already had significant inbound interest from many schools. We will work with our presidents and chancellors to evaluate these opportunities.”

While Kliavkoff said he does not believe expansion is “necessary in order to continue to be strong and strive as a conference” that doesn’t mean the conference won’t consider the option.

“It is a priority to consider all of the alternatives that have been presented to us,” he said. “And we will do that in a very timely manner.”

Washington Huskies coach Jimmy Lake noted the possible move of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC is an “interesting development” and while it could spur more realignment in college football, he also said he believes the Pac-12 is in a good position as it currently sits.

“I think we have some talented teams, we have some talented players,” Lake said. “I have heard that there’s been a lot of interest in joining our conference. People want to come and join our conference. From what I understand the phone’s been ringing off the hook for people that want to join us, and I’ve had conversations at some events that I’ve been at where coaches have reached out to me and have put out, ‘Hey, we would love to join your conference.’

“And so I think we’re in a good position. And the strength of the Pac-12, I believe, will be shown this year. I think there’s a lot of returners on offense and defense and really good players across the board in the North and the South, including the University of Washington, and we’re going to have an opportunity on a national stage to show what Pac-12 football is all about.”

The possible expansion of the College Football Playoff field to 12 teams instead of four — which has been proposed and will be evaluated — could offer the Pac-12 another chance to consistently compete on a national stage.

Kliavkoff said during his remarks Tuesday the conference will make “all of our football-related decisions with the combined goals of optimizing CFP invitations and winning national championships” moving forward, and noted expanding the field could benefit the Pac-12.

Though Lake has previously advocated for a slightly more condenses six-team playoff, he said Tuesday opening up the field to 12 teams is a “positive step in the right direction.”

“To open it up to 12 teams is phenomenal for college football,” he said. “The worst phrase I hate to hear — I’m sure we’re going to hear it again — the eye test, the eye test. How about the field test? How about a team going against a team and who is going to come out the other side and win the football game? Let’s have that happen.

“Let’s take the subjectivity out of it, let it be settled on the football field. Opening up to 12 teams will be great as long as we’re well represented across the country.”

Also among topics at the forefront of Tuesday’s discussions was how health and safety in the conference amid the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve.

Kliavkoff said two-thirds of the teams in the conference have player vaccination rates of more than 80%, while half of those teams have surpassed 90%.

“We have been strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, including through educational webinars and public service announcements,” he said. “We plan to have safety protocols in place that include regular testing for any student-athlete who is unvaccinated as well as for anyone vaccinated or unvaccinated who is symptomatic.”

Kliavkoff also said the conference is considering what its forfeiture policy will be, and said it will likely be announced in the coming weeks.

Lake said UW’s program, which had its 2020 season ended early by COVID-19, is “well over 90% vaccinated,” and possibly more than 95% at this point, and the coaching staff in particular is 100% vaccinated.

“There’s really a sense of unfinished business with our football team,” he said. “We’ve had a really good offseason. Our guys have trained and had a huge chip on their shoulder for the way our season unfolded and ended in 2020.”

While the conference has high vaccination rates overall, notably absent from Tuesday’s event was Washington State coach Nick Rolovich, who addressed reporters virtually after stating last week he has not received a vaccine and would not be attending Media Day in person.

When asked about Rolovich’s absence, Kliavkoff said “the decision whether he gets vaccinated or not is a private decision” and the conference does not mandate vaccination.

Rolovich addressed his absence from the event in his opening statement to the media on Tuesday.

“The reasons for my individual choice will remain private,” he said. “However, I want to make it clear I respect, I support all the work being done by the state of Washington, who as a state has one of the highest percentages of vaccinations in the country. Whitman County … what a job they had to do with college, a university in a small college town. I think that brought some unique challenges for them. And Washington State University in navigating us all through this unprecedented pandemic.

“As I go forward, I plan on adhering to all policies that are implemented for the unvaccinated at the state, local, campus, conference level. I’m not against vaccinations. I wholeheartedly support those who choose to be vaccinated, including our players, staff, coaches.”

Kliavkoff also addressed the NCAA decision earlier this month to permit student-athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness.

“We support the opportunity of our athletes to monetize their personal brands just as other students on campus are able to build and market their own intellectual property,” he said. “I want to announce today that the Pac-12 networks will be launching a new licensing program to provide student-athletes highlights and content to any company that is working with any of our Pac-12 student-athletes in connection with their NIL. This initiative, which leverages our network’s rights and capabilities, will be one of many we plan to implement to support our Pac-12 student-athletes in the new NIL landscape.

“Although we support legitimate NIL, we also support a bright line against any payments designed to induce a player to join a specific school or any payments that resemble pay-for-play. These are non-negotiables and we must continue to work with Congress to draft a federal law that clearly establishes this line to protect what is distinct about college sports and the integrity of our competitions.”

Lake also addressed the impact of the recent ruling on UW’s program in particular.

“This has been a long time coming,” he said. “I think it’s a huge landscape that’s unknown for a lot of entities. But, really the message to our team is we need to focus on becoming better football players, and we need to go out there and win some football games. If we do that, all of that stuff is going to take care of itself.”