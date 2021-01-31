Bryce Miller: Resilient, controversial Patrick Reed wins Farmers as U.S. Open return looms

It wasn’t just Patrick Reed against Torrey Pines. It wasn’t just Reed versus the field, although one by one the contenders slowly faded out of view. It wasn’t just Reed fending off nerves and fickle breaks that make winning so hard on the PGA Tour.

In the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday, it felt like Reed against absolutely everyone — from La Jolla to Long Island.

The rules tsunami swirling around an embedded-ball ruling in the middle of Saturday’s third round hardly faded a day later. The heat of it still felt fresh and warm to the touch. With a greenside cap tip to The Who … meet the new villain, same as the old villain.

“I was allowed to kind of put it behind me when the head rules official comes up and says you did everything you were supposed to do,” said Reed, who cruised — controversy notwithstanding — to a 72-hole total of 14-under 274 and a five-stroke win. “When you do everything you’re supposed to do, at the end of the day that’s all you can control.

“Going into today, I … plugged in my headphones and just kind of got in my world.”

Normally, a golf tournament splinters into cheering sections like the New Hampshire primary. By Sunday, the Farmers felt like two entrenched camps: Those related to Reed by blood or paycheck, pitted against those rooting for anyone and everyone else.

CBS began its broadcast with Jim Nantz conducting a “Face the Nation"-style roundtable, quizzing everyone in camera reach. Reactions were seasoned with dashes of skepticism, with words like “questionable reputation” sprinkled across the conversations.

Analyst Nick Faldo mentioned on Golf Channel that it must feel, paraphrasing, like an anvil across the scapulas with competitors in all directions whispering about Reed in the wings.

Clouded thoughts threaten to torpedo chances on a track as unforgiving as Torrey Pines South. Yet, Reed survived and thrived.

Challenges to the lead came. Reed swatted them away. Down the stretch, he steadied himself amid unsteady circumstances and left with $1.35 million worth of proof that he’s resilient, regardless of any other labels people choose.

“I knew … today was going to be a grind,” he said.

The dust-up began Saturday in a sand trap on No. 10: Reed hit a shot into deep rough on the left side of a greenside cart path. He was awarded relief for an embedded ball. What happened in between was what created, as Nantz phrased it, a firestorm.

If the ball had plugged on the fly, USGA Rule 16.4 clears the way for Reed to do what he did next. He picked the ball up to examine the resting spot, then held it until the rules official arrived.

If the ball bounced, slowing the speed dramatically and making an embedded lie nearly impossible, play on. Television cameras showed the ball did indeed hop, but no one else saw it as Reed asked the nearest volunteer and playing partners.

The rule in those conditions? Fine. Checking with volunteers, players and a rules official? Fine. Touching the ball and poking around in the cavity it created like a dentist polishing off a root canal? Um …

“That was the very strange part, that he picked the ball up, moved it over there and then he’s messing around, prodding the grass,” Faldo said on CBS. “That for us is what’s caused the gray area.”

Fellow analyst Frank Nobilo argued he would never pick up the ball before getting more eyes on the situation.

“If there’s a problem, a gray area, just leave everything alone,” he said. “Then let the rules official determine. If that had happened, not only would it be a free drop, he would have gotten off scot free. It didn’t happen that way.”

Further compounding things was the fact Rory McIlroy did essentially the same thing during the same round without consulting an official. The Tour released a statement saying both players handled things properly, given the conditions.

“Seemed to me like it was a bit of a storm in a teacup,” said McIlroy, who tied for 16th.

There’s a huge difference and distinction, though. McIlroy owns a sterling reputation and the respect of those slogging across fairways with him.

Reed was dogged by questions about theft, cheating and character in college. Among other situations as a pro, Reed was assessed a two-stroke penalty at the 2019 Hero World Challenge for not once, but twice, improving his lie by moving sand behind a ball in the bunker.

Optics matter. History matters. No Tour player is more scrutinized.

“Obviously, the talk amongst the boys isn’t great,” San Diegan and San Diego State alum Xander Schauffele said.

Reed needed to be smarter. He knows his game must stay squeaky clean, from tee to green. He moved the ball, poked around in the rough, pushed the limits and kicked open the door to doubt and questions about intent. He was asked directly about people who feel he cheated.

“I’ve already said anything I need to say about what happened yesterday,” Reed said. “All I can really do is focus on today and just listen to what the rules officials said, and they said that I didn’t do anything incorrect.”

The reason decisions like those matter is because golf finds itself more rattled than other sports because of its unique DNA. The PGA Tour fancies itself a gentleman’s game. Sportsmanship and self-policing rule. No fist fights on greens, like baseball. No one is sent to the penalty box for high-sticking.

Reed always will sense an Astros-esque asterisk next to his Farmers victory, no matter the fantastic shots, steely nerves and toughness that fed the finish.

Any regrets about one moment hanging over the win?

“Not at all,” he said.

Instead of allowing the buzz to fade a bit, Reed’s Twitter feed launched an all-caps rebuttal Saturday, indicating McIlroy did the same thing without calling in a rules official. The screed ended with, “END OF STORY.”

Fat chance.

Bottle up all that scrutiny, hand-wringing and second-guessing for June, when everyone will revisit the controversy ad nauseam during the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. The fact Reed rolled to a win by a wide margin rather than a nail-biter lessens some of the angst, but in no way erases it.

Reed’s other skill? Applying blinders.

“Went out there today and really just got on a game face,” Reed said.

Might be handy, come June.