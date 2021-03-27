Kucher reaches Dell Golf semis with unblemished week

AUSTIN, Texas — Can anybody defeat Matt Kuchar?

When Kuchar made a short birdie putt on the 17th hole of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Saturday afternoon at Austin Country Club, he improved his record to 5-0 — the only one with an unblemished record — for the tournament. It also sent him to the semifinals on Sunday against three players who aim to knock him off his perch.

Kuchar, ranked 52nd in the world, defeated Brian Harman 2 and 1 in a back-and-forth tussle before a large gallery. He then heard strains of "Kooch!" after he lifted the winning ball from the cup.

Kucher will be joined in the semifinals by three golfers who might need an introduction to casual golf fans: Victor Perez, Billy Horschel and former University of Texas All-American Scottie Scheffler.

A triumph on Sunday would give Kuchar, 42, his 10th PGA Tour victory.

Kuchar admitted that he had a quick golf lesson after beating Jordan Spieth 1 up with a putt on the 18th hole in the round of 16 early Saturday.

"I had 30 minutes between sessions," Kuchar said. "I grabbed some lunch, then got out with (personal coach) Chris O'Connell. I wasn't thrilled with how I was driving it, and thankfully he's been doing some great work and we have made a great team for, golly, it's 15ish years now. He was able to kind of say the right thing and get the driver clicking again and I felt awfully good this afternoon."

Also on Saturday, Scheffler rolled to an impressive victory over Jon Rahm, ranked No. 3 in the world, 3 and 1.

Horschel, who trailed for much of his match against Tommy Fleetwood, rallied for a victory on the first hole of a playoff. Perez dominated his match against Sergio Garcia, winning 4 and 3.

Scheffler had a challenging day, defeating Ian Poulter in the morning and Rahm in the afternoon. He might have been inspired by a large group of followers who shouted either "Scottie!" or "Hookem Horns!" after virtually every shot.

"I've watched Ian way too many times on TV just beat the crap out of us in the Ryder Cup," said Scheffler, a 24-year-old former Longhorn from Ridgewood, N.J. "So I just have memories of me and my dad sitting on the couch and watching this guy make putt after putt. So it was nice to get one on him, at least for me."

Three former Texas Longhorns — Spieth, Scheffler and Dylan Frittelli — were among the 16 golfers who teed off early Saturday, but only Scheffler reached Sunday's semis.

Spieth and Kuchar were involved in a tug of war that did not end until Kuchar made a putt of just under 6 feet on the 18th hole to advance. Frittelli had a rough morning, losing to Fleetwood 4 and 3.

Garcia, coming off a hole-in-one on the fourth playoff hole to win his match against Lee Westwood, continued to roll as he defeated Mackenzie Hughes 2 and 1 Saturday morning in the round of 16.

They were tied through nine holes, but Garcia won four of the next six to pull away.

"I obviously hit some really good shots," the Spaniard said. "Mackenzie gave me a couple helps here on 9 and 10. Obviously, he pulled it left into the hazard; I won that one. And then he made bogey on 10 from probably like 70 yards. So that was obviously very nice."

The shot of the day belonged to Fleetwood. He was 179 yards from the fourth hole with a 7-iron in his hands. Less than 24 hours after Garcia made a hole in one on the fourth hole, Fleetwood made one too.

"I just know it was a smooth 7, carried onto the slope and rolled back in," Fleetwood said. "We couldn't see it. There were like four people behind, and we still weren't sure. Got up to the green, and it disappeared into the hole."