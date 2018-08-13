High school football starts back up tomorrow. Here’s what happened last season

The beginning of the 2018 high school football season is just one day away.
Practices officially begin Wednesday morning, and The News Tribune and The Olympian will be visiting more than 25 programs around the South Sound before Week 1 games kick off on Aug. 30 as part of our annual preseason practice tours.
But, before we do that, let’s take a look back at what happened in all six classifications in 2017.
2017 RECAPS
CLASS 4A
Who won it all?
Richland won its third state title in program history — the Bombers previously won in 1999 and 1982 — with a 28-21 win over Woodinville. The Bombers completed a perfect 14-0 season.
What happened in the title game?
A year after the Bombers were devastated by a late interception in a title-game loss to Camas, senior DB Adam Weissenfels picked off Woodinville QB Jaden Sheffey with less than two minutes to play to stave off a late Falcons comeback and send the Richland crowd into a frenzy at the Tacoma Dome. Weissenfels, who will attend the United States Naval Academy, tied the 4A state championship game record with three interceptions, and was later named the 4A state player of the year by the Associated Press. Richland built a 28-0 lead at halftime, but the Falcons slowly chipped away at the lead in the second half, scoring twice in the fourth quarter before Weissenfels’ final interception ended the threat.
Semifinal showdowns
Richland 42, Central Valley 10: The Bombers scored on four of their first five possessions to run away with a win at Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco.
Woodinville 10, Sumner 0: The Falcons’ “Dark Side” defense kept the Spartans scoreless for four quarters and ended their season at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.
State qualifiers
Full brackets are available at WIAA.com.
State champion: Richland
State runner-up: Woodinville
Lost in semifinals: Central Valley, Sumner
Lost in quarterfinals: Skyline, Gonzaga Prep, Graham-Kapowsin, Monroe
Lost in first round: Bothell, Camas, West Valley of Yakima, Moses Lake, Kentwood, Lake Stevens, Puyallup, Union
CLASS 3A
Who won it all?
O’Dea avenged a title-game loss a year earlier with a 38-11 walloping of Rainier Beach. This was the fourth title in program history for the Fighting Irish and fourth for coach Monte Kohler. O’Dea won previously in 1995, 1994 and 1991.
What happened in the title game?
The Fighting Irish built a two-touchdown lead by halftime and never really looked back at the Tacoma Dome. Senior running back Jamyn Patu — who was later dubbed the state player of the year for all classifications by the Associated Press and joined the Washington Huskies as a walk-on — was the star for O’Dea in the title game, finishing with 272 yards and two touchdowns.
Semifinal showdowns
O’Dea 34, Bellevue 33: O’Dea advanced to the title game for the second straight season with a nailbiting, double-overtime win over the Wolverines at Pop Keeney Stadium in Bothell.
Rainier Beach 49, Garfield 21: The Vikings advanced to their first title game in program history against their city rivals at Pop Keeney Stadium in Bothell.
State qualifiers
Full brackets are available at WIAA.com.
State champion: O’Dea
State runner-up: Rainier Beach
Lost in semifinals: Bellevue, Garfield
Lost in quarterfinals: Timberline, Ferndale, Eastside Catholic, Peninsula
Lost in first round: Kamiakin, Oak Harbor, Mercer Island, Bethel, Edmonds-Woodway, Lincoln, Mount Spokane, Mountain View
CLASS 2A
Who won it all?
Hockinson, which had never advanced to a championship game before, won its first state title in program history, 35-22, over perennial state powerhouse Tumwater. The Hawks completed a perfect 14-0 season.
What happened in the title game?
Tumwater looked well on its way to winning its sixth championship after pulling out to a 10-0 lead early at the Tacoma Dome, but the Hawks fired back behind senior QB Canon Racanelli — later named the 2A state player of the year by the Associated Press and now at Central Washington — who finished 27 of 45 passing for 316 yards and three touchdowns. His younger brother, WR Sawyer Racanelli — who will be a junior in 2018 and already a Division I offer from Oregon State — had 12 catches for 135 yards and three total scores. Both brothers cemented their places in the all-time state record books. Hockinson took the lead at halftime and never gave it up, scoring three times in the fourth quarter.
Semifinal showdowns
Hockinson 53, West Valley of Spokane 30: The Hawks’ offense continued its season-long dominance with a road win over West Valley at Gonzaga Prep High School in Spokane.
Tumwater 10, Archbishop Murphy 6: Tumwater’s shutdown defense sent it back to the title game, and avenged a state-playoff loss against the Wildcats a year earlier at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.
State qualifiers
Full brackets are available at WIAA.com.
State champion: Hockinson
State runner-up: Tumwater
Lost in semifinals: West Valley of Spokane, Archbishop Murphy
Lost in quarterfinals: Liberty of Issaquah, Selah, North Kitsap, Steilacoom
Lost in first round: Fife, Pullman, Franklin Pierce, Black Hills, W.F. West, River Ridge, Lynden, Othello
CLASS 1A
Who won it all?
Royal won its eighth state title in program history — and third in a row — with a 33-27 win over Meridian. The Knights have an active 41-game winning streak.
What happened in the title game?
Eastern Washington signee QB Simon Burkett kept Meridian close — throwing for 305 yards and two touchdowns — and tied the game with less than 12 minutes to play on a 10-yard touchdown run at the Tacoma Dome, but Royal snuck away. Knights RB Alonso Hernandez-Rangel — who rushed for 143 yards on 24 carries and had three touchdowns — punched in a 7-yard score with 2:32 remaining to regain the lead. Royal caused and recovered a fumble on Meridan’s next series to hold on. Burkett was later named the 1A state player of the year by the Associated Press.
Semifinal showdowns
Royal 35, Newport 7: The Knights rolled over Newport at Lions Field in Moses Lake to return to the title game for the third consecutive season.
Meridian 34, La Center 14: Meridian returned to the championship game for the first time since its 2006 title win with a rout of La Center at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.
State qualifiers
Full brackets are available at WIAA.com.
State champion: Royal
State runner-up: Meridian
Lost in semifinals: Newport, La Center
Lost in quarterfinals: Colville, Okanogan, Cascade Christian, Montesano
Lost in first round: Connell, Zillah, Freeman, Naches Valley, Mount Baker, Nooksack Valley, Charles Wright, Hoquiam
CLASS 2B
Who won it all?
Kalama won its second state title in school history — its first was in 1998 — with a 28-27 win over Liberty of Spangle.
What happened in the title game?
WR/DB Tucker Wetmore scored twice for the Chinooks, recording 97 receiving yards, and made a crucial interception with less than two minutes to play to hold off Liberty. Liberty RB James Heer finished with 106 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Semifinal showdowns
Kalama 20, Napavine 13: Kalama’s defense held then-defending state champion Napavine scoreless on three red zone drives to advance at Tiger Stadium in Centralia. QB Alex Dyer was later named the 2B state player of the year by the Associated Press.
Liberty of Spangle 21, Asotin 16: Liberty RB James Heer rushed for 196 yards and a score to lead the Lancers to the title game at Gonzaga Prep High School in Spokane.
State qualifiers
Full brackets are available at WIAA.com.
State champion: Kalama
State runner-up: Liberty of Spangle
Lost in semifinals: Napavine, Asotin
Lost in quarterfinals: Pe Ell-Willapa Valley, Toledo, Davenport, DeSales
Lost in first round: Friday Harbor, Adna, Rainier, Concrete, Lake Roosevelt, Tri-Cities Prep, Manson, Lyle-Wishram
CLASS 1B
Who won it all?
Almira-Coulee-Hartline topped Sunnyside Christian, 84-60, to win its third state title in program history. ACH previously won in 2007 and 1990.
What happened in the title game?
Almira-Coulee Hartline QB Maguire Isaak piled up 611 total yards and 12 touchdowns — yes, those are the correct numbers — to lead the Warriors to the eight-man trophy at the Tacoma Dome. Isaak threw for 368 yards and eight touchdowns on 41 of 21 passing. He added another 243 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries. WR Parker Zappone was his top target with four touchdowns and 188 receiving yards. Isaak was later named the 1B state player of the year by the Associated Press.
Semifinal showdowns
Sunnyside Christian 62, Odessa 22: The Knights blew by Odessa at Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium in Pasco to advance to their first title game in history.
Almira-Coulee-Hartline 60, Lummi 6: ACH’s offense lit up Lummi at Civic Stadium in Bellingham to return to the title game for the first time since 2011.
State qualifiers
Full brackets are available at WIAA.com.
State champion: Almira-Coulee-Hartline
State runner-up: Sunnyside Christian
Lost in semifinals: Odessa, Lummi
Lost in quarterfinals: Garfield-Palouse, Cusick, Naselle, Tacoma Baptist
2017 All-STATE SELECTIONS
