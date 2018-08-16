Black Hills junior running back Preston Lee is expected to help lead the Wolves offense this season. He is shown during preseason football practice at Black Hills High School in Tumwater on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.
Black Hills junior running back Preston Lee is expected to help lead the Wolves offense this season. He is shown during preseason football practice at Black Hills High School in Tumwater on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com
Black Hills junior running back Preston Lee is expected to help lead the Wolves offense this season. He is shown during preseason football practice at Black Hills High School in Tumwater on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

High School Sports

High school football: 2018 South Sound preseason practice tour

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

August 16, 2018 12:45 PM

Welcome back to high school football season. For two weeks before games begin, The News Tribune and The Olympian will visit local programs across the South Sound, providing photos, videos and insight on what to expect during the 2018 season.

Follow high school sports coordinator Lauren Smith (@smithlm12), staff writers Chase Hutchinson (@EclecticHutch), Jordan Whitford (@j_whitford33), Jerod Young (@JerodYoung) and Logan Stanley (@LScribe), and contributing writer Dave Weber (@dweber34) for updates on Twitter.

Staff photographers Josh Bessex (@Bessex_Joshua), Tony Overman (@tonyoverman), Steve Bloom and Peter Haley will also be out around the South Sound daily as we get closer to Week 1.

TNT_Sumner_Football_Practic(2) (3)
Defensive back Donovan Clark works on a tackling drill during the Sumner football team practice at Sumner Middle School in Sumner, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. .
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

PRACTICE TOUR

Preseason practices run from Aug. 15-31. Check back daily to see where we will go next.

Aug. 15: Auburn Riverside Ravens | Bethel Braves | Enumclaw Hornets | Sumner Spartans | Yelm Tornados

Aug. 16: Black Hills | Todd Beamer

Aug. 17: Stadium | Shelton

Aug. 18: 4A NPSL Mountain | 3A SSC

Aug. 20: 1A Nisqually | 2B Central Mountain

Aug. 21: 2A EvCo

Aug. 22: 2A SPSL Sound

Aug. 23: 2A SPSL Mountain | 1A Evergreen

Aug. 24: 3A SSC

Aug. 25: 4A SPSL

Aug. 26: 3A PCL | 2A EvCo

Aug. 27: 4A SPSL

Aug. 28: 4A NPSL Mountain | 3A SSC

TNT_Stadium_Practice_0004
Safety David Kotyash deflects a pass during a drill at football practice at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

LEAGUE PREVIEWS

Top storylines, team-by-team breakdowns, schedules and league predictions from the South Sound and beyond.

4A NPSL, coming Aug. 28

4A SPSL, coming Aug. 27

3A PCL, coming Aug. 26

3A SSC, coming Aug. 24

2A SPSL Mountain, coming Aug. 23

2A SPSL Sound, coming Aug. 22

2A EvCo, coming Aug. 21

Small schools, coming Aug. 20

TNT_GK_MORRIS_0003
Quarterback Dylan Morris at Graham-Kapowsin High School in Graham, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. .
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

STATE RANKINGS

See which local teams and players are projected to be among the best in Washington this season.

The News Tribune’s preseason all-state football team, coming Aug. 25

Statewide coaches poll, coming Aug. 29

RELATED CONTENT

Catch up on everything that will get you ready for September.

Aug. 14, 2018: Football playoffs now seeded by committees. WIAA hopes ‘human element’ makes a better postseason

Aug. 13, 2018: High school football starts back up tomorrow. Here’s what happened last season

Aug. 7, 2018: Graham-Kapowsin football’s season opener in Eugene will be broadcast on ESPNU

July 27, 2018: Federal Way community remembers football player who ‘always had a smile on his face’

July 25, 2018: Federal Way football player dies after collapsing at team workout, officials say

July 25, 2018: WIAA announces state football seeding committees for 2018 season

June 28, 2018: Highclimber Stadium field to be named after Shelton coach who won 2 state titles, coached Super Bowl champion

June 26, 2018: This former Curtis football star is still amazing audiences. His acrobatic catches are an internet sensation

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

  Comments  