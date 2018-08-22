2A EvCo football preview: Top teams, players for 2018

ON THE THRONE
Tumwater reached the state title game for the ninth time in its history last season, plowing through powerhouses like Lynden and Archbishop Murphy along the way, though the T-Birds lost to Hockinson in the final. Tumwater has claimed the 2A EvCo title the past eight seasons, and hasn’t lost a league game since 2009.
5 PLAYERS TO WATCH
WR LeAndre Gaines, W.F. West, jr.: First-team 2A EvCo selection averaged 17 yards per catch last year at tight end.
OL Caden Hicks, Tumwater, sr.: Veteran center anchors T-Birds’ line. First-team 2A EvCo pick is also a two-time state placer in wrestling.
QB Ethan Loveless, Black Hills, sr.: Portland baseball commit averaged more than 140 passing yards per game despite being injured the second half of the season. 2A EvCo first-teamer.
RB Dylan Paine, Tumwater, jr.: Rushed for 1,803 yards and 24 touchdowns, averaging 128.8 yards per game. First-team 2A EvCo and honorable mention all-state pick.
LB Jack Prentice, Tumwater, sr.: First-team 2A EvCo pick led the T-Birds with 76 tackles in 2017, including nine for losses and two fumble recoveries.
PROJECTED FINISH
Tumwater, Black Hills, W.F. West, Centralia, Aberdeen, Rochester
ABERDEEN BOBCATS
Coach: Kevin Ridout, fifth year
2017: 4-6, fourth in 2A EvCO, lost in district playoffs
BLACK HILLS WOLVES
Coach: Kirk Stevens, fifth year
2017: 6-5, third in 2A EvCo, lost in first round of state playoffs
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Reggie Gaither (half-back spread). Returning starters — 9. Top players — OL Tate Elliott, 5-10, 255, jr.; OL Ben Herrin, 6-2, 220, jr.; RB Preston Lee, 5-10, 185, sr.; QB Ethan Loveless, 6-0, 170, sr.; WR Alex Nagy, 5-11, 160, sr.; WR Nolan Reynolds, 6-0, 165, sr.; WR Nolan Reynolds, 6-0, 165, sr.; WR Josh Rodgers, 5-11, 160, sr.; RB Jaden Toussaint, 5-11, 175, sr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — J.D. Johnson (3-3). Returning starters — 2. Top players — LB Jordan Claridge, 5-10, 200, sr.; LB Zach Loveless, 5-11, 190, jr.; DB Taylor Simmons, 5-9, 170, sr.
CENTRALIA TIGERS
Coach: Jeremy Thibault, second year
2017: 2-7, fifth in 2A EvCo
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Jeremy Thibault (multiple set wing-T). Returning starters — 5. Top players — OL Dom Aguirre, 6-1, 210, sr.; OL Justice Kuykendall, 6-0, 220, jr.; RB Blaine Wass, 5-8, 165, jr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Duane Bailey (4-3). Returning starters — 1 . Top players — LB Dom Aguirre 6-1, 210, sr.; DL Justice Kuykendall, 6-0, 220, jr.; DB Colby Sobolesky, 6-0, 165, sr.
ROCHESTER WARRIORS
Coach: John Moorhead, second year
2017: 2-7, sixth in 2A EvCo
Offense: Coordinator (set) — flexbone/triple option. Returning starters — 5. Top players — RB Grayson Johnson, 5-11, 190, sr.; WR Daniel May, 6-1, 170, jr.; WR Patrick Riley, 5-11, 170, sr.; OL Adan Uribe, 6-1, 220, sr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — 4-2-5. Returning starters — 7. Top players — DB Gerardo Carpio, 6-0, 195, sr.; LB Grayson Johnson, 5-11, 190, sr.; LB Nathan Kilmer, 5-10, 195, sr.; DL Fernando Soria, 5-8, 205, sr.
TUMWATER T-BIRDS
Coach: Bill Beattie, second year
2017: 11-3, 2A EvCo champion, lost in state championship
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Rob Hinkle and Jamie Weeks (wing-T). Returning starters — 4. Top players — OL Cole Barker, 6-1, 245, sr.; TE Thomas Drayton, 6-5, 230, sr.; OL Villi Hafoka, 6-5, 250, jr.; OL Caden Hicks, 6-2, 235, sr.; RB Dylan Loftis, 6-0, 200, sr.; RB Zane Murphy, 5-10, 180, sr.; RB Dylan Paine, 5-9, 180, jr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Tim Otton (4-3). Returning starters — 3. Top players — DB Turner Allen, 5-11, 175, soph.; LB Mason Burbidge, 5-9, 160, sr.; DL Thomas Drayton, 6-5, 230, sr.; DL Ty Gilliland, 6-3, 230, jr.; DB Kyle Mancillies, 6-0, 175, sr.; LB Jack Prentice, 5-10, 165, sr.; DB Patrick Williams, 5-10, 170, sr.
W.F. WEST BEARCATS
Coach: Dan Hill, first year
2017: 8-3, 2A EvCo runner-up, lost in first round of state playoffs
Offense: Coordinator — Dan Hill (multiple). Returning starters — 2. Top players — RB Jaiyden Camoza, 5-10, 170, jr.; WR Leandre Gaines, 6-3, 265, jr.; OL Trent Peters, 6-2, 215, jr.
Defense: Coordinator — Jason Aldrich (multiple). Returning starters — 5. Top players — LB Jett Bowers, 5-9, 165, sr.; DB Carver Brennan, 5-11, 160, sr.; LB Lafe Johnson, 5-11, 175, sr.; LB Zack Sloan, 5-10, 205, sr.; DB Troy Yarter, 6-0, 165, sr.
