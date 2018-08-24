3A SSC football preview: Top teams, players for 2018

ON THE THRONE
Timberline and Peninsula could duke it out again at the top of the 3A SSC. The Blazers won back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017 with the Seahawks on their heels, and both teams advanced to the state quarterfinals a year ago. Timberline will look for the three-peat this season, despite graduating several impact players, and Peninsula will look to swipe title away. Meanwhile, Gig Harbor and Yelm are on the rise, aiming to play spoiler to both programs.
5 PLAYERS TO WATCH
LB Jamin Fa’alogo, Timberline, sr.: Was a first-team 3A SSC pick as a defensive back as a junior – recording 74 tackles (10 for losses), six interceptions, five sacks, three fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns – but will move to linebacker this year.
QB Burke Griffin, Peninsula, sr.: Top passer in the league last season finished with 2,087 yards and 17 TDs on 66.3 percent passing. Has two Division II offers.
WR/DB Chris Penner, Capital, sr.: Two-time 3A SSC first-teamer finished 2017 with 57 catches for 1,066 yards and 12 touchdowns. Had six games with 100-plus receiving yards.
RB/LB Braeden Potter, Peninsula, sr.: First-team 3A SSC pick at defensive back (55 solo tackles, 10 for losses, three interceptions, two defensive touchdowns) will move to linebacker this season. Also had 128 carries for 667 yards as a running back.
LB Derrick Platt, Yelm, sr.: Led the league with 106 solo tackles, 17 tackles for losses and nine sacks last season. 3A SSC first-teamer was also a state champ in wrestling at 182 pounds.
PROJECTED FINISH
Peninsula, Timberline, Yelm, Gig Harbor, Central Kitsap, Capital, North Thurston, Shelton
CAPITAL
Coach: Terry Rose, first year
2017: 4-6, sixth in 3A SSC
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Terry Rose (I-backs). Returning starters — 6. Top players — OL Daniel Bailey, sr.; OL Mason Bertelli, sr.; QB Grant Erickson, sr.; RB Eric Jackson, sr.; WR Chris Penner, sr.; OL Tate Smith, sr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Adam Kulhawik (4-3). Returning starters — 7. Top players — DB Chris Penner, sr.
CENTRAL KITSAP
Coach: Mark Keel, 19th year
2017: 5-5, fifth in 3A SSC
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Mark Keel (shotgun spread). Returning starters — 3. Top players — WR Jason Almonte, 5-9, 150, soph.; RB Kristian Blue, 5-6, 130, sr.; WR Sam Guevera, 6-1, 185, soph.; TE Jeven Keel, 6-1, 185, jr.; QB Elijah McGee, 5-10, 160, sr.; RB Alex Refilong, 5-7, 165, sr.; OL Avery Schuette, 6-0, 240, sr.; OL Ezekiel Sousou, 5-11, 210, jr.; RB/WR Joshua Willis, 5-7, 135, soph.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Eric Schuette (3-4). Returning starters — 3. Top players — DB Ty Callao-Zeman, 5-10, 205, soph.; DB Nigal Hardee, 6-0, 190, jr.; DL Mekai Seau, 6-0, 255, soph.; LB Colton Van Dijk, 6-0, 210, jr.; LB Hayden Wallis, 6-3, 185, jr.
GIG HARBOR
Coach: George Fairhart, second year
2017: 5-5, fourth in 3A SSC, lost in district playoffs
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Jeff Mladenich (spread). Returning starters — 7. Top players — OL Nick Belarde, 6-2, 265, sr.; OL Jake Flynn, 6-1, 220, sr.; WR Jurrian Hering 6-1, 165, sr.; QB Ben Hollenback, 5-10, 160, sr.; WR Ryan King, 5-8, 150, sr.; K/P Logan Kinney, 5-9, 165, sr.; OL Malik Livingston, 6-0, 220, sr.; OL Sam Peacock, 6-6, 255, jr.; OL Brendan Rivera, 6-3, 275, jr.; RB Tommy Williams, 5-11, 195, sr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Darrin Reeves (multiple). Returning starters — 8. Top players — DL Nick Belarde, 6-2, 265, sr.; LB Jake Bruess, 6-1, 185, sr.; DL Jake Flynn, 6-1, 220, sr.; DB Jurrian Hering 6-1, 165, sr.; DB Ryan King, 5-8, 150, sr.; DL Malik Livingston, 6-0, 220, sr.; DL Sam Peacock, 6-6, 255, jr. DL Brendan Rivera, 6-3, 275, jr.; LB Tommy Williams, 5-11, 195, sr.
NORTH THURSTON
Coach: William Garrow, third year
2017: 2-8, seventh in 3A SSC
Offense: Coordinator (set) — William Garrow (wing-T). Returning starters — 4. Top players — OL Kai Burgman, 6-3, 235, sr.; RB Jase Marcott, 5-9, 165, jr.; OL Andy Ros, 6-0, 225, jr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Randy Swilley (multiple). Returning starters — 3. Top players — DL Kai Burgman, 6-3, 235, sr.; DL Armani Tonuao, 6-3, 245, soph.
PENINSULA
Coach: Ross Filkins, 23rd year
2017: 8-4, 3A SSC runner-up, lost in state quarterfinals
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Jim Fairfield (multi-spread). Returning starters — 7. Top players — QB Peyton Bice, 6-3, 180, jr.; QB Burke Griffin, 5-10, 170, sr.; OL Mason Hyde, 6-4, 250, jr.; RB Shawn Leonard, 5-11, 170, jr.; RB Braeden Potter, 6-0, 200, sr.; OL Graham Schmidt, 6-2, 200, sr.; OL Khalif Spry, 6-3, 270, sr.; WR Chase Wittmers, 6-1, 205, jr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Joel Epstein (The Ameoba D). Returning starters — 6. Top players — LB Isaac Casey, 6-0, 175, sr.; DL Mason Hyde, 6-4, 250, jr.; DL Isaiah Juvik, 6-2, 210, sr.; DB Shawn Leonard, 5-11, 170, jr.; LB Braeden Potter, 6-0, 200, sr.; DL Graham Schmidt, 6-2, 200, sr.; DL Khalif Spry, 6-3, 270, sr.; LB Chase Wittmers, 6-1, 205, jr.
SHELTON
Coach: Mike Speaks, first year
2017: 1-9, eighth in 3A SSC
Offense: Top players — OL Ammon Anderson, sr.; WR Anthony Boren, sr.; QB Skyler Cook, soph.; RB Troy Goodwin, sr.; WR Zack Jonker, jr.; RB Jason Kenyon, sr.; TE Trevor Meier, sr.; RB Josiah Olels, soph.
Defense: Top players — DL Ammon Anderson, sr.; DB Troy Goodwin, sr.; DB Jason Kenyon, sr.;
TIMBERLINE
Coach: Nick Mullen, 10th year
2017: 10-1, 3A SSC champion, lost in state quarterfinals
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Nick Mullen and James Jones (pistol multiple). Returning starters — 4. Top players — QB Hunter Campau, 5-7, 165, sr.; WR J.J. Graham, 6-2, 185, sr.; OL Devon Morrow, 6-3, 260, sr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Orlando Johnson (30 flex double robber). Returning starters — 4. Top players — LB Jamin Faalogo, 6-3, 230, sr.; LB Justin Kuhn, 5-10, 205, sr.; DL Pele Maiava, 5-8, 290, sr.; DB Colton Steepy, 5-11, 170, sr..
YELM
Coach: Jason Ronquillo, sixth year
2017: 6-4, third in 3A SSC, lost in district playoffs
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Bryan Irion (zone 10). Returning starters — 7. Top players — OL Jacob Dimond, 6-6, 290, sr.; WR Kodee Gifford, 5-10, 180, sr.; WR Austin Osso, 6-0, 180, sr.; OL Bradley McGannon, 6-3, 240, jr.; QB Kyle Robinson, 5-11, 190, sr.; OL Douglas Thompson, 6-1, 360, sr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Todd Cordova (4-2-5). Returning starters — 7. Top players — DB Carson Amendt, 5-9, 180, jr.; DL Jon Carter Coble, 6-0, 195, sr.; DL Bradley McGannon, 6-3, 240, jr.; LB Jason Nelson, 5-10, 185, jr.; LB Derrick Platt, 6-1, 200, sr.
