The Lincoln High School football team comes together at practice on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 at Lincoln Bowl. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
Statewide high school football scores, Week 1

By Lauren Smith, Chase Hutchinson And Jerod Young

August 30, 2018 01:45 PM

WEEK 1

Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. at site of host school unless otherwise noted.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (Aug. 30)

SOUTH SOUND

Nonleague

Clover Park vs. Lindbergh, at Renton Memorial Stadium

Decatur vs. Todd Beamer, at Federal Way Memorial Field

Eatonville vs. Archbishop Murphy

Issaquah vs. Kent Meridian

Tahoma vs. Auburn

AROUND THE STATE

Burlington-Edison vs. Mount Vernon

Colton vs. Sunnyside Christian

Marysville-Getchell vs. Shorecrest, at Shoreline Stadium

Meadowdale vs. Inglemoor, at Pop Keeney Stadium (Bothell)

Snohomish vs. Marysville-Pilchuck

West Valley of Spokane vs. North Central, at Joe Albi Stadium (Spokane)

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (Aug. 31)

SOUTH SOUND

4A SPSL

Bellarmine Prep vs. Puyallup, at Sparks Stadium (Puyallup)

Emerald Ridge vs. Olympia

Rogers vs. Curtis

Sumner vs. South Kitsap

Nonleague

Auburn Riverside vs. Auburn Mountainview, at Auburn Memorial Stadium

Battle Ground vs. Bethel

Bremerton vs. Black Hills, at Tumwater District Stadium

Capital vs. Lakes, at Harry E. Lang Stadium (Lakewood)

Camas vs. Lincoln

Cascade Christian vs. Orting

Central Kitsap vs. Olympic, 7:15 p.m.

Charles Wright vs. Toledo

Cle Elum-Roslyn vs. River View

Columbia of Hunters vs. Selkirk

Crescent vs. Chief Leschi

Eisenhower vs. Stadium

Evergreen of Seattle vs. Zillah, 5 p.m. at Highline Memorial Stadium (Burien)

Federal Way vs. Thomas Jefferson, at Federal Way Memorial Field

Fife vs. Rainier Beach

Foster vs. Woodinville, at Pop Keeney Stadium (Bothell)

Franklin Pierce vs. Bonney Lake, at Sunset Chev Stadium (Sumner)

Graham-Kapowsin vs. Sheldon (Ore.)

Highland vs. College Place

Highline vs. Ingraham

Kennedy Catholic vs. Chief Sealth, at Southwest Athletic Complex (Seattle)

Kentridge vs. Kentlake, at French Field (Kent)

Kentwood vs. Skyline

Lake Washington vs. Steilacoom

Mount Tahoma vs. Davis, 6 p.m. at Zaepfel Stadium (Yakima)

North Creek vs. Mount Rainier, at Highline Memorial Stadium (Burien)

North Mason vs. Shelton

Peninsula vs. O’Dea, at West Seattle Stadium

Rainier vs. Raymond

Renton vs. Hazen, at Renton Memorial Stadium

River Ridge vs. W.F. West

Saint Maries (Idaho) vs. Medical Lake

Sequim vs. Washington

Spanaway Lake vs. Gig Harbor, at Roy Anderson Field (Purdy)

Tenino vs. Rochester

Tumwater vs. Timberline, 5 p.m. at South Sound Stadium (Lacey)

Vashon Island vs. Sultan

West Seattle vs. North Thurston

White River vs. Enumclaw, at Pete’s Pool (Enumclaw)

Wilson vs. Eastmont

Yelm vs. Skyview, 5 p.m. at Kiggins Bowl (Vancouver)

AROUND THE STATE

Almira-Coulee-Hartline vs. Cusick

Arlington vs. Mariner

Ballard vs. Juanita

Bellingham vs. Lynden Christian

Bothell vs. Legacy (Colo.)

Brewster vs. Chelan, at Sargent Field (Chelan)

Bridgeport vs. Lake Roosevelt

Cascade of Everett vs. Everett, at Everett Memorial Stadium

Cascade of Leavenworth vs. Naches Valley

Cashmere vs. Ephrata

Cedarcrest vs. Sammamish

Chewelah vs. Omak

Chimacum vs. Cedar Park Christian, at Lake Washington H.S. (Kirkland)

Cleveland vs. La Salle (Ore.)

Columbia River vs. Centralia

Colville vs. Cheney

Coupeville vs. Port Townsend, 6 p.m at Memorial Field (Port Townsend)

Damien Memorial (Hawaii) vs. Mount Spokane, 4 p.m. at Whitworth University (Spokane)

Darrington vs. Rainier Christian, at Kentwood H.S. (Covington)

Davenport vs. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague

Dayton-Waitsburg vs. Columbia of Burbank

Deer Park vs. East Valley of Spokane

East Valley of Yakima vs. La Salle, at Marquette Stadium (Yakima)

Edmonds-Woodway vs. Glacier Peak, at Veterans Memorial Stadium (Snohomish)

Ellensburg vs. Royal

Elma vs. King’s Way Christian, 6 p.m.

Entiat vs. Tekoa-Rosalia

Evergreen of Vancouver at Heritage, 4:30 p.m. at McKenzie Stadium (Vancouver)

Freeman vs. Timberlake (Idaho)

Friday Harbor vs. South Whidbey, 5:30 p.m.

Garfield vs. La Salle (Ore.)

Goldendale vs. Columbia of White Salmon

Gonzaga Prep vs. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho)

Hockinson vs. Toppenish

Hoquiam vs. Castle Rock

Ilwaco vs. Veronia (Ore.)

Interlake vs. Newport of Bellevue

Jackson vs. Stanwood

Kalama vs. Woodland

Kamiak vs. Bishop Blanchet

Kamiakin vs. West Valley of Yakima

Kennewick vs. Hanford, at Fran Rish Stadium (Richland)

Kiona Benton vs. Grandview

Klahowya vs. Kingston

La Center vs. Ridgefield

Lake Stevens vs. Ferndale

Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls vs. Pullman

Lakewood vs. King’s

Lewiston (Idaho) vs. Shadle Park, 5:30 p.m. at Joe Albi Stadium (Spokane)

Lewis and Clark vs. Lake City (Idaho)

Liberty Bell vs. Oroville

Lynden vs. Mount Baker

Nathan Hale vs. Lynnwood, 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Mabton vs. Granger

Manson vs. Soap Lake

Mark Morris vs. Kelso

Mary Walker vs. Kettle Falls

Mead vs. Post Falls (Idaho)

Mercer Island vs. Mountlake Terrace, 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Monroe vs. Eastlake

Montesano vs. Aberdeen

Moscow (Idaho) vs. Clarkston

Moses Lake vs. Ferris, 8 p.m. at Joe Albi Stadium (Spokane)

New Westminster (B.C.) vs. Liberty of Issaquah

Newport vs. Bonners Ferry (Idaho)

North Beach vs. Winlock

Northport vs. Wellpint

Northwest Christian of Colbert vs. Reardan

Oak Harbor vs. Seaquam Secondary (B.C.)

Odessa vs. Naselle

Orofino (Idaho) vs. Asotin

Othello vs. Connell

Parkrose (Ore.) vs. Prairie, at Battle Ground H.S.

Pasco vs. Hermiston (Ore.)

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley vs. Adna

Port Angeles vs. Forks

Priest River (Idaho) vs. Riverside

Prosser vs. Sunnyside

Redmond vs. Squalicum, at Civic Stadium (Bellingham)

Richland vs. Chiawana, at Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium (Pasco)

Roosevelt vs. Anacortes, 6 p.m.

Saint John-Endicott-LaCrosse vs. Pomeroy

Sedro-Woolley vs. Meridian

Sehome vs. Nooksack Valley

Shorewood vs. Granite Falls

South Bend vs. Mossyrock

Sullivan Heights (B.C.) vs. Stevenson

Terry Fox Secondary (B.C.) vs. Concrete

Tonasket vs. Wilber-Creston

Toutle Lake vs. Onalaska

Tri-Cities Prep vs. Liberty Christian, at Hanford H.S. (Richland)

Union vs. Mountain View, 7:30 p.m. at McKenzie Stadium (Vancouver)

University vs. Sandpoint (Idaho)

Vancouver College (B.C.) vs. R.A. Long, 5 p.m

Wahluke vs. Wapato

Walla Walla vs. Southridge, at Neil F. Lampson Stadium (Kennewick)

Warden vs. Okanogan

Washougal vs. Hudson’s Bay, 8 p.m. at Kiggins Bowl (Vancouver)

Waterville-Mansfield vs. Republic

Wenatchee vs. Mount Si

White Swan vs. DeSales

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (Sept. 1)

SOUTH SOUND

Nonleague

Life Christian vs. Bellevue Christian, 6 p.m. at Sammamish H.S. (Bellevue)

Lummi vs. Tacoma Baptist, at Viking Stadium (University Place)

AROUND THE STATE

Bainbridge vs. North Kitsap, 1 p.m.

Bellevue vs. Central Valley, 1 p.m.

Colfax vs. Wahkiakum, 1 p.m.

Fort Vancouver vs. Seton Catholic, noon

Garfield-Palouse vs. Touchet, 2 p.m.

Graham Carson Secondary (B.C.) vs. Seattle Prep, 1 p.m. at Civic Stadium (Bellingham)

La Conner vs. Ocosta, 3 p.m.

Lakeland (Idaho) vs. Rogers of Spokane, 1 p.m. at Joe Albi Stadium (Spokane)

Liberty of Spangle vs. Napavine, 10 a.m. at Wahkiakum H.S.

Mary M. Knight vs. Quilcene, 1 p.m.

Neah Bay vs. Morton-White Pass, 2 p.m.

Oaks Christian vs. Eastside Catholic (Honor Bowl), noon at Cathedral Catholic (San Diego)

Selah vs. Lakeside of Seattle, 1 p.m. at Northwest Athletic Complex (Seattle)

Taholah vs. Seattle Lutheran, 1 p.m. at West Seattle Stadium

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

