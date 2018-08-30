Statewide high school football scores, Week 1

WEEK 1
Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. at site of host school unless otherwise noted.
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (Aug. 30)
SOUTH SOUND
Nonleague
Clover Park vs. Lindbergh, at Renton Memorial Stadium
Decatur vs. Todd Beamer, at Federal Way Memorial Field
Eatonville vs. Archbishop Murphy
Issaquah vs. Kent Meridian
Tahoma vs. Auburn
AROUND THE STATE
Burlington-Edison vs. Mount Vernon
Colton vs. Sunnyside Christian
Marysville-Getchell vs. Shorecrest, at Shoreline Stadium
Meadowdale vs. Inglemoor, at Pop Keeney Stadium (Bothell)
Snohomish vs. Marysville-Pilchuck
West Valley of Spokane vs. North Central, at Joe Albi Stadium (Spokane)
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (Aug. 31)
SOUTH SOUND
4A SPSL
Bellarmine Prep vs. Puyallup, at Sparks Stadium (Puyallup)
Emerald Ridge vs. Olympia
Rogers vs. Curtis
Sumner vs. South Kitsap
Nonleague
Auburn Riverside vs. Auburn Mountainview, at Auburn Memorial Stadium
Battle Ground vs. Bethel
Bremerton vs. Black Hills, at Tumwater District Stadium
Capital vs. Lakes, at Harry E. Lang Stadium (Lakewood)
Camas vs. Lincoln
Cascade Christian vs. Orting
Central Kitsap vs. Olympic, 7:15 p.m.
Charles Wright vs. Toledo
Cle Elum-Roslyn vs. River View
Columbia of Hunters vs. Selkirk
Crescent vs. Chief Leschi
Eisenhower vs. Stadium
Evergreen of Seattle vs. Zillah, 5 p.m. at Highline Memorial Stadium (Burien)
Federal Way vs. Thomas Jefferson, at Federal Way Memorial Field
Fife vs. Rainier Beach
Foster vs. Woodinville, at Pop Keeney Stadium (Bothell)
Franklin Pierce vs. Bonney Lake, at Sunset Chev Stadium (Sumner)
Graham-Kapowsin vs. Sheldon (Ore.)
Highland vs. College Place
Highline vs. Ingraham
Kennedy Catholic vs. Chief Sealth, at Southwest Athletic Complex (Seattle)
Kentridge vs. Kentlake, at French Field (Kent)
Kentwood vs. Skyline
Lake Washington vs. Steilacoom
Mount Tahoma vs. Davis, 6 p.m. at Zaepfel Stadium (Yakima)
North Creek vs. Mount Rainier, at Highline Memorial Stadium (Burien)
North Mason vs. Shelton
Peninsula vs. O’Dea, at West Seattle Stadium
Rainier vs. Raymond
Renton vs. Hazen, at Renton Memorial Stadium
River Ridge vs. W.F. West
Saint Maries (Idaho) vs. Medical Lake
Sequim vs. Washington
Spanaway Lake vs. Gig Harbor, at Roy Anderson Field (Purdy)
Tenino vs. Rochester
Tumwater vs. Timberline, 5 p.m. at South Sound Stadium (Lacey)
Vashon Island vs. Sultan
West Seattle vs. North Thurston
White River vs. Enumclaw, at Pete’s Pool (Enumclaw)
Wilson vs. Eastmont
Yelm vs. Skyview, 5 p.m. at Kiggins Bowl (Vancouver)
AROUND THE STATE
Almira-Coulee-Hartline vs. Cusick
Arlington vs. Mariner
Ballard vs. Juanita
Bellingham vs. Lynden Christian
Bothell vs. Legacy (Colo.)
Brewster vs. Chelan, at Sargent Field (Chelan)
Bridgeport vs. Lake Roosevelt
Cascade of Everett vs. Everett, at Everett Memorial Stadium
Cascade of Leavenworth vs. Naches Valley
Cashmere vs. Ephrata
Cedarcrest vs. Sammamish
Chewelah vs. Omak
Chimacum vs. Cedar Park Christian, at Lake Washington H.S. (Kirkland)
Cleveland vs. La Salle (Ore.)
Columbia River vs. Centralia
Colville vs. Cheney
Coupeville vs. Port Townsend, 6 p.m at Memorial Field (Port Townsend)
Damien Memorial (Hawaii) vs. Mount Spokane, 4 p.m. at Whitworth University (Spokane)
Darrington vs. Rainier Christian, at Kentwood H.S. (Covington)
Davenport vs. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague
Dayton-Waitsburg vs. Columbia of Burbank
Deer Park vs. East Valley of Spokane
East Valley of Yakima vs. La Salle, at Marquette Stadium (Yakima)
Edmonds-Woodway vs. Glacier Peak, at Veterans Memorial Stadium (Snohomish)
Ellensburg vs. Royal
Elma vs. King’s Way Christian, 6 p.m.
Entiat vs. Tekoa-Rosalia
Evergreen of Vancouver at Heritage, 4:30 p.m. at McKenzie Stadium (Vancouver)
Freeman vs. Timberlake (Idaho)
Friday Harbor vs. South Whidbey, 5:30 p.m.
Garfield vs. La Salle (Ore.)
Goldendale vs. Columbia of White Salmon
Gonzaga Prep vs. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho)
Hockinson vs. Toppenish
Hoquiam vs. Castle Rock
Ilwaco vs. Veronia (Ore.)
Interlake vs. Newport of Bellevue
Jackson vs. Stanwood
Kalama vs. Woodland
Kamiak vs. Bishop Blanchet
Kamiakin vs. West Valley of Yakima
Kennewick vs. Hanford, at Fran Rish Stadium (Richland)
Kiona Benton vs. Grandview
Klahowya vs. Kingston
La Center vs. Ridgefield
Lake Stevens vs. Ferndale
Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls vs. Pullman
Lakewood vs. King’s
Lewiston (Idaho) vs. Shadle Park, 5:30 p.m. at Joe Albi Stadium (Spokane)
Lewis and Clark vs. Lake City (Idaho)
Liberty Bell vs. Oroville
Lynden vs. Mount Baker
Nathan Hale vs. Lynnwood, 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Mabton vs. Granger
Manson vs. Soap Lake
Mark Morris vs. Kelso
Mary Walker vs. Kettle Falls
Mead vs. Post Falls (Idaho)
Mercer Island vs. Mountlake Terrace, 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Monroe vs. Eastlake
Montesano vs. Aberdeen
Moscow (Idaho) vs. Clarkston
Moses Lake vs. Ferris, 8 p.m. at Joe Albi Stadium (Spokane)
New Westminster (B.C.) vs. Liberty of Issaquah
Newport vs. Bonners Ferry (Idaho)
North Beach vs. Winlock
Northport vs. Wellpint
Northwest Christian of Colbert vs. Reardan
Oak Harbor vs. Seaquam Secondary (B.C.)
Odessa vs. Naselle
Orofino (Idaho) vs. Asotin
Othello vs. Connell
Parkrose (Ore.) vs. Prairie, at Battle Ground H.S.
Pasco vs. Hermiston (Ore.)
Pe Ell-Willapa Valley vs. Adna
Port Angeles vs. Forks
Priest River (Idaho) vs. Riverside
Prosser vs. Sunnyside
Redmond vs. Squalicum, at Civic Stadium (Bellingham)
Richland vs. Chiawana, at Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium (Pasco)
Roosevelt vs. Anacortes, 6 p.m.
Saint John-Endicott-LaCrosse vs. Pomeroy
Sedro-Woolley vs. Meridian
Sehome vs. Nooksack Valley
Shorewood vs. Granite Falls
South Bend vs. Mossyrock
Sullivan Heights (B.C.) vs. Stevenson
Terry Fox Secondary (B.C.) vs. Concrete
Tonasket vs. Wilber-Creston
Toutle Lake vs. Onalaska
Tri-Cities Prep vs. Liberty Christian, at Hanford H.S. (Richland)
Union vs. Mountain View, 7:30 p.m. at McKenzie Stadium (Vancouver)
University vs. Sandpoint (Idaho)
Vancouver College (B.C.) vs. R.A. Long, 5 p.m
Wahluke vs. Wapato
Walla Walla vs. Southridge, at Neil F. Lampson Stadium (Kennewick)
Warden vs. Okanogan
Washougal vs. Hudson’s Bay, 8 p.m. at Kiggins Bowl (Vancouver)
Waterville-Mansfield vs. Republic
Wenatchee vs. Mount Si
White Swan vs. DeSales
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (Sept. 1)
SOUTH SOUND
Nonleague
Life Christian vs. Bellevue Christian, 6 p.m. at Sammamish H.S. (Bellevue)
Lummi vs. Tacoma Baptist, at Viking Stadium (University Place)
AROUND THE STATE
Bainbridge vs. North Kitsap, 1 p.m.
Bellevue vs. Central Valley, 1 p.m.
Colfax vs. Wahkiakum, 1 p.m.
Fort Vancouver vs. Seton Catholic, noon
Garfield-Palouse vs. Touchet, 2 p.m.
Graham Carson Secondary (B.C.) vs. Seattle Prep, 1 p.m. at Civic Stadium (Bellingham)
La Conner vs. Ocosta, 3 p.m.
Lakeland (Idaho) vs. Rogers of Spokane, 1 p.m. at Joe Albi Stadium (Spokane)
Liberty of Spangle vs. Napavine, 10 a.m. at Wahkiakum H.S.
Mary M. Knight vs. Quilcene, 1 p.m.
Neah Bay vs. Morton-White Pass, 2 p.m.
Oaks Christian vs. Eastside Catholic (Honor Bowl), noon at Cathedral Catholic (San Diego)
Selah vs. Lakeside of Seattle, 1 p.m. at Northwest Athletic Complex (Seattle)
Taholah vs. Seattle Lutheran, 1 p.m. at West Seattle Stadium
