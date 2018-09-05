Graham Kapowsin receiver Malaki Roberson celebrates the Eagles first touchdown against Sheldon at Sheldon High School.
AP high school football poll, Week 2

By Lauren Smith

September 05, 2018 12:35 PM

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.

CLASS 4A

1. Graham-Kapowsin (1-0)

2. Chiawana (1-0)

3. Union (1-0)

3 (tie). Mount Si (1-0)

5. Sumner (1-0)

6. Richland (0-1)

6 (tie). Lake Stevens (1-0)

8. Woodinville (1-0)

9. Kennedy Catholic (1-0)

10. Camas (0-1)

10 (tie). Gonzaga Prep (0-1)

10 (tie). Skyline (1-0)

Receiving votes: Puyallup (1-0), Central Valley (0-1)

CLASS 3A

1. O’Dea (1-0)

2. Eastside Catholic (0-1)

2 (tie). Lincoln (1-0)

4. Bellevue (1-0)

5. Rainier Beach (1-0)

6. Garfield (1-0)

7. Mount Spokane (1-0)

8. Bethel (1-0)

9. Kamiakin (1-0)

10. Ferndale (0-1)

Receiving votes: Mountain View (0-1)

CLASS 2A

1. Tumwater (1-0)

2. Hockinson (1-0)

3. Archbishop Murphy (1-0)

4. West Valley of Spokane (1-0)

5. Liberty of Issaquah (1-0)

6. Lynden (1-0)

7. Steilacoom (1-0)

8. Selah (1-0)

9. North Kitsap (1-0)

10. Pullman (1-0)

Receiving votes: None

CLASS 1A

1. Royal (1-0)

2. Montesano (1-0)

3. Cascade Christian (1-0)

4. Connell (0-1)

5. Okanogan (1-0)

6. Meridian (0-1)

7. Newport (1-0)

8. Zillah (1-0)

9. Colville (1-0)

10. Mount Baker (0-1)

Receiving votes: Lynden Christian (1-0), Hoquiam (1-0)

CLASS 2B

1. Adna (1-0)

2. Napavine (1-0)

3. Tri-Cities Prep (1-0)

4. Kalama (0-1)

5. Asotin (1-0)

6. Toledo (1-0)

7. Northwest Christian of Colbert (1-0)

8. Liberty of Spangle (0-1)

9. Wahkiakum (1-0)

10. Rainier (1-0)

Receiving votes: Morton-White Pass (1-0)

CLASS 1B

1. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (1-0)

2. Odessa (1-0)

3. Sunnyside Christian (1-0)

4. Lummi (1-0)

5. Tacoma Baptist (0-1)

Receiving votes: Republic (1-0)

HOW THE NEWS TRIBUNE VOTED

How did The News Tribune vote in this week’s poll? The following are the Week 2 votes submitted in order for all six classifications by high school sports reporter Lauren Smith.

Class 4A — Union, Graham-Kapowsin, Mount Si, Chiawana, Lake Stevens, Woodinville, Bothell, Puyallup, Camas, Richland

Class 3A — Eastside Catholic, O’Dea, Lincoln, Bellevue, Garfield, Rainier Beach, Mountain View, Kamiakin, Ferndale, Bethel

Class 2A — Archbishop Murphy, Tumwater, Hockinson, Lynden, Liberty of Issaquah, West Valley of Spokane, Steilacoom, Selah, North Kitsap, Othello

Class 1A — Royal, Colville, Mount Baker, Okanogan, Montesano, Cascade Christian, La Salle, Zillah, Connell, Meridian

Class 2B — Napavine, Adna, Tri-Cities Prep, Kalama, Asotin, Northwest Christian of Colbert, Liberty of Spangle, Toledo, Rainier, Wahkiakum

Class 1B — Almira-Coulee-Hartline, Odessa, Sunnyside Christian, Lummi, Tacoma Baptist

