Graham-Kapowsin running back Aaron Olmos romps through Sheldon defenders during the third quarter on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 at Sheldon High School in Eugene, Ore. Andy Nelson The Register-Guard

Statewide high school football scores, Week 2

By Lauren Smith, Jordan Whitford And Jerod Young

September 05, 2018 08:16 PM

WEEK 2

Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (Sept. 6)

SOUTH SOUND

4A SPSL

South Kitsap vs. Rogers

Nonleague

Mount Tahoma vs. River Ridge

AROUND THE STATE

Bishop Blanchet vs. Cascade of Everett

Castle Rock vs. Mark Morris

Cheney vs. Rogers of Spokane

Chiawana vs. Kennewick

Hockinson vs. Archbishop Murphy

Kingston vs. Port Townsend

Monroe vs. Woodinville

North Mason vs. Klahowya

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (Sept. 7)

SOUTH SOUND

4A SPSL

Graham-Kapowsin vs. Bellarmine Prep

Olympia vs. Sumner

Puyallup vs. Emerald Ridge

2A SPSL Mountain

Fife vs. Washington

Foss vs. Foster

Franklin Pierce vs. Lindbergh

Renton vs. White River

2A SPSL Sound

Eatonville vs. Evergreen of Seattle

Highline vs. Clover Park

Steilacoom vs. Orting

2B Pacific Coastal

Chief Leschi vs. Ocosta

Nonleague

Auburn vs. Auburn Riverside

Auburn Mountainview vs. Enumclaw

Bethel vs. O’Dea, 7:45 p.m.

Bonney Lake vs. Timberline

Bremerton vs. Wilson

Decatur vs. Spanaway Lake

Federal Way vs. Eisenhower, 6 p.m.

Gig Harbor vs. Curtis

Hazen vs. Camas

Lakes vs. Central Kitsap, 7:15 p.m.

Life Christian vs. Toutle Lake

Lincoln vs. Lake Stevens

Kentlake vs. Tahoma

Kentridge vs. Nathan Hale

King’s Way Christian vs. Tenino

Mount Rainier vs. Jackson

Mount Si vs. Kentwood

North Thurston vs. Port Angeles

Rochester vs. Elma

Seton Catholic vs. Charles Wright

Shelton vs. Montesano

Skyline vs. Peninsula

Thomas Jefferson vs. Todd Beamer

Toledo vs. Rainier

Tumwater vs. Yelm

Vashon Island vs. Coupeville, 6 p.m.

W.F. West vs. Capital

AROUND THE STATE

Anacortes vs. Lynden Christian

Arlington vs. Squalicum

Asotin vs. McCall-Donnelly (Idaho)

Bellevue Christian vs. Friday Harbor, 6:30 p.m.

Blaine vs. Cedar Park Christian

Centralia vs. Evergreen of Vancouver

Chelan vs. Warden

Chimacum vs. South Whidbey

Clarkston vs. Grangeville (Idaho)

Cle Elum-Roslyn vs. College Place

Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) vs. Mead, 6 p.m.

Colfax vs. Freeman

Colton vs. Saint John-Endicott-LaCrosse

Columbia of Burbank vs. Mabton

Columbia of White Salmon vs. Ilwaco

Connell vs. Quincy

Davis vs. Lewis and Clark

DeSales vs. Dayton-Waitsburg

East Valley of Spokane vs. Lakeland (Idaho)

Eastlake vs. Lake Washington

Eastmont vs. Pasco

Ephrata vs. Cascade of Leavenworth

Everett vs. Lynnwood, 8 p.m.

Ferndale vs. Lynden

Ferris vs. Lake City (Idaho)

Forks vs. Sequim

Glacier Peak vs. Snohomish

Goldendale vs. White Swan

Granger vs. Wahluke

Granite Falls vs. Nooksack Valley

Hanford vs. Walla Walla

Heritage vs. Hudson’s Bay, 5 p.m.

Hermiston (Ore.) vs. Richland

Hoquiam vs. Aberdeen

Inchelium vs. Bridgeport

Kelso vs. R.A. Long

Kettle Falls vs. Liberty Bell

La Conner vs. Lummi

La Salle vs. Selah

Lake Roosevelt vs. Tonasket

Lakeside of Seattle vs. King’s

Liberty Christian vs. Soap Lake

Liberty of Issaquah vs. Cedarcrest

Liberty of Spangle vs. Chewelah

Lind-Ritzville-Sprague vs. Northwest Christian of Colbert

Lord Tweedsmuir (B.C.) vs. Burlington-Edison

Lyle-Wishram vs. Oakville

Mariner vs. Ballard, 5 p.m.

Marysville-Pilchuck vs. Oak Harbor

Mercer Island vs. Issaquah

Meadowdale vs. Shorewood

Medical Lake vs. Okanogan

Mount Spokane vs. Moses Lake

Mount Vernon vs. Sedro-Woolley

Mountain View vs. Juanita

Mountlake Terrace vs. Ingraham

Naches Valley vs. East Valley of Yakima

Napavine vs. Kalama

Neah Bay vs. Taholah, 6 p.m.

Newport of Bellevue vs. Bellevue

North Creek vs. West Seattle

North Kitsap vs. Kamiak

Northport vs. Tekoa-Rosalia

Odessa vs. Cusick

Olympic vs. Bainbridge

Omak vs. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls

Onalaska vs. Mossyrock

Oroville vs. Manson

Pomeroy vs. Touchet, 3 p.m.

Prairie vs. Washougal

Priest River (Idaho) vs. Newport

Pullman vs. North Central, 5 p.m.

Quincy vs. Brewster

Rainier Christian vs. Naselle

Raymond vs. Morton-White Pass

Reardan vs. Davenport

Redmond vs. Seattle Prep

Republic vs. Pateros

Ridgefield vs. Fort Vancouver, 8 p.m.

River View vs. Grandview

Riverside vs. Bonners Ferry (Idaho)

Roosevelt vs. Inglemoor

Royal vs. Othello

Saint Maries (Idaho) vs. Deer Park

Sammamish vs. Interlake

Seattle Lutheran vs. Darrington, 6 p.m.

Selkirk vs. Entiat, 6 p.m.

Shadle Park vs. West Valley of Spokane

Shorecrest vs. Edmonds-Woodway, 5 p.m.

Skyview vs. Columbia River

Southridge vs. Kamiakin

Stanwood vs. Marysville-Getchell

Stevenson vs. Corbett (Ore.)

Sultan vs. Cashmere

Sunnyside vs. Cleveland

Sunnyside Christian vs. Garfield-Palouse

Toppenish vs. Kiona Benton

Tri-Cities Prep vs. Kittitas-Thorp

Union vs. El Cerrito (Calif.)

University vs. Post Falls (Idaho)

Wahkiakum vs. Adna

Wapato vs. Highland

Wellpinit vs. Columbia of Hunters

Wenatchee vs. Lewiston (Idaho)

West Valley of Yakima vs. Prosser

Woodland vs. La Center

Wilber-Creston vs. Mary Walker

Winlock vs. South Bend

Zillah vs. Ellensburg

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (Sept. 8)

SOUTH SOUND

Nonleague

Black Hills vs. Chief Sealth

Kennedy Catholic vs. Bothell

Mary M. Knight vs. Evergreen Lutheran, 1 p.m.

Stadium vs. Kent Meridian, 6 p.m.

Tacoma Baptist vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline, 2 p.m.

AROUND THE STATE

Battle Ground vs. Rainier Beach, 3:30 p.m.

Central Catholic (Ore.) vs. Eastside Catholic, 6 p.m.

Central Valley vs. Garfield, 1 p.m.

Colville vs. Meridian, 1 p.m.

Concrete vs. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley, 1 p.m.

Crescent vs. Quilcene, 1 p.m.

Curlew vs. Waterville-Mansfield

Lakewood vs. Bellingham, 3 p.m.

Mount Baker vs. Sehome

Saint Ignatius (Calif.) vs. Gonzaga Prep, 6 p.m.

