Week 2 takeaways: Capital nabs win No. 300 overall, all three Lacey teams win

The Capital High School football team secured their 300th win in program history this weekend as they defeated W.F. West 29-9 on Friday night.
Bill Curtis, a former Capital teacher and team statistician up until 2003, reflected about the 42-year history of the Capital team on Saturday afternoon during a phone call.
Curtis — who began taking stats in the team’s inaugural 1975 season — recalled the program’s first three head coaches in Ed Stevens, Jack Swarthout and Wayne Sortun. These three are the owners of a majority of the wins in the Cougars’ history.
There was of course the two state championship runs in the 1990s. The Cougars’ first state title came in 1996, and the second in 1998.
Overall, the Cougars have made the state playoffs 20 times in their history.
That consistency at the head coaching position became a staple of the program as the group of Stevens, Swarthout and Sortun were at the helm from 1975 until 2007.
But, as of late, that consistency has eroded for the Cougars. The team is on their three head coaches in as many years.
Terry Rose is the new man in charge, and he currently has the team on a winning path. Capital is 2-0 on the season, which some may find surprising due to the recent turnover at head coach.
The Cougars opened the 2018 season with a 22-9 win over Lakes High School. The defense has been solid so far, allowing only nine points per game.
Senior quarterback Grant Erickson — who has been at Capital for all of the coaching transitions — said after the season opening win that this year’s team is full of new energy, unlike what he has seen in the past.
“The team loves him,” Erickson said about Rose. “It’s a really good fit. I think he’s going to be really good in the future, and really good for this program.”
All three Lacey schools win
Week 2 was bountiful for all three schools in the Lacey area as River Ridge, Timberline and North Thurston each took home victories.
River Ridge, after narrowly dropping their opener to W.F. West 28-27, defeated Mount Tahoma 41-13. Two-way senior starter Kieran Hunkin was a force for the Hawks in their win.
Hunkin, a running back and safety, had over 90 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns on the ground. Additionally, he recorded two interceptions on defense.
Fellow senior running back Brian Melloy also scored a rushing touchdown and nabbed a fumble recovery. The Hawks are now 1-1 on the season.
Timberline, who fell to Tumwater 35-6 last week, beat Bonney Lake 28-21. It was senior quarterback Hunter Campu who paved the way for Timberline this time around.
Campu’s three rushing touchdowns led the team, with his final score in the third quarter being the difference in the win. The Blazers were able to hold on as Bonney Lake scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, moving them to 1-1.
North Thurston, coming off a disappointing 2-8 season in 2017, has started out this year on a hot note. The Rams beat West Seattle 48-14 to begin their season.
The team is now 2-0 after taking down Port Angeles 21-7 in Week 2. Junior running back Jace Marcott — in his first season as the starter — has been shredding opposing defenses.
Marcott had 133 yards on 19 carries. This comes after he put up 148 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 13 carries against West Seattle.
Senior running back Eduardo Martinez also had a big game with 114 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 19 carries.
Yelm keeps it close with powerhouse No. 1 Tumwater
Perennial state playoff contender and top-ranked Tumwater were pushed to the brink in the second week of the season as they barely beat Yelm 17-14.
It almost didn’t happen either. With less than nine minutes remaining in the game and the T-Birds trailing 14-10, junior running back Dylan Paine scored a 34-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-2.
That touchdown would wind up being the winning score. Also of note: Paine surpassed 2,000 career rushing yards in the game.
Yelm grabbed the 14-10 lead with a pair of touchdown passes in the third quarter. Senior quarterback Kyle Robinson had the first one, a 65-yard pass to senior wide receiver Kodee Gifford.
But Robinson was injured on Yelm’s next possession. Junior Ben Hoffman stepped in at quarterback and tossed a 30-yard touchdown to senior wide receiver Austen Osso to put Yelm ahead.
Tumwater is 2-0 on the season while Yelm drops to 1-1.
Comments