AP high school football poll, Week 3

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.
CLASS 4A
1. Graham-Kapowsin
2. Union
2 (tie). Mount Si
4. Chiawana
4 (tie). Lake Stevens
6. Sumner
7. Woodinville
8. Puyallup
9. Bothell
10. Central Valley
Receiving votes: Camas, Gonzaga Prep
CLASS 3A
1. O’Dea
2. Eastside Catholic
3. Bellevue
4. Rainier Beach
5. Lincoln
6. Mount Spokane
7. Hermiston (Ore.)
8. Bethel
9. Kamiakin
10. Garfield
Receiving votes: Mountain View
CLASS 2A
1. Tumwater
2. Hockinson
3. Lynden
4. Liberty of Issaquah
5. Archbishop Murphy
6. Steilacoom
7. West Valley of Spokane
8. Selah
9. North Kitsap
10. Pullman
Receiving votes: None
CLASS 1A
1. Royal
2. Montesano
3. Cascade Christian
4. Zillah
5. Connell
6. Okanogan
7. Meridian
8. Newport
9. Mount Baker
10. Lynden Christian
Receiving votes: La Salle
CLASS 2B
1. Adna
2. Kalama
3. Tri-Cities Prep
4. Napavine
5. Rainier
6. Northwest Christian of Colbert
7. Asotin
8. Toledo
9. Onalaska
9 (tie). Liberty of Spangle
Receiving votes: DeSales 9. Wahkiakum 7
CLASS 1B
1. Almira-Coulee-Hartline
2. Odessa
3. Garfield-Paulouse
4. Sunnyside Christian
5. Lummi
Receiving votes: Entiat, Republic
HOW THE NEWS TRIBUNE VOTED
How did The News Tribune vote in this week’s poll? The following are the Week 3 votes submitted in order for all six classifications by high school sports reporter Lauren Smith.
Class 4A — Union, Mount Si, Graham-Kapowsin, Lake Stevens, Puyallup, Bothell, Camas, Chiawana, Woodinville, Central Valley
Class 3A — Eastside Catholic, O’Dea, Lincoln, Bellevue, Garfield, Rainier Beach, Bethel, Mountain View, Hermiston, Squalicum
Class 2A — Hockinson, Tumwater, Lynden, Liberty of Issaquah, West Valley of Spokane, Steilacoom, Archbishop Murphy, North Kitsap, Selah, Woodland
Class 1A — Royal, Mount Baker, Okanogan, Montesano, Cascade Christian, Meridian, La Salle, Zillah, Colville, Connell
Class 2B — Adna, Kalama, Tri-Cities Prep, Napavine, NWC, Asotin, Rainier, Toledo, Wahkiakum, DeSales
Class 1B — ACH, Odessa, Lummi, Garfield-Palouse, Entiat
