South Sound football stat leaders through Week 2

High school football stat leaders in the South Sound after Week 2. Based on available stats.
TOP PERFORMERS
PASSING
Sam Huard, Kennedy Catholic – 33 of 50, 472 yards, 2 TDs in loss to Bothell.
Corry Sanders, Stadium – 23 of 38, 390 yards, 4 total TDs in win over Kent Meridian.
Isaac Cordova, Kent Meridian – 19 of 33, 339 yards, 4 TDs in loss to Stadium.
RUSHING
Alex Refilong, Central Kitsap – 25 carries, 264 yards, 4 TDs in win over Lakes.
Burke Griffin, Peninsula – 21 carries, 227 yards, 2 TDs; 10 of 13, 138 yards in win over Skyline.
Josh Camacho, Washington – 19 carries, 221 yards, 3 TDs in loss to Fife.
RECEIVING
Nate Jones, Kent Meridian – 6 catches, 184 yards, 2 TDs in loss to Stadium.
Justin Baker, Kennedy Catholic – 7 catches, 174 yards, 2 TDs in loss to Bothell.
Emeka Egbuka, Steilacoom – 6 catches, 130 yards, 3 TDs in win over Orting.
PASSING LEADERS
NAME
SCHOOL
COMP-ATT
YARDS
TDs
1. Sam Huard
Kennedy Catholic
52-81
1,024
12
2. Corry Sanders
Stadium
44-70
713
5
3. Jacob Holcomb
Puyallup
37-52
572
6
4. Dylan Morris
Graham-Kapowsin
37-57
565
4
5. J.J. Lemming
Steilacoom
35-71
560
7
6. Isaac Cordova
Kent Meridian
42-71
526
6
7. Kyle Robinson
Yelm
25-53
519
3
8. Jordan Etter
Spanaway Lake
39-71
489
8
9. Nate Hughes
Bethel
35-54
483
3
10. Jaxon Ingram
Hazen
36-57
481
4
RUSHING LEADERS
NAME
SCHOOL
CARRIES
YARDS
TDs
1. Alex Refilong
Central Kitsap
38
435
6
2. Aaron Olmos
Graham-Kapowsin
53
385
6
3. Josh Camacho
Washington
34
369
4
4. Caleb Kwalalon
Curtis
29
361
5
5. Nazje Briscoe
Stadium
35
334
3
6. Javon Forward
Auburn Riverside
45
324
5
7. Jase Marcott
North Thurston
32
276
2
8. Roman Casey
Bonney Lake
27
269
3
9. Gabe Johnson
Kentwood
45
269
1
10. Kieran Hunkin
River Ridge
27
250
4
RECEIVING LEADERS
NAME
SCHOOL
CATCHES
YARDS
TDs
1. Malachi Roberson
Graham-Kapowsin
22
350
4
2. Justin Baker
Kennedy Catholic
12
323
5
3. Justin Haase
Puyallup
11
289
1
4. Junior Alexander
Kennedy Catholic
14
270
3
5. Emeka Egbuka
Steilacoom
11
263
3
6. Xavier Mason
Stadium
27
263
3
7. Jabez Tinae
Kennedy Catholic
13
261
2
8. Austin Osso
Yelm
10
244
2
9. Nate Jones
Kent Meridian
13
240
2
10. P-nut Harris
Stadium
14
234
1
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
