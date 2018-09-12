High School Sports

South Sound football stat leaders through Week 2

By Lauren Smith

High school football stat leaders in the South Sound after Week 2. Based on available stats.

TOP PERFORMERS

PASSING

Sam Huard, Kennedy Catholic – 33 of 50, 472 yards, 2 TDs in loss to Bothell.

Corry Sanders, Stadium – 23 of 38, 390 yards, 4 total TDs in win over Kent Meridian.

Isaac Cordova, Kent Meridian – 19 of 33, 339 yards, 4 TDs in loss to Stadium.

RUSHING

Alex Refilong, Central Kitsap – 25 carries, 264 yards, 4 TDs in win over Lakes.

Burke Griffin, Peninsula – 21 carries, 227 yards, 2 TDs; 10 of 13, 138 yards in win over Skyline.

Josh Camacho, Washington – 19 carries, 221 yards, 3 TDs in loss to Fife.

RECEIVING

Nate Jones, Kent Meridian – 6 catches, 184 yards, 2 TDs in loss to Stadium.

Justin Baker, Kennedy Catholic – 7 catches, 174 yards, 2 TDs in loss to Bothell.

Emeka Egbuka, Steilacoom – 6 catches, 130 yards, 3 TDs in win over Orting.

PASSING LEADERS

NAME

SCHOOL

COMP-ATT

YARDS

TDs

1. Sam Huard

Kennedy Catholic

52-81

1,024

12

2. Corry Sanders

Stadium

44-70

713

5

3. Jacob Holcomb

Puyallup

37-52

572

6

4. Dylan Morris

Graham-Kapowsin

37-57

565

4

5. J.J. Lemming

Steilacoom

35-71

560

7

6. Isaac Cordova

Kent Meridian

42-71

526

6

7. Kyle Robinson

Yelm

25-53

519

3

8. Jordan Etter

Spanaway Lake

39-71

489

8

9. Nate Hughes

Bethel

35-54

483

3

10. Jaxon Ingram

Hazen

36-57

481

4

RUSHING LEADERS

NAME

SCHOOL

CARRIES

YARDS

TDs

1. Alex Refilong

Central Kitsap

38

435

6

2. Aaron Olmos

Graham-Kapowsin

53

385

6

3. Josh Camacho

Washington

34

369

4

4. Caleb Kwalalon

Curtis

29

361

5

5. Nazje Briscoe

Stadium

35

334

3

6. Javon Forward

Auburn Riverside

45

324

5

7. Jase Marcott

North Thurston

32

276

2

8. Roman Casey

Bonney Lake

27

269

3

9. Gabe Johnson

Kentwood

45

269

1

10. Kieran Hunkin

River Ridge

27

250

4

RECEIVING LEADERS

NAME

SCHOOL

CATCHES

YARDS

TDs

1. Malachi Roberson

Graham-Kapowsin

22

350

4

2. Justin Baker

Kennedy Catholic

12

323

5

3. Justin Haase

Puyallup

11

289

1

4. Junior Alexander

Kennedy Catholic

14

270

3

5. Emeka Egbuka

Steilacoom

11

263

3

6. Xavier Mason

Stadium

27

263

3

7. Jabez Tinae

Kennedy Catholic

13

261

2

8. Austin Osso

Yelm

10

244

2

9. Nate Jones

Kent Meridian

13

240

2

10. P-nut Harris

Stadium

14

234

1

Lauren Smith

