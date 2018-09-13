Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
High School Sports

Statewide high school football scores, Week 3

By Lauren Smith, Chase Hutchinson And Jordan Whitford

September 13, 2018 03:41 PM

WEEK 3

Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (Sept. 13)

SOUTH SOUND

4A SPSL

Graham-Kapowsin 56, Emerald Ridge 14

3A SSC

Peninsula 41, North Thurston 0

Nonleague

Kentridge 27, Auburn Mountainview 24

Auburn Riverside 55, Thomas Jefferson 19

AROUND THE STATE

Woodinville 34, Edmonds-Woodway 7

Sunnyside Christian 60, Touchet 14

Washington School for the Deaf 52, Wishkah Valley 12

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (Sept. 14)

SOUTH SOUND

4A SPSL

Curtis vs. South Kitsap

Rogers of Puyallup 7, Olympia 7, 1 minute left in the half with play delayed due to conditions

Puyallup 14, Sumner 0, 1Q

3A PCL

Lakes vs. Mount Tahoma

Lincoln vs. Wilson

Spanaway Lake vs. Bethel

Stadium vs. Bonney Lake

3A SSC

Capital vs. Shelton

Gig Harbor vs. Timberline

Central Kitsap 7, Yelm 0, 1Q

2A SPSL Mountain

Foss vs. Renton

Foster 16, Franklin Pierce 6, 1Q

Lindbergh vs. Fife

White River 7, Washington 0, 2Q

2A SPSL Sound

Evergreen of Seattle vs. Clover Park

Orting vs. Highline, 5 p.m.

River Ridge vs. Steilacoom

2B Coastal

Chief Leschi vs. Ilwaco

Nonleague

Bellarmine Prep vs. Tumwater

Black Hills vs. Prairie

Charles Wright vs. Eatonville

Evergreen Lutheran vs. Darrington, 6 p.m.

Hazen vs. Skyline

Kent Meridian vs. Auburn

Kentlake vs. Kentwood

Tahoma vs. Mount Rainier, 8 p.m.

Todd Beamer vs. Federal Way

AROUND THE STATE

Aberdeen vs. Elma

Archbishop Murphy vs. Rainier Beach

Asotin vs. DeSales

Battle Ground vs. Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.

Bellevue vs. Garfield, 7:45 p.m.

Bellevue Christian vs. King’s Way Christian, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport 59, Wellpinit 28, FINAL

Burlington-Edison vs. Anacortes

Camas vs. West Valley of Yakima

Cascade of Everett vs. Mount Vernon

Cascade of Leavenworth vs. Mount Baker

Cashmere vs. Wapato

Cedar Park Christian vs. Vashon Island

Cedarcrest vs. Sultan

Colville 35, Chewelah 7, 2Q

College Place vs. Connell

Colton vs. Pomeroy

Columbia of White Salmon vs. Montesano

Columbia River vs. Ridgefield

Curlew vs. Columbia of Hunters, 3 p.m.

Davenport vs. Colfax

Dayton-Waitsburg vs. White Swan

Deer Park vs. Newport

Eastlake vs. Union, 4:30 p.m.

Eisenhower vs. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho)

Ellensburg vs. Eastmont

Everett vs. Shorecrest

Evergreen of Vancouver vs. Lakewood, 6 p.m.

Fort Vancouver vs. Mark Morris

Freeman vs. Riverside

Friday Harbor vs. Coupeville, 6 p.m.

Fulton (B.C.) vs. Omak

Garfield-Palouse vs. Saint John-Endicott-LaCrosse

Glacier Peak vs. Jackson

Goldendale vs. La Salle

Gonzaga Prep vs. University

Grandview vs. Quincy

Heritage vs. Kelso

Highland vs. Granger

Hudson’s Bay vs. W.F. West

Inglemoor vs. Juanita

Ingraham vs. Ballard, 5 p.m.

Interlake vs. North Creek

Irrigon (Ore.) vs. Liberty of Spangle

Issaquah vs. Liberty of Issaquah

Kalama vs. Adna

Kamiakin vs. Hanford

Kelowna (B.C.) vs. Wenatchee

Kennewick vs. Hermiston (Ore.)

Kiona-Benton vs. River View

Kittitas-Thorp vs. Columbia of Burbank

Klahowya vs. Granite Falls

La Center vs. Hoquiam

La Conner vs. Chimacum, 6 p.m.

Lake Stevens vs. Monroe

Lake Washington vs. Redmond

Lakeside of Seattle vs. Bainbridge

Lewis and Clark vs. Central Valley

Lewiston (Idaho) vs. Clarkston

Liberty Bell vs. Lake Roosevelt

Lord Tweedsmuir (B.C.) vs. Lynden

Lynden Christian vs. Blaine

Lynnwood vs. Meadowdale

Mabton vs. Brewster

Manson vs. Liberty Christian

Mariner vs. Kamiak

Mary M. Knight vs. Taholah

Marysville-Getchell vs. Ferndale

Mead vs. Ferris, 8 p.m.

Medical Lake vs. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls

Mission (B.C.) vs. Meridian

Morton-White Pass vs. Toutle Lake

Moscow (Idaho) vs. Pullman

Mossyrock vs. North Beach

Mount Si vs. Skyview

Naches Valley vs. Zillah

Napavine vs. Toledo

Nathan Hale vs. Mountlake Terrace, 5 p.m.

Newport of Bellevue vs. Mercer Island

Nooksack Valley vs. King’s

North Central vs. East Valley of Spokane

North Kitsap vs. Sequim

Northport vs. Mary Walker, 6 p.m.

Northwest Christian of Colbert vs. Tri-Cities Prep

Okanogan vs. Tonasket

Olympic vs. North Mason

Onalaska vs. Wahkiakum

Oroville vs. Soap Lake

Pasco vs. Southridge

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley vs. Raymond

Port Angeles vs. Kingston

Port Townsend vs. Forks

Post Falls (Idaho) vs. Moses Lake

Prosser vs. Ephrata

Quilcene vs. Neah Bay, 6 p.m.

R.A. Long vs. Hockinson

Reardan vs. Kettle Falls

Richland vs. Sunnyside

Rigby (Idaho) vs. Eastside Catholic

Rochester vs. Bremerton

Rogers of Spokane vs. Timberlake (Idaho)

Sammamish vs. Bellingham

Mount Spokane 56, Sandpoint (Idaho) 6, FINAL

Seattle Prep vs. Roosevelt

Sedro-Woolley vs. Oak Harbor

Sehome vs. Centralia

Selah vs. Davis

Selkirk vs. Cusick

Shadle Park vs. Cheney, 6 p.m.

Shorewood vs. Snohomish

Squalicum vs. Marysville-Pilchuck

South Bend vs. Ocosta

South Whidbey vs. Chelan

Stanwood vs. Arlington

Tekoa-Rosalia vs. Republic

Tenino vs. Castle Rock

Toppenish vs. East Valley of Yakima

Wahluke vs. Royal

Walla Walla vs. Chiawana

Warden vs. Cle Elum-Roslyn

Waterville-Mansfield vs. Odessa

West Seattle vs. Chief Sealth

West Valley of Spokane vs. Othello

Wilbur-Creston vs. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague

Woodland vs. Washougal

Yakama Tribal vs. Pateros

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (Sept. 15)

SOUTH SOUND

Nonleague

Bishop Blanchet vs. Kennedy Catholic, 1 p.m.

Enumclaw vs. Decatur, 6 p.m.

Naselle vs. Tacoma Baptist

Rainier vs. Concrete, 2 p.m.

Winlock vs. Life Christian

AROUND THE STATE

Cleveland vs. Franklin

Entiat vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline, 5 p.m.

Lummi vs. Seattle Lutheran, 1 p.m.

Lyle-Wishram vs. Crescent, 2 p.m.

O’Dea vs. Bothell

Riverside vs. Seton Catholic, 1 p.m.

