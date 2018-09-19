Graham Kapowsin running back Tommy Loa bursts through a hole on his way to the end zone at Sheldon High School.
Graham Kapowsin running back Tommy Loa bursts through a hole on his way to the end zone at Sheldon High School. Andy Nelson The Register-Guard
Graham Kapowsin running back Tommy Loa bursts through a hole on his way to the end zone at Sheldon High School. Andy Nelson The Register-Guard

High School Sports

AP high school football poll, Week 4

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

September 19, 2018 12:18 PM

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.

CLASS 4A

1. Graham-Kapowsin

2. Mount Si

3. Union

4. Chiawana

5. Lake Stevens

6. Puyallup

7. Woodinville

8. Gonzaga Prep

8 (tie). Camas

10. Sumner

Receiving votes: Bothell

CLASS 3A

1. O’Dea

2. Eastside Catholic

3. Bellevue

4. Rainier Beach

5. Lincoln

6. Mount Spokane

7. Bethel

8. Mountain View

9. Kamiakin

10. Hermiston (Ore.)

10 (tie). Garfield

Receiving votes: Oak Harbor

CLASS 2A

1. Hockinson

2. Tumwater

3. Lynden

4. Steilacoom

5. Archbishop Murphy

6. Liberty of Issaquah

7. Selah

8. West Valley of Spokane

9. Pullman

10. Prosser

Receiving votes: Cheney

CLASS 1A

1. Royal

2. Montesano

3. Zillah

4. Okanogan

5. Mount Baker

6. Connell

7. Cascade Christian

8. Meridian

9. Newport

10. Lynden Christian

Receiving votes: None

CLASS 2B

1. Adna

2. Tri-Cities Prep

3. Napavine

4. Kalama

5. Rainier

6. Asotin

7. Onalaska

8. Northwest Christian of Colbert

9. Toledo

10. Lieberty of Spangle

Receiving votes: None

CLASS 1B

1. Almira-Coulee-Hartline

2. Odessa

3. Garfield-Palouse

4. Sunnyside Christian

5. Lummi

Receiving votes: None

HOW THE NEWS TRIBUNE VOTED

How did The News Tribune vote in this week’s poll? The following are the Week 4 votes submitted in order for all six classifications by high school sports reporter Lauren Smith.

Class 4A — Union, Mount Si, Graham-Kapowsin, Puyallup, Lake Stevens, Woodinville, Chiawana, Camas, Lewis and Clark, Bothell

Class 3A — Eastside Catholic, O’Dea, Lincoln, Bellevue, Rainier Beach, Garfield, Bethel, Mountain View, Mercer Island, Mount Spokane

Class 2A — Hockinson, Tumwater, Lynden, Liberty of Issaquah, Steilacoom, Archbishop Murphy, Cheney, Pullman, West Valley of Spokane, Selah

Class 1A — Royal, Mount Baker, Okanogan, Montesano, Cascade Christian, Meridian, La Salle, Zillah, Lynden Christian, Newport

Class 2B — Adna, Kalama, Tri-Cities Prep, Napavine, Asotin, Rainier, Toledo, Northwest Christian of Colbert, Onalaska, DeSales

Class 1B — Almira-Coulee-Hartline, Odessa, Garfield-Palouse, Sunnyside Christian, Lummi

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

  Comments  