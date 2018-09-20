Gig Harbor running back Tom Williams signals a first down after carrying the ball during a football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Friday, Sept.14, 2018.
High School Sports

Statewide high school football scores, Week 4

By Lauren Smith, Chase Hutchinson, Jordan Whitford And Jerod Young

September 20, 2018 07:00 AM

WEEK 4

Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (Sept. 20)

SOUTH SOUND

4A NPSL Valley

Kentlake vs. Auburn

4A NPSL Sound

Thomas Jefferson vs. Kentridge

3A PCL

Mount Tahoma vs. Spanaway Lake

3A SSC

Central Kitsap vs. Timberline

AROUND THE STATE

Hanford vs. Southridge

Kingston vs. Olympic, 6:45 p.m.

Rainier Beach vs. Eastside Catholic

University vs. Rogers of Spokane

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (Sept. 21)

SOUTH SOUND

4A NPSL Mountain

Auburn Riverside vs. Enumclaw

Kennedy Catholic vs. Tahoma

Kentwood vs. Todd Beamer

4A NPSL Valley

Federal Way vs. Auburn Mountainview

4A NPSL Sound

Decatur vs. Kent Meridian

4A SPSL

Curtis vs. Sumner

Olympia vs. Bellarmine Prep

Puyallup vs. Graham-Kapowsin

South Kitsap vs. Emerald Ridge

3A PCL

Bethel vs. Wilson

Bonney Lake vs. Lincoln

Stadium vs. Lakes

3A SSC

North Thurston vs. Capital

Peninsula vs. Shelton

Yelm vs. Gig Harbor

2A SPSL Mountain

Fife vs. Foster

Franklin Pierce vs. Foss

Renton vs. Washington

White River vs. Lindbergh

2A SPSL Sound

Clover Park vs. Eatonville

Highline vs. River Ridge

Orting vs. Evergreen of Seattle, 8 p.m.

2B Coastal

Raymond vs. Chief Leschi

Nonleague

Charles Wright vs. Port Townsend

Hazen vs. Mount Rainier, 5 p.m.

McNary (Ore.) vs. Tumwater

AROUND THE STATE

Adna vs. Toledo

Almira-Coulee-Hartline vs. Yakama Tribal, 3 p.m.

Anacortes vs. Mountlake Terrace

Archbishop Murphy vs. Lynden

Ballard vs. Lakeside of Seattle

Battle Ground vs. Prairie

Bellevue vs. Camas

Bellingham vs. Cedarcrest

Bishop Blanchet vs. O’Dea

Blaine vs. Sehome

Bothell vs. North Creek

Bremerton vs. North Kitsap

Brewster vs. Tonasket

Castle Rock vs. Elma

Centralia vs. Fort Vancouver

Chelan vs. Granger

Cheney vs. Cashmere

Chief Sealth vs. Cleveland

Chimacum vs. Klahowya, 7:15 p.m.

Clark Fork (Idaho) vs. Northport

Cle Elum-Roslyn vs. Naches Valley

Columbia of Burbank vs. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague

Connell vs. Wahluke

Coupeville vs. La Conner

Crescent vs. Taholah

Cusick vs. Columbia of Hunters, 3 p.m.

Darrington vs. Naselle, 6 p.m.

Davenport vs. Kettle Falls

Davis vs. Moses Lake

Dayton-Waitsburg vs. Medical Lake

DeSales vs. Liberty Christian

East Valley of Spokane vs. Lake City (Idaho)

East Valley of Yakima vs. Grandview

Eastmont vs. West Valley of Spokane

Ephrata vs. Ellensburg

Ferndale vs. Arlington

Ferris vs. Lewis and Clark, 7:30

Heppner (Ore.) vs. Colfax

Hermiston (Ore.) vs. Walla Walla

Hockinson vs. Columbia River

Hoquiam vs. Columbia of White Salmon

Hudson’s Bay vs. Franklin (Ore.)

Ilwaco vs. South Bend

Inglemoor vs. Redmond

Ingraham vs. Bainbridge

Issaquah vs. Eastlake

Jackson vs. Cascade of Everett

Kamiak vs. Glacier Peak

Kellogg (Idaho) vs. Asotin

Kelso vs. Aberdeen

Kennewick vs. Kamiakin

King’s vs. Cascade of Leavenworth

King’s Way Christian vs. Riverside (Ore.)

Kiona-Benton vs. College Place

Kittitas-Thorp vs. White Swan

La Center vs. Kalama

La Salle vs. Highland

Lake Stevens vs. Mount Vernon

Lake Washington vs. Marysville-Pilchuck

Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls vs. Colville

Lakewood vs. Sedro-Woolley

Liberty of Issaquah vs. Interlake

Liberty of Spangle vs. Northwest Christian of Colbert

Lummi vs. Neah Bay, 5 p.m.

Lynden Christian vs. Mount Baker

Lynnwood vs. Juanita

Mabton vs. Tri-Cities Prep

Manson vs. Wilbur-Creston

Meadowdale vs. Edmonds-Woodway

Mercer Island vs. Burlington-Edison

Meridian vs. Nooksack Valley

Monroe vs. Mariner

Montesano vs. Port Angeles

Morton-White Pass vs. Winlock

Mount Spokane vs. Central Valley

Mountain View vs. Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

Nathan Hale vs. West Seattle

Newport vs. Freeman

North Central vs. Mead, 5 p.m.

North Mason vs. Sequim

Oak Harbor vs. Stanwood

Ocosta vs. North Beach

Odessa vs. Pateros

Omak vs. Oroville

Orofino (Idaho) vs. Clarkston

Pasco vs. Richland

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley vs. Onalaska

Pomeroy vs. Garfield-Palouse

Prosser vs. Selah

Quincy vs. Othello

R.A. Long vs. Woodland

Reardan vs. Chewelah

Republic vs. Selkirk

Ridgefield vs. Mark Morris

River View vs. Warden

Riverside vs. Deer Park

Rochester vs. Evergreen of Vancouver, 4:30 p.m.

Roosevelt vs. Sammamish

Royal vs. Okanogan

Saint John-Endicott-La Crosse vs. Sunnyside Christian

Seattle Lutheran vs. Muckleshoot Tribal, 5 p.m.

Seattle Prep vs. Garfield

Seton Catholic vs. Tenino

Shadle Park vs. Gonzaga Prep

Shorecrest vs. Shorewood

Skyline vs. Newport of Bellevue

Snohomish vs. Everett

Soap Lake vs. Mary Walker

South Whidbey vs. Concrete

Stevenson vs. Irrigon (Ore.)

Sultan vs. Friday Harbor, 6:30 p.m.

Sunnyside vs. West Valley of Yakima

Tacoma Baptist vs. Rainier Christian

Tekoa-Rosalia vs. Curlew, 3 p.m.

Touchet vs. Colton

Toutle Lake vs. Rainier

Union vs. Chiawana

W.F. West vs. Washougal

Wahkiakum vs. Napavine

Wapato vs. Toppenish

Waterville-Mansfield vs. Bridgeport

Wellpinit vs. Entiat

Wenatchee vs. Eisenhower

Wishkah Valley vs. Oakville

Woodinville vs. Mount Si

Zillah vs. Goldendale

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (Sept. 22)

SOUTH SOUND

1A Nisqually

Vashon Island vs. Bellevue Christian, 6 p.m.

1B SeaTac

Quilcene vs. Evergreen Lutheran

Nonleague

Mossyrock vs. Life Christian

Pullman vs. Black Hills, noon

Skyview vs. Rogers of Puyallup

Steilacoom vs. Cascade Christian

AROUND THE STATE

Forks vs. Granite Falls, 2 p.m.

Liberty Bell vs. Lyle-Wishram, 3 p.m.

Marysville-Getchell vs. Squalicum

Tulalip Heritage vs. Mary M. Knight, 1 p.m.

Washington School for the Deaf vs. Phoenix Day School for the Deaf (Ariz.), 5 p.m.

