Statewide high school football scores, Week 4

WEEK 4
Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (Sept. 20)
SOUTH SOUND
4A NPSL Valley
Kentlake vs. Auburn
4A NPSL Sound
Thomas Jefferson vs. Kentridge
3A PCL
Mount Tahoma vs. Spanaway Lake
3A SSC
Central Kitsap vs. Timberline
AROUND THE STATE
Hanford vs. Southridge
Kingston vs. Olympic, 6:45 p.m.
Rainier Beach vs. Eastside Catholic
University vs. Rogers of Spokane
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (Sept. 21)
SOUTH SOUND
4A NPSL Mountain
Auburn Riverside vs. Enumclaw
Kennedy Catholic vs. Tahoma
Kentwood vs. Todd Beamer
4A NPSL Valley
Federal Way vs. Auburn Mountainview
4A NPSL Sound
Decatur vs. Kent Meridian
4A SPSL
Curtis vs. Sumner
Olympia vs. Bellarmine Prep
Puyallup vs. Graham-Kapowsin
South Kitsap vs. Emerald Ridge
3A PCL
Bethel vs. Wilson
Bonney Lake vs. Lincoln
Stadium vs. Lakes
3A SSC
North Thurston vs. Capital
Peninsula vs. Shelton
Yelm vs. Gig Harbor
2A SPSL Mountain
Fife vs. Foster
Franklin Pierce vs. Foss
Renton vs. Washington
White River vs. Lindbergh
2A SPSL Sound
Clover Park vs. Eatonville
Highline vs. River Ridge
Orting vs. Evergreen of Seattle, 8 p.m.
2B Coastal
Raymond vs. Chief Leschi
Nonleague
Charles Wright vs. Port Townsend
Hazen vs. Mount Rainier, 5 p.m.
McNary (Ore.) vs. Tumwater
AROUND THE STATE
Adna vs. Toledo
Almira-Coulee-Hartline vs. Yakama Tribal, 3 p.m.
Anacortes vs. Mountlake Terrace
Archbishop Murphy vs. Lynden
Ballard vs. Lakeside of Seattle
Battle Ground vs. Prairie
Bellevue vs. Camas
Bellingham vs. Cedarcrest
Bishop Blanchet vs. O’Dea
Blaine vs. Sehome
Bothell vs. North Creek
Bremerton vs. North Kitsap
Brewster vs. Tonasket
Castle Rock vs. Elma
Centralia vs. Fort Vancouver
Chelan vs. Granger
Cheney vs. Cashmere
Chief Sealth vs. Cleveland
Chimacum vs. Klahowya, 7:15 p.m.
Clark Fork (Idaho) vs. Northport
Cle Elum-Roslyn vs. Naches Valley
Columbia of Burbank vs. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague
Connell vs. Wahluke
Coupeville vs. La Conner
Crescent vs. Taholah
Cusick vs. Columbia of Hunters, 3 p.m.
Darrington vs. Naselle, 6 p.m.
Davenport vs. Kettle Falls
Davis vs. Moses Lake
Dayton-Waitsburg vs. Medical Lake
DeSales vs. Liberty Christian
East Valley of Spokane vs. Lake City (Idaho)
East Valley of Yakima vs. Grandview
Eastmont vs. West Valley of Spokane
Ephrata vs. Ellensburg
Ferndale vs. Arlington
Ferris vs. Lewis and Clark, 7:30
Heppner (Ore.) vs. Colfax
Hermiston (Ore.) vs. Walla Walla
Hockinson vs. Columbia River
Hoquiam vs. Columbia of White Salmon
Hudson’s Bay vs. Franklin (Ore.)
Ilwaco vs. South Bend
Inglemoor vs. Redmond
Ingraham vs. Bainbridge
Issaquah vs. Eastlake
Jackson vs. Cascade of Everett
Kamiak vs. Glacier Peak
Kellogg (Idaho) vs. Asotin
Kelso vs. Aberdeen
Kennewick vs. Kamiakin
King’s vs. Cascade of Leavenworth
King’s Way Christian vs. Riverside (Ore.)
Kiona-Benton vs. College Place
Kittitas-Thorp vs. White Swan
La Center vs. Kalama
La Salle vs. Highland
Lake Stevens vs. Mount Vernon
Lake Washington vs. Marysville-Pilchuck
Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls vs. Colville
Lakewood vs. Sedro-Woolley
Liberty of Issaquah vs. Interlake
Liberty of Spangle vs. Northwest Christian of Colbert
Lummi vs. Neah Bay, 5 p.m.
Lynden Christian vs. Mount Baker
Lynnwood vs. Juanita
Mabton vs. Tri-Cities Prep
Manson vs. Wilbur-Creston
Meadowdale vs. Edmonds-Woodway
Mercer Island vs. Burlington-Edison
Meridian vs. Nooksack Valley
Monroe vs. Mariner
Montesano vs. Port Angeles
Morton-White Pass vs. Winlock
Mount Spokane vs. Central Valley
Mountain View vs. Heritage, 7:30 p.m.
Nathan Hale vs. West Seattle
Newport vs. Freeman
North Central vs. Mead, 5 p.m.
North Mason vs. Sequim
Oak Harbor vs. Stanwood
Ocosta vs. North Beach
Odessa vs. Pateros
Omak vs. Oroville
Orofino (Idaho) vs. Clarkston
Pasco vs. Richland
Pe Ell-Willapa Valley vs. Onalaska
Pomeroy vs. Garfield-Palouse
Prosser vs. Selah
Quincy vs. Othello
R.A. Long vs. Woodland
Reardan vs. Chewelah
Republic vs. Selkirk
Ridgefield vs. Mark Morris
River View vs. Warden
Riverside vs. Deer Park
Rochester vs. Evergreen of Vancouver, 4:30 p.m.
Roosevelt vs. Sammamish
Royal vs. Okanogan
Saint John-Endicott-La Crosse vs. Sunnyside Christian
Seattle Lutheran vs. Muckleshoot Tribal, 5 p.m.
Seattle Prep vs. Garfield
Seton Catholic vs. Tenino
Shadle Park vs. Gonzaga Prep
Shorecrest vs. Shorewood
Skyline vs. Newport of Bellevue
Snohomish vs. Everett
Soap Lake vs. Mary Walker
South Whidbey vs. Concrete
Stevenson vs. Irrigon (Ore.)
Sultan vs. Friday Harbor, 6:30 p.m.
Sunnyside vs. West Valley of Yakima
Tacoma Baptist vs. Rainier Christian
Tekoa-Rosalia vs. Curlew, 3 p.m.
Touchet vs. Colton
Toutle Lake vs. Rainier
Union vs. Chiawana
W.F. West vs. Washougal
Wahkiakum vs. Napavine
Wapato vs. Toppenish
Waterville-Mansfield vs. Bridgeport
Wellpinit vs. Entiat
Wenatchee vs. Eisenhower
Wishkah Valley vs. Oakville
Woodinville vs. Mount Si
Zillah vs. Goldendale
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (Sept. 22)
SOUTH SOUND
1A Nisqually
Vashon Island vs. Bellevue Christian, 6 p.m.
1B SeaTac
Quilcene vs. Evergreen Lutheran
Nonleague
Mossyrock vs. Life Christian
Pullman vs. Black Hills, noon
Skyview vs. Rogers of Puyallup
Steilacoom vs. Cascade Christian
AROUND THE STATE
Forks vs. Granite Falls, 2 p.m.
Liberty Bell vs. Lyle-Wishram, 3 p.m.
Marysville-Getchell vs. Squalicum
Tulalip Heritage vs. Mary M. Knight, 1 p.m.
Washington School for the Deaf vs. Phoenix Day School for the Deaf (Ariz.), 5 p.m.
