Burke Griffin, Peninsula turn away Timberline in OT in 3A SSC thriller

Peninsula High School quarterback Burke Griffin scored on a 25-yard scramble in overtime Thursday night at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy to give the Seahawks a seven-point lead.
Timberline answered on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Campau to J.J. Graham, but an unsportsmanlike penalty after the score pushed the PAT try back.
The Blazers elected to go for a 2-point conversion and the win, but Campau’s pass fell incomplete, giving the Seahawks a 28-27 win in a Class 3A South Sound Conference rivalry game Timberline has won the past two seasons,
The loss was Timberline’s first outright league loss — excluding a forfeit to Yelm in 2016 — in two years.
