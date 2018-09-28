Yelm back in 3A SSC title contention after knocking off unbeaten Capital

It took a defensive score from Derrick Platt, a big reception from Austin Osso and some hard second-half running from Carson Amendt, but Yelm High School is now officially back in the hunt for the Class 3A South Sound Conference championship.
Quarterback Kyle Robinson ran for a score and threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to Osso, and Platt returned a second quarter fumble 50 yards for a score as the Tornados (3-2) handed visiting Capital (4-1) its first loss of the season with a 41-27 victory Friday in Yelm.
“We’re back in the race for sure,” said Robinson, whose 1-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter reclaimed the lead for Yelm for good. “It’s a great feeling. This puts us right back in the picture.”
Yelm, which lost close games to Tumwater and 3A SSC foe Central Kitsap in back-to-back weeks earlier this season, but has consecutive wins the past two weeks over Gig Harbor and now the Cougars.
Robinson threw for 208 yards on 14 of 23 passing. Osso was his favorite target, pulling down seven catches for 121 yards and the long score.
Amendt spearheaded Yelm’s ground game, running for 110 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns with 78 of his yards coming in the second half.
While Robinson, Osso and Amendt provided the offensive power, Platt was simply a game-changer from his linebacker position, adding two sacks and coming up with the game’s biggest defensive play.
That occurred late in the first quarter when the senior simply took the ball out of Capital running back Eric Jackson’s hands during a play and raced 50 yards for the touchdown.
It was one of two costly turnovers for the Cougars.
The second came with three minutes remaining in the contest, and Yelm clinging to a 33-27 lead, when Benjamin Hoffman secured a Capital fumble at the Cougars 25.
Five plays later Amendt punched in the touchdown from 2 yards out, sealing the win for the Tornados.
Capital quarterback Grant Erickson was 16 of 30 passing for 296 yards and two touchdowns. The senior also rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.
Chris Penner paced the Cougars receivers with 114 yards on six receptions.
Both Robinson and Erickson nearly hit the 200-yard passing mark by the time the first half expired, as Yelm took a 21-14 lead into the locker room.
Most of the first half offensive fireworks came in the final three minutes, when each squad came up with big plays.
After an Erickson 1-yard touchdown run cut the Cougars’ deficit to 14-7, the Tornados immediately answered with Osso taking a short pass from Robinson and stretching it into the 80-yard score.
Penner quickly silenced the Yelm cheering section by hauling in a 63-yard scoring strike from Erickson moments later to produce the score at the intermission.
Aided by a 67-yard return by Sylas Franklin on the ensuing kickoff, Yelm had one last chance to extend its lead before the break, but the drive stalled just outside the red zone, and the Tornados had to settle for a 7-point cushion.
Robinson opened up the scoring by hitting Kodee Gifford on a 52-yard touchdown pass less than four minutes into the contest.
Platt’s fumble return four minutes later increased the lead to 14-0.
Capital was able to tie the contest at 27-27 after Erickson connected with Carson Collard on a 13-yard touchdown with 7:49 left in the game.
CAPITAL
0
14
6
7
—
27
YELM
14
7
6
14
—
41
Y – Kodee Gifford 51 pass from Kyle Robinson (Cody Frye kick)
Y – Derrick Platt 50 fumble recovery (Frye kick)
C – Grant Erickson 1 run (Chris Penner kick)
Y – Austin Osso 80 pass from Robinson (Frye kick)
C – Penner 63 pass from Erickson (Penner kick)
C – Erickson 11 run (kick blocked)
Y – Carson Amendt 5 run (kick failed)
C – Carson Collard 13 pass from Erickson (Penner kick)
Y – Robinson 1 run (kick failed)
Y – Amendt 2 run (Austin Chishom pass from Robinson)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Passing: Y – Kyle Robinson 14-23-0-208; C – Grant Erickson 16-30-0-296, Chris Penner 1-1-0-12.
Rushing: Y- Carson Amendt 23-110, Gendron Peyton 3-12, Robinson 2-(-5). C – Clayton Grady 19-84, Erickson 19-52, Eric Jackson 5-6.
Receiving: Y – Austin Osso 7-121, Kodee Grifford 4-67, Sylas Franklin 2-20, Carson Amendt 1-0; C – Penner 6-114, Grady Lindekugel 3-73, Jackson 4-72, Carson Collard 2-26, Clayton Grady 1-9
