South Sound football stat leaders through Week 4

High school football stat leaders in the South Sound after Week 4. Based on available stats.
TOP PERFORMERS
PASSING
Isaac Cordova, Kent Meridian – 24 of 45, 422 yards, 4 TDs in win over Decatur.
Kyle Russell, Curtis – 15 of 34, 319 yards, 2 TDs; 7 carries, 24 yards, 2 TDs in loss to Sumner.
Sam Huard, Kennedy Catholic – 30 of 42, 314 yards, 3 TDs in win over Tahoma.
Caden Filer, Lincoln – 12 of 25, 293, 3 TDs in win over Bonney Lake.
Jacob Holcomb, Puyallup – 16 of 22, 251 yards, 3 TDs in win over Graham-Kapowsin.
RUSHING
Hunter Campau, Timberline – 21 carries, 209 yards, 2 TDs; 15 of 19, 166 yards, 4 TDs in win over Central Kitsap.
Dylan Loftis, Tumwater – 10 carries, 226 yards, 4 TDs in win over McNary (Ore.).
Dylan Paine, Tumwater – 10 carries, 219 yards, 3 TDs in win over McNary (Ore.).
Dashaun Leon, Kentlake – 23 carries, 189 yards, 2 TDs in win over Auburn.
Tre McDaniel, Clover Park – 15 carries, 154 yards, 3 TDs; 1 of 2, 60 yards, TD; 5 tackles in loss to Eatonville.
RECEIVING
Emeka Egbuka, Steilacoom – 6 catches, 127 yards, 2 TDs; 205 all-purpose yards in win over Cascade Christian.
Cameron Parker, Bethel – 4 catches, 162 yards, 2 TDs in win over Wilson.
Xavier Mason, Stadium – 10 catches, 146 yards, TD in loss to Lakes.
Justin Haase, Puyallup – 6 catches, 139 yards, TD in win over Graham-Kapowsin.
Marlon Jones Jr., Curtis – 4 catches, 114 yards, TD in loss to Sumner.
MULTI-PURPOSE
Khalil Lewis, Lakes – 9 carries, 189 yards, 2 TDs; 3 catches, 66 yards, 2 TDs; 307 all-purpose yards in win over Stadium.
Ethan Loveless, Black Hills – 11 of 17, 125 yards, TD; 6 carries, 33 yards, 2 TDs; two fumble recoveries; interception in win over Pullman.
Hudson Potts, Kentlake – 8 of 16, 102 yards; 10 carries, 143 yards, 3 TDs in win over Auburn.
Jeremy Banks, Kentridge – 9 catches, 80 yards, 2 TDs; 36-yard interception return TD in win over Thomas Jefferson.
Julien Simon, Lincoln – 2 catches, 34 yards, 2 TDs; 45-yard interception return TD; 6 tackles in win over Bonney Lake.
PASSING LEADERS
NAME
SCHOOL
COMP-ATT
YARDS
TDs
1. Sam Huard
Kennedy Catholic
103-161
1,828
21
2. Isaac Cordova
Kent Meridian
90-168
1,458
14
3. Jacob Holcomb
Puyallup
72-104
1,171
12
4. Corry Sanders
Stadium
74-131
1,053
7
5. Natano Woods
Kentridge
54-79
1,048
12
6. J.J. Lemming
Steilacoom
59-117
1,030
15
7. Dylan Morris
Graham-Kapowsin
67-103
1,020
10
8. Caden Filer
Lincoln
50-97
993
11
9. Kyle Robinson
Yelm
55-107
934
6
10. Liam Bladow
Lakes
60-100
856
9
RUSHING LEADERS
NAME
SCHOOL
CARRIES
YARDS
TDs
1. Alex Refilong
Central Kitsap
88
758
7
2. Dylan Paine
Tumwater
72
692
9
3. Caleb Kwalalon
Curtis
52
682
10
4. Aaron Olmos
Graham-Kapowsin
89
618
9
5. Nazje Briscoe
Stadium
61
573
5
6. Dashaun Leon
Kentlake
73
538
4
7. Javon Forward
Auburn Riverside
73
533
8
8. Hunter Campau
Timberline
76
514
5
9. Josh Camacho
Washington
60
483
4
10. Gabe Johnson
Kentwood
81
473
2
RECEIVING LEADERS
NAME
SCHOOL
CATCHES
YARDS
TDs
1. Malaki Roberson
Graham-Kapowsin
37
568
5
2. Justin Baker
Kennedy Catholic
24
547
7
3. Emeka Egbuka
Steilacoom
20
523
10
4. Justin Haase
Puyallup
23
496
3
5. Jabez Tinae
Kennedy Catholic
24
495
5
6. Junior Alexander
Kennedy Catholic
26
469
4
7. Austin Osso
Yelm
21
444
3
8. Jeremy Banks
Kentridge
22
442
4
9. Xavier Mason
Stadium
39
424
4
10. Ronald Wilson III
Kent Meridian
16
401
2
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
