Peninsula quarterback Burke Griffin rushes in the 40th Fish Bowl rivalry game between Peninsula and Gig Harbor high schools on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Peninsula quarterback Burke Griffin rushes in the 40th Fish Bowl rivalry game between Peninsula and Gig Harbor high schools on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. JON MANLEY jmanley@gateline.com
Peninsula quarterback Burke Griffin rushes in the 40th Fish Bowl rivalry game between Peninsula and Gig Harbor high schools on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. JON MANLEY jmanley@gateline.com

High School Sports

Vote for the best South Sound area high school football player performance from Week 8

By Andrew Hammond

ahammond@thenewstribune.com

October 23, 2018 12:35 PM

We’re going to be starting a new feature each week at The News Tribune. We’re allowing the readers to vote on the top high school football performances from around the area. So vote for the best individual performance from Week 8 and top play.

Voting ends Thursday at noon.

Here are the nominees:

Top Preps Performer
Liam Bladow--Lakes (227 yards passing and 3 TDS)
Hunter Campau--Timberline (103 yards passing, 165 yards rushing, 3 TDs)
Jacob Holcomb--Puyallup (228 yards passing, 6 TDs)
Jaymason Willingham-Steilacoom (221 yards rushing, 2 TDs, 16 tackles)
Created with PollMaker

Like the top performances, we’re also going to have readers vote on the top plays of the week. Here are some of the week’s most memorable plays. Vote on who you think had the week’s best play.

Top Preps Play
Steilacoom's Emeka Egbuka's 80-yard TD catch vs. Clover Park
Peninsula's Burke Griffin's 93-yard TD run to defeat Gig Harbor in the Fish Bowl
Fife's Gannon Ginnis' 36-yard TD run vs. White River
Timberline's Nephi Vimoto's 80-yard interception return for a TD vs. North Thurston
Created with Survey Maker

If there was a top play we missed or a performance you think is worthy of nomination, email me at ahammond@thenewstribune.com

  Comments  