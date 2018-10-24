Lakes players celebrate their win against Lincoln. Lincoln high school played Lakes high school in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
High School Sports

AP high school football poll, Week 9

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@thenewstribune.com

October 24, 2018 12:25 PM

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.

CLASS 4A

1. Union

2. Mount Si

3. Lake Stevens

4. Puyallup

5. Graham-Kapowsin

6. Woodinville

7. Bothell

8. Gonzaga Prep

9. Glacier Peak

10. Enumclaw

Receiving votes: None.

CLASS 3A

1. Eastside Catholic

2. Bellevue

3. O’Dea

4. Mountain View

5. Mount Spokane

6. Lakes

7. Lincoln

8. Squalicum

9. Yelm

10. Oak Harbor

Receiving votes: None.

CLASS 2A

1. Hockinson

2. Lynden

3. Steilacoom

4. Liberty of Issaquah

5. Black Hills

6. West Valley of Spokane

7. Tumwater

8. Woodland

9. Archbishop Murphy

10. Prosser

Receiving votes: None.

CLASS 1A

1. Royal

2. Zillah

3. Hoquiam

4. Connell

5. Meridian

6. Cascade Christian

7. Okanogan

8. Newport

9. Montesano

10. Mount Baker

Receiving votes: La Salle, Lynden Christian, Omak, Colville.

CLASS 2B

1. Adna

2. Tri-Cities Prep

3. Kalama

4. Napavine

5. Asotin

6. Onalaska

7. Reardan

8. Northwest Christian of Colbert

9. Lake Roosevelt

10. Brewster

Receiving votes: None.

CLASS 1B

1. Odessa

2. Almira-Coulee-Hartline

3. Sunnyside Christian

4. Naselle

5. Garfield-Palouse

Receiving votes: None.

HOW THE NEWS TRIBUNE VOTED

How did The News Tribune vote in this week’s poll? The following are the Week 9 votes submitted in order for all six classifications by high school sports reporter Lauren Smith.

Class 4A — Union, Mount Si, Puyallup, Lake Stevens, Graham-Kapowsin, Woodinville, Bothell, Glacier Peak, Gonzaga Prep, Lewis and Clark

Class 3A — Eastside Catholic, O’Dea, Bellevue, Lakes, Lincoln, Mount Spokane, Mountain View, Yelm, Peninsula, Squalicum

Class 2A — Hockinson, Lynden, Liberty of Issaquah, Steilacoom, Black Hills, Tumwater, West Valley of Spokane, Archbishop Murphy, Pullman, Sequim

Class 1A — Royal, Zillah, Hoquiam, Cascade Christian, Okanogan, Meridian, Mount Baker, Lynden Christian, Colville, La Salle

Class 2B — Adna, Tri-Cities Prep, Kalama, Napavine, Onalaska, Reardan, Asotin, Lake Roosevelt, Chewelah, Northwest Christian of Colbert

Class 1B — Odessa, Almira-Coulee-Hartline, Sunnyside Christian, Garfield-Palouse, Naselle

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

