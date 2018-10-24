Statewide high school football scores, Week 9

WEEK 9
Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (Oct. 25)
SOUTH SOUND
4A SPSL
Bellarmine Prep vs. Emerald Ridge
2A SPSL crossovers
Foster vs. Clover Park
Washington vs. River Ridge
Nonleague
Cascade Christian vs. Klahowya, 7:15 p.m.
Ingraham vs. Auburn
Kent Meridian vs. Nathan Hale
West Seattle vs. Thomas Jefferson
AROUND THE STATE
Cascade of Leavenworth vs. Cashmere
Cedar Park Christian vs. Sultan
Granite Falls vs. Coupeville
Fort Vancouver vs. Mountain View
Marysville-Pilchuck vs. Edmonds-Woodway, 8 p.m.
Lynden Christian vs. Meridian
Mead vs. Central Valley
Nooksack Valley vs. Mount Baker
North Central vs. Rogers of Spokane, 7:30 p.m.
Omak vs. Okanogan
Riverside vs. Chelan
Stanwood vs. Lynnwood, 5 p.m.
Taholah vs. Washington School for the Deaf, 3 p.m.
University vs. Ferris, 5 p.m.
Wapato vs. Quincy, 6 p.m.
Woodinville vs. Mount Si
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (Oct. 26)
SOUTH SOUND
4A NPSL crossovers
Auburn Mountainview vs. Todd Beamer
Federal Way vs. Auburn Riverside
Hazen vs. Enumclaw
Kentlake vs. Tahoma
Mount Rainier vs. Kentwood
4A SPSL
Graham-Kapowsin vs. Sumner
Olympia vs. Curtis
Puyallup vs. Rogers of Puyallup
3A PCL
Bonney Lake vs. Mount Tahoma
Lincoln vs. Bethel
Spanaway Lake vs. Stadium
Wilson vs. Lakes
3A SSC
Capital vs. Peninsula
Gig Harbor vs. Central Kitsap
Shelton vs. North Thurston
Timberline vs. Yelm
2A SPSL crossovers
Evergreen of Seattle vs. Lindbergh
Franklin Pierce vs. Orting
Fife vs. Steilacoom
Renton vs. Highline
White River vs. Eatonville
2A EvCo
Black Hills vs. Rochester
Centralia vs. Tumwater
1A Nisqually
Bellevue Christian vs. Charles Wright
2B Pacific Coastal
Ocosta vs. Chief Leschi
Nonleague
Decatur vs. Franklin
Raymond vs. Vashon Island, 6 p.m.
South Kitsap vs. Battle Ground
AROUND THE STATE
Aberdeen vs. W.F. West
Adna vs. Morton-White Pass
Lakewood 2, Anacortes 0 (forfeit)
Arlington vs. Shorewood, 5 p.m.
Bainbridge vs. Garfield, 7:45 p.m.
Bellevue vs. Mercer Island
Blaine vs. Mountlake Terrace, 5 p.m.
Bothell vs. Issaquah
Brewster vs. Lake Roosevelt
Bridgeport vs. Entiat
Camas vs. Union, 7:30 p.m.
Cascade of Everett vs. Monroe
Castle Rock vs. La Center
Cedarcrest vs. Liberty of Issaquah
Cheney vs. Pullman
Chewelah vs. Davenport
Clarkston vs. Columbia River, 6 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Seattle Prep, 5 p.m.
Colton vs. Touchet, 3 p.m.
Columbia of Hunters vs. Tekoa-Rosalia
Columbia of White Salmon vs. Stevenson
Colville vs. Freeman
Connell vs. River View
Curlew vs. Selkirk
Cusick vs. Tekoa-Rosalia
Davis vs. Sunnyside
Dayton-Waitsburg vs. Tri-Cities Prep
Deer Park vs. Medical Lake
East Valley of Spokane vs. West Valley of Spokane
Eastmont vs. Moses Lake
Elma vs. Montesano
Ferndale vs. Meadowdale, 8 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse vs. Pomeroy
Glacier Peak vs. Mount Vernon
Grandview vs. East Valley of Yakima
Gonzaga Prep vs. Lewis and Clark, 7:30 p.m.
Granger vs. Goldendale
Heritage vs. Skyview, 8 p.m.
Highland vs. Wahluke
Hockinson vs. Ridgefield
Hoquiam vs. Forks
Ilwaco vs. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley
Inglemoor vs. Skyline
Juanita vs. Lake Washington
Kalama vs. Toutle Lake
Kamiak vs. Jackson, 5 p.m.
Kamiakin vs. Hermiston (Ore.)
Kelso vs. Hudson’s Bay, 5 p.m.
Kennewick vs. Southridge
Kettle Falls vs. Northwest Christian of Colbert
King’s vs. South Whidbey
La Conner vs. Concrete
La Salle vs. Naches Valley
Lake Stevens vs. Mariner
Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls vs. Newport
Liberty of Spangle vs. Reardan
Liberty Christian vs. Kittitas-Thorp
Lind-Ritzville-Sprague vs. Asotin
Lummi vs. Darrington
Mabton vs. DeSales
Manson vs. Liberty Bell
Mark Morris vs. Woodland
Mary Walker vs. Wilbur-Creston
Marysville-Getchell vs. Everett, 8 p.m.
Naselle vs. Neah Bay, 6 p.m.
North Beach vs. South Bend
North Creek vs. Eastlake
North Mason vs. Port Angeles
Northport vs. Republic
Oak Harbor vs. Shorecrest, 8 p.m.
Olympic vs. North Kitsap
Pasco vs. Chiawana
Pateros vs. Wellpinit, 2 p.m.
Port Townsend vs. Chimacum
Prairie vs. Evergreen of Vancouver, 4:30 p.m.
Rainier vs. Napavine
Redmond vs. Newport of Bellevue
Richland vs. Hanford
Royal vs. College Place
Sehome vs. Bellingham
Selah vs. Othello
Sequim vs. Bremerton
Shadle Park vs. Mount Spokane, 5 p.m.
Squalicum vs. Snohomish
Sunnyside Christian vs. Saint John-Endicott-La Crosse
Tenino vs. Kingston
Toledo vs. Mossyrock
Tonasket vs. Soap Lake
Wahkiakum vs. Winlock
Walla Walla vs. Wenatchee
Washougal vs. R.A. Long
Warden vs. Kiona-Benton
Waterville vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline
West Valley of Yakima vs. Eisenhower
White Swan vs. Columbia of Burbank
Yakama Tribal vs. Odessa
Zillah vs. Cle Elum-Roslyn
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (Oct. 27)
SOUTH SOUND
4A NPSL crossovers
Kentridge vs. Kennedy Catholic
2B Pacific Mountain
Onalaska vs. Life Christian
1B SeaTac
Evergreen Lutheran vs. Quilcene, 1 p.m.
Rainier Christian vs. Tacoma Baptist
AROUND THE STATE
Ballard vs. Lakeside of Seattle, 3 p.m.
Crescent vs. Mary M. Knight, 1 p.m.
King’s Way Christian vs. Seton Catholic, 1 p.m.
Muckleshoot Tribal vs. Seattle Lutheran, 1 p.m.
Oakville vs. Wishkah Valley, 1 p.m.
Prosser vs. Ellensburg
Roosevelt vs. Chief Sealth, 5:45 p.m.
Toppenish vs. Ephrata, 4 p.m.
