Statewide high school football scores, Week 10

WEEK 10
Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. The losers of district playoff games are out.
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (Nov. 1)
SOUTH SOUND
Nonleague
Emerald Ridge 34, Auburn 31
Bellarmine Prep 42, Mount Rainier 0
Highline 48, Lindbergh 16
Stadium vs. Gig Harbor
AROUND THE STATE
Garfield-Palouse 52, Colton 44
Ferris 28, Walla Walla 10
Friday Harbor vs. La Conner, 4:30 p.m.
Napavine 52, Ilwaco 14
Edmonds-Woodway 33, Jackson 13
Meadowdale vs. Marysville-Pilchuck
Kalama 55, Morton-White Pass 0
Adna 49, Ocosta 0
Toledo 35, Onalaska 6
Sunnyside Christian 60, Pomeroy 38
Sunnyside 42, Moses Lake 6
Eastmont 14, Wenatchee 13
Saint John-Endicott-La Crosse 2, Touchet 0 (forfeit)
Southridge 30, Rogers of Spokane 0
University 30, Pasco 23
Wahkiakum 22, Raymond 10
Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 46, Winlock 0
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (Nov. 2)
SOUTH SOUND
4A district playoffs
Enumclaw vs. Union, 4:30 p.m.
Federal Way vs. Woodinville
Kennedy Catholic vs. Puyallup
Kentlake vs. Lake Stevens
Mount Vernon vs. Auburn Mountainview
Skyline vs. Todd Beamer
Skyview vs. Hazen
3A district playoffs
Bethel vs. Arlington
Oak Harbor vs. Timberline
Prairie vs. Lincoln
Roosevelt vs. Lakes
Seattle Prep vs. Peninsula, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson vs. O’Dea
Yelm vs. Bishop Blanchet
2A district playoffs
Columbia River vs. Black Hills
Franklin Pierce vs. Sequim
Olympic vs. Eatonville
Orting vs. Steilacoom
Port Angeles vs. Fife
River Ridge vs. North Kitsap
Washington vs. White River
1B district playoffs
Evergreen Lutheran vs. Darrington, 6 p.m.
1A Nisqually
Charles Wright vs. Vashon Island
Nonleague
Auburn Riverside vs. Sumner
Bonney Lake vs. Capital
Clover Park vs. North Mason
Kingston vs. Evergreen of Seattle
Life Christian vs. Chief Leschi
North Thurston vs. Spanaway Lake
Shelton vs. Mount Tahoma
AROUND THE STATE
Almira-Coulee-Hartline vs. Selkirk
Ballard vs. Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
Blaine vs. Lynden
Cascade of Everett vs. Marysville-Getchell
Cascade of Leavenworth vs. Deer Park, 6 p.m.
Cashmere vs. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls, 6 p.m.
Central Valley vs. Hermiston (Ore.)
Chelan vs. Medical Lake
Chief Sealth vs. Ingraham
Clarkston vs. Toppenish
Colfax vs. Chewelah
College Place vs. Grandview
Columbia of White Salmon vs. Montesano
Concrete vs. Chimacum, 6 p.m.
Curlew vs. Cusick, 5 p.m.
Davenport vs. Liberty of Spangle
De Sales vs. Lake Roosevelt
Ephrata vs. West Valley of Spokane
Goldendale vs. Wapato
Granger vs. Connell
Hanford vs. Gonzaga Prep
Highland vs. River View
East Valley of Spokane vs. East Valley of Yakima
Eisenhower vs. Davis
Elma vs. La Center
Ferndale vs. Eastside Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Franklin vs. Nathan Hale, 4 p.m.
Garfield vs. Snohomish
Juanita vs. Redmond
Kamiakin vs. Shadle Park, 7:30 p.m.
Kelso vs. Rainier Beach, 6 p.m.
Kettle Falls vs. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague, 6 p.m.
Kiona-Benton vs. Zillah
Lake Washington vs. Shorewood
Lakewood vs. Burlington-Edison
Lewis and Clark vs. Chiawana
Liberty of Issaquah vs. Sedro-Woolley
Liberty Christian vs. Manson
Lynden Christian vs. King’s
Lynnwood vs. Interlake
Mabton vs. Brewster
Mead vs. Richland, 5 p.m.
Mossyrock vs. Tenino
Mount Spokane vs. Kennewick, 7:30 p.m.
Naches Valley vs. Royal
North Beach vs. Lyle-Wishram, 6 p.m.
North Creek vs. Newport of Bellevue
Northwest Christian of Colbert vs. Asotin
Okanogan vs. Newport, 6 p.m.
Othello vs. Cheney
Pullman vs. Ellensburg
Quincy vs. Wahluke
Republic vs. Entiat
Sammamish vs. West Seattle
Sehome vs. Archbishop Murphy
Selah vs. North Central
South Kitsap vs. Bremerton
South Whidbey vs. Meridian
Stanwood vs. Everett
Taholah vs. Rainier Christian
Tekoa-Rosalia vs. Odessa
Tonasket vs. Tri-Cities Prep
W.F. West vs. Hockinson
Warden vs. La Salle
Wilbur-Creston vs. Reardan
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (Nov. 3)
SOUTH SOUND
4A district playoffs
Curtis vs. Kentwood, 6 p.m.
Monroe vs. Graham-Kapowsin, 1 p.m.
Rogers of Puyallup vs. Mount Si, 1 p.m.
3A district playoffs
Central Kitsap vs. Squalicum
2A district playoffs
Woodland vs. Tumwater
1B district playoffs
Mary M. Knight vs. Crescent, 1 p.m.
Oakville vs. Tacoma Baptist
1A Nisqually
Port Townsend vs. Cascade Christian
Nonleague
Kent Meridian vs. Olympia
AROUND THE STATE
Camas vs. Bothell, 3 p.m.
Eastlake vs. Glacier Peak
Klahowya vs. Bellevue Christian, 6 p.m.
Mount Baker vs. Cedar Park Christian, 2 p.m.
Oroville vs. Columbia of Burbank
Riverside vs. Omak, 1:30 p.m.
Shorecrest vs. Bellevue
Comments