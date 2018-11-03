Yelm grinds out win over Bishop Blanchet to return to state playoffs for the first time since 1987

It’s been few years since Yelm High School has advanced to the state playoffs — 31 years to be exact.
But, after a whirlwind 24-21 win on Friday night in a Class 3A district playoff game against Bishop Blanchet at Mickey Nash Field, the Tornados are in the bracket for just the second time in program history.
The 67-mile commute north on Interstate 5 didn’t faze Yelm, which turned in solid performances on both sides of the ball to secure its first state-playoff berth since 1987.
On defense, the Tornados (7-3) didn’t allow a single play over 30 yards, and recorded two interceptions.
The Braves came into the contest averaging 156.3 rushing yards per game, but were held to 96 rushing yards on 21 carries Friday, with their longest run coming at 18 yards.
“We knew one of their best players was No. 2 (senior running back Tommy Gardner), who is their main back,” Yelm coach Jason Ronquillo said. “Super talented kid, so our main focus defensively was trying to limit what he could do.
“We knew we weren’t going to be able stop him all night, but try to limit him. And I think we did that enough to make them change a little bit of their game plan and go to the air more.”
Gardner finished with 58 yards and a single rushing touchdown on 17 carries.
Yelm paired its defensive effort with a quick start on offense.
Senior running back Derrick Platt opened up scoring with a 15-yard touchdown scamper with eight minutes, 53 seconds left in the first quarter. Platt’s run capped off an 11-play, 80-yard drive to begin the game.
But, it was senior quarterback Kyle Robinson and senior wide receiver Kodee Gifford who paved the way to victory for the Tornados.
Robinson finished 10 of 15 passing for 251 yards and one touchdown. He also had a 6-yard touchdown run, which came with 5:08 remaining in the first quarter to give Yelm a 14-0 advantage.
More importantly, Robinson didn’t turn over the ball once, and the Tornados played a clean game all around.
Despite the fast deficit, the Braves responded well in the second quarter. First it was Gardner, who scored on a 6-yard run at the 9:10 mark.
The Braves’ defense then held firm on the next two possessions, forcing a Yelm punt and a turnover-on-downs.
Junior running back Jacob Nguyen rewarded the defense with a 3-yard touchdown reception from Alex Johnson with 1:22 remaining in the second quarter to tie the game at 14-14.
With the momentum shifting in favor of Blanchet, Yelm responded with perhaps the most explosive play of the game.
Gifford hauled in a catch from Robinson, and blazed past the Braves’ secondary for a 66-yard touchdown, giving Yelm a 21-14 with 23.3 seconds left in the opening half.
“It was just a normal alley (route),” Gifford said. “I saw the no safety — safety shaded to the right — and my guy was playing man. So I knew I just had to get off the ball, throw it up and I was off to the races.”
It was one of the most productive games of Gifford’s career. He finished with 159 yards and the one touchdown on just four catches.
The Tornados’ other main contributor was senior wide receiver Austin Osso, who had four receptions for 71 yards.
Junior running back Carson Amendt was largely held in check, managing just 43 rushing yards on 11 carries.
Yelm kicker Cody Frye booted a 23-yard field goal with 3:21 to go in the third quarter to make it 24-14. The ended up being the only score of the second half for the Tornados.
And Blanchet made it interesting late.
Down 24-14, the Braves engineered a 10-play scoring drive on Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown run with 2:34 left in the game to cut the lead to 24-21.
The Braves then attempted an onside kick, and kicker Kurtis Delen recovered it.
Then miscues happened. With the ball at the Yelm 39, three penalties in a span of five plays backed up the Braves to their own 37. On a long fourth down attempt, Johnson’s pass fell incomplete, sealing the game for the Tornados.
“I’m so excited,” Ronquillo said. “I’m so happy. These kids have been working really hard all year. This is for them, and this is for the entire community. This community needed this win, and the program is still rolling. We would like to keep it rolling.”
YELM
14
|7
|3
|0
—
24
BISHOP BLANCHET
0
|14
|0
|7
—
21
Y – Derrick Platt 15 run (Frye kick)
Y – Kyle Robinson 4 run (Frye kick)
BB – Tommy Gardner 6 run (Delen kick)
BB – Jacob Nguyen 3 pass from Alex Johnson (Delen kick)
Y – Kodee Gifford 66 pass from Robinson (Frye kick)
Y – Frye 23 field goal
BB – Johnson 1 run (Delen kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Passing: Y – Robinson 10-15-1-251 . BB – Johnson 24-43-1-2-258.
Rushing: Y – Amendt 11-43; Platt 4-17; Robinson 6-13. BB – Gardner 17-58; Jack Maider 2-24; Chris Frost 1-10; Milo Bouchard 1-3; Johnson 1-1.
Receiving: Y – Gifford 4-159; Austen Osso 4-71; Amendt 2-13; Sylas Franklin 1-8. BB – Andrew Hollomon 4-76; Chris Frost 4-75; Jake Freeman 2-33; Joseph Kahn 2-24; Duncan Lee 3-35; Gardner 3-12; Bouchard 1-3; Maider 1-3; Nguyen 1-3.
