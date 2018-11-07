State soccer roundup: Olympia’s postseason magic runs out in opening round

Olympia High School girls soccer seemed to hit its stride when it mattered most — during the postseason.
After finishing fifth in the Class 4A SPSL, the Bears (11-6-3) caught fire in the playoffs, beating Enumclaw, Auburn-Riverside and previously undefeated 4A SPSL champion Puyallup to win the 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict title.
But, the magic ran out Wednesday night at Ingersoll Stadium, as Olympia yielded three second half goals and was eliminated by Skyline, 3-0, in the opening round of the 4A state tournament.
The Bears’ 11 wins this season were a marked improvement over their three-win campaign in 2017.
“We had an incredible season,” coach Tamara Liska said. “Every season is different, with different kids, but I couldn’t be more proud of what we did this season.”
The Spartans (12-7-1) outshot the Bears, 13-1, and had six corner kicks to Olympia’s one.
Skyline had a variety of chances before halftime, but missed twice with ground balls just wide of either side of the net b, fore Olympia’s junior goalkeeper Lyric Tinnel made the first two of her eventual five saves.
“Lyric was incredible,” Liska said. “She had some great saves in the first half. She’s been incredible all season.”
In the 50th minute, though, Skyline defender Maddie Butz sent a corner kick from the right side to the left post, where Emma Morgan was waiting to knock it home.
In the 62nd minute, Tinnel punched away a Spartans’ free kick, but Skyline senior forward Saskia Slater converted the rebound into a goal. Skyline later benefited from an own goal by the Bears.
“Skyline was connected and shooting it down the middle,” Liska said. “We were holding them, but it didn’t go our way in the second half.”
Olympia didn’t get off a shot until Sophie Nicholson’s attempt from the right wing was saved by Skyline goalkeeper Olivia Doces in the 64th minute.
Shortly after, Christina Spinharney got out in front of the Spartans’ defense and put the ball into the net past Doces, but was ruled offside, erasing the apparent goal.
Despite the score and statistical imbalance, Liska saw some positives.
“The girls worked hard. They talked. They were physical,” she said.
Skyline will meet the winner of Wednesday’s Lake Stevens-Tahoma game later this week.
Lake Stevens 2, Tahoma 1 (PK): The Vikings outlasted the Bears through regulation and overtime to claim an opening round win on penalty kicks.
The loss ends the season for Tahoma (13-3-1).
Puyallup 2, Richland 0: The 4A SPSL champion Vikings (16-1-2) downed the Bombers to advance to the 4A state quarterfinals with goals from Grayson Nottage and Meredith Udovich.
Nottage scored in the 43rd minute with an assist from Morgan Easley, and Udovich in the 74th minute with an assist from Sydney Evans. Goalkeeper Ally Larkin earned the shutout for Puyallup.
Issaquah 3, Kentridge 1: The Eagles jumped out to an early lead on a Kate Wikkinson header in the 18th minute, and didn’t lose it.
The Chargers’ season ends at 9-8-2.
CLASS 3A
Seattle Prep 4, Stadium 0: The Panthers knocked out the Tigers in the opening round behind a hat trick from Helena Reischling. Lina Usibelli and Elsa Kammereck combined for the shutout.
Despite a runner-up finish in the 3A PCL, the Tigers’ season ends with a record of 14-4-1.
Staff writer Jordan Whitford contributed to this report.
Comments