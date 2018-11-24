Fife players thank the fans following Friday night’s 2A football state quarterfinal victory over the Black Hills Wolves, 14-0, at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 16, 2018.
Fife players thank the fans following Friday night’s 2A football state quarterfinal victory over the Black Hills Wolves, 14-0, at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 16, 2018. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

High School Sports

Live high school football scores, state semifinals

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@thenewstribune.com

November 24, 2018 12:53 PM

STATE SEMIFINALS

Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. All games are being plays on Saturday, Nov. 24. The losers of state playoff games are out.

The WIAA high school football seeding committees ranked teams and populated the brackets following the district playoffs.

CLASS 4A

Lake Stevens vs. Woodinville, 5:30 p.m.

Puyallup vs. Union, 1 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Mountain View vs. O’Dea, 2 p.m.

Bellevue vs. Eastside Catholic, 1 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Lynden vs. Fife, 1 p.m.

Liberty of Issaquah vs. Hockinson, 4 p.m.

CLASS 1A

Lynden Christian vs. Newport, 4 p.m.

Colville vs. Royal, 1 p.m.

CLASS 2B

Toledo vs. Kalama, 1 p.m.

Napavine vs. Adna, 4 p.m.

CLASS 1B

Naselle vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline, 1 p.m.

Quilcene vs. Odessa, 4 p.m.

