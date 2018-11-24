Live high school football scores, state semifinals

STATE SEMIFINALS
Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. All games are being plays on Saturday, Nov. 24. The losers of state playoff games are out.
The WIAA high school football seeding committees ranked teams and populated the brackets following the district playoffs.
CLASS 4A
Lake Stevens vs. Woodinville, 5:30 p.m.
Puyallup vs. Union, 1 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Mountain View vs. O’Dea, 2 p.m.
Bellevue vs. Eastside Catholic, 1 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Lynden vs. Fife, 1 p.m.
Liberty of Issaquah vs. Hockinson, 4 p.m.
CLASS 1A
Lynden Christian vs. Newport, 4 p.m.
Colville vs. Royal, 1 p.m.
CLASS 2B
Toledo vs. Kalama, 1 p.m.
Napavine vs. Adna, 4 p.m.
CLASS 1B
Naselle vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline, 1 p.m.
Quilcene vs. Odessa, 4 p.m.
