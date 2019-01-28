High School Sports

Vote for the best South Sound area high school performances from boys and girls basketball

By Andrew Hammond

January 28, 2019 01:29 PM

Highlights: Pollard pours in 36 points as Foss stuns Steilacoom with late comeback

Foss High School rallied to beat 2A SPSL rival Steilacoom, 63-53, on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 in Tacoma.
As we enter the last few days of January, we take a look back at some of the top prep performances of the week. Before we get to the nominees from this week, here’s a look at the nominees and winners from last week’s polls.

Here are candidates for this week’s honors. Voting ends at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 31

Top Girls Performance of the Week
Emily Church (Olympia)-24 points vs. Puyallup
Raigan Barnett (Rogers)-26 points vs. Bellarmine Prep
Brynna Maxwell (Gig Harbor)-30 points vs. North Thurston
Jayauna Keister (Lakes) 31 points vs. Spanaway Lake
Top Boys Performance of the Week
Tyler Spurlock (Peninsula)-31 points vs. Capital
Davion Gaines (Stadium)-22 points vs. Spanaway Lake
Tim Tenkley (North Thurston)-25 points vs. Shelton
Micah Pollard (Foss)-36 points vs. Steilacoom
Feel free to email me if you see a top performance from the area at (ahammond@thenewstribune.com)

