Black Hills’ Mackenzie Theophilus closes strong for runner-up finish at the 2A/1A state bowling championships

Black Hills High School standout Mackenzie Theophilus knows what era of Class 2A bowling she is part of.

In pretty much any other year, the way the Wolves’ senior was bowling down the stretch of the state championships Friday at Narrows Plaza Bowl, she would be close to winning an individual title.

But, Theophilus happens to be competing at the same time as Mark Morris star Brooklyn Boudreau, who is making her case as the best high school bowler Washington has ever seen.

Boudreau, a junior, became the first bowler in state history to win three consecutive state titles. A six-game total of 1,270 pins gave her a runaway title over Theophilus, the 2A/1A runner-up who totaled a career-best 1,172.

It is tough to swallow, but for Theophilus, she has to take in consideration what has gone on around her.

“I take her out of the picture,” Theophilus said. “I mean, if she has a bad day, I can beat her. But, usually she has it figured out.”

After a 168 game to start the tournament, Boudreau rallied with games of 214 and 260 to close out the opening session with a sizable lead.

“There are five games left,” Boudreau said. “That is a lot of frames to make up for it. I knew I’d get it back eventually.”

Theophilus made a ball switch for the final three games, going with a more aggressive Idol Pearl ball that creates more action. It worked — over the final three games, Theophilus scored higher than her counterpart (642-628), including games of 258 and 235 to close.

Theophilus just missed out on the school record of 1,175 pins, set by Wolves coach Nicole Hayes back in 2012.

“I am super proud of her,” Hayes said.

The Wolves have plenty to refocus on Saturday with 14 Baker games looming. With 4,878 pins, they lead the team race over defending 2A/1A champion Mark Morris (4,841). First-time state participant W.F. West is third at 4,705.

“We got those first-day jitters out of the way. Everyone was throwing the ball well,” Hayes said. “This is the first time Black Hills has made it to state since 2012. They are proud of that. And now showing up and doing well, they are feeling good.”

In 3A competition, Evergreen of Vancouver ran away from the field to capture its third consecutive state title.

The Plainsmen totaled 2,435 pins during the 14 Baker games Friday morning. In second? That would be the North Thurston Rams, who had 2,304.

That was good enough for the Rams to move past Shelton for fifth place after trailing by 182 entering play Saturday. It was also their school-best finish. They placed eighth in 2015.

North Thurston loses eight seniors from this squad, but will return its top two bowlers — sophomore Juliauna Gosney and junior Makenzie Brathovd — next season.

“Yesterday was a challenge, but the girls made some good adjustments, and we really bound together as a team,” Rams co-coach Adam Brandenburrg said. “We’ve been bouncing back all season.”