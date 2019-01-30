Everything you need to know about the high school bowling state championships

WIAA GIRLS STATE BOWLING TOURNAMENT
Thursday-Saturday, Narrows Plaza Bowl, University Place
Tickets: Daily tickets are $11 for adults, $8 for students and senior citizens. Tournament passes are $20 for adults, $14 for students and senior citizens.
Schedule: Thursday 3A individual games, 10 a.m.-noon, and 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday 3A Baker team games, 8 a.m.-10 a.m.; 4A and 2A/1A individual games, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.-6:15 p.m. Saturday — 4A and 2A/1A Baker teams games, 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
2018 team champions: Class 4A — Eastmont. 3A — Evergreen of Vancouver. 2A/1A — Mark Morris.
Returning individual champions: 4A — Kristina Harris, sr., Rogers. 2A/1A — Brooklyn Boudreau, jr., Mark Morris.
The skinny: 4A — Can the Eastmont girls make it three team titles in a row? The Wildcats finished second in the Big 9 to rival Wenatchee, but toppled the Panthers for the District 6 championship, earning the lone berth to the state tournament. Eastmont’s Alicia Hastings (district champion at 659) should be in the 4A individual title hunt as well. She was third last year behind Harris, who qualified this weekend as an individual bowler. … This is the strongest the West Central District has been in a while with its trio of teams in district champion Puyallup, reigning state runner-up Jefferson and South Kitsap, led by 4A SPSL bowler of the year Abigail Kay (215 average).
3A — Evergreen is the two-time defending champion, but that reign could be in serious jeopardy. After winning the regular-season Greater St. Helens League title, they were upended at districts by Prairie, 3,893-3,883. … Wilson won its third consecutive WCD title, and has a quality top three in Maddie San Soucie (175 average), Taylor Herbert (167) and Tiffany Benger (165). The Rams could sneak into the thick of things if the top GSHL schools are off. … A real sleeper in the individual race is 3A PCL champion Nikita Benton, who is in her first season of high school bowling. She had a league-best 187 average.
2A/1A — This potentially sets up as a big weekend for Mark Morris. Not only are the Monarchs looking to defend their title, their top bowler — Boudreau — is looking to become the first bowler in state history to win three consecutive titles. She easily won the district title (742). ... Mark Morris finished ahead of a pair of first-time qualifiers in W.F. West and Black Hills, a tournament contender.
