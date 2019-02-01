Evergreen of Vancouver wins third consecutive 3A state bowling title. Bethel, Wilson pace South Sound teams

Robin Bailey is well aware of which school is perched highest in Clark County bowling history.
It is the Battle Ground High School Tigers, who won four consecutive Class 4A state titles from 2012-15.
Well, Bailey’s program — Evergreen of Vancouver — continued to gain more ground on those Tigers’ squads Friday as the Plainsmen easily clinched their third 3A title in a row at Narrows Plaza Bowl in University Place.
With 7,924 total pins in two days, Evergreen ran away from 3A GSHL rival Prairie (7,326) and 3A Pierce County League contenders Bethel (7,165) and Wilson (7,137).
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“Three in a row is really hard to do,” Bailey said. “For sure, I would like to have four in a row. We think about that. … We have a chance at it next year.”
The one team that made a serious push in the team competition during the 14 Baker team games (each of school’s five bowlers bowls two frames) was Bethel.
The Braves entered Friday trailing Prairie by 257 pins, but closed that deficit to 80 through 10 games.
But, the Falcons rallied for big scores in the 11th game (183-166) and 12th game (193-135) to essentially sew up second place.
Bethel was able to hold off Wilson as the South Sound’s top finisher — and the program’s top showing since being the 4A state runner-up in 2015.
“Wilson is our friendly rival. We push each other,” said Bethel coach Brandon Cain, whose team finished second to the Rams in 3A PCL regular-season play, and behind them at last week’s West Central District tournament. “It is a third-place finish at state, but for us, it is like a first-place finish in our own area. It is huge, there is no doubt.”
Evergreen totaled 2,435 pins during the 14 Baker games. In second? That would be the North Thurston Rams, who had 2,304.
That was good enough to move past Shelton for fifth place after trailing by 182 entering play Friday. It was also the Rams’ school-best finish. They placed eighth in 2015.
North Thurston loses eight seniors from this squad, but will return its top two bowlers — sophomore Juliauna Gosney and junior Makenzie Brathovd — next season.
“Yesterday was a challenge, but the girls made some good adjustments, and we really bound together as a team,” Rams co-coach Adam Brandenburrg said. “We’ve been bouncing back all season.”
Comments