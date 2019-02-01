Tumwater girls rally to sweep crosstown rival Black Hills, remain in tie for first in 2A EvCo

Robin Johnson looked back at the success her young Tumwater High School girls basketball players had closing out games in middle school AAU tournaments and figured they’d quickly learn to handle the pressure of high school varsity game nights.
And the T-Birds have, falling behind in all four of their Class 2A Evergreen Conference games with their closest rivals, W.F. West and Black Hills, but winning three of the games, and sending the fourth into overtime.
But, after Tumwater fell behind by as many as eight points to host Black Hills on Friday night, and made just 2 of 6 free throws in the final 28 seconds last night in eliminating the Wolves from championship contention, 47-44, Johnson gets it.
She’s coaching a team of talented newcomers to the world of packed gyms and intense hometown rivalries.
“They’re only 14,” she said of her key freshmen, Natalie Sumrok, Isabella Lund and Aubrey Amendala. “They’re not even close to 15. I thought they’d adjust faster, but by this point in the season I realize I’m just going to have to coach them through it.”
Not that Johnson is complaining.
Tumwater (17-2) is tied for first place with defending 2A state champion W.F. West at 8-1 in leauge play, and holds the tiebreaker edge for the league’s top seed to the Southwest District tournament.
Black Hills (13-6) fell to 6-3 in league with only a game to go. Both programs will move on districts next week.
“Games like this are what high school basketball is all about,” Johnson said.
The T-Birds won despite not having a single player in double figures scoring. But, all seven Tumwater players who got into the game scored at least five points, with Lund leading the way with nine. Senior forward Katie Cunningham and Sumrok added eight apiece.
Central Washington-bound senior Maisy Williams led Black Hills with 10 in only her third game back after missing 11 contests with a broken finger, and Kennedi Greenfield added nine for the Wolves.
A huge issue for Black Hills was free throw shooting. Though the Wolves were awarded 32 shots from the line and made 17, 10 of their misses came during the second half.
In the early going, the Wolves made 6 of 8 to grab a 14-7 lead at the outset of the second quarter. Tumwater pulled to within a point, 15-14, on a 3-point basket by senior guard Sophia Koelsch, but Black Hills closed out the half on an 8-3 run.
When Mia Flores, playing in her ninth game for Black Hills after becoming eligible after transferring from River Ridge at the start of the school year, drove for a bucket off a Greenfield assist seconds after intermission, and the Wolves led by eight at 25-17.
“The emotions of this game, a crosstown rivalry, took us out of the good basketball we usually can play,” Johnson said.
That’s when Tumwater went to work, putting together a 12-2 run and grabbing a 29-28 lead with a minute to play in the third on a 3-pointer by Sumrok. The T-Birds held Black Hills scoreless for four minutes during the run and didn’t trail again.
“Our coach gave us a good pep talk at halftime,” said Amendala, Johnson’s daughter. “She told us what we needed to fix and told us we needed to bring more energy.”
They pushed out to their largest lead, 45-38, with 1:44 left on a pair of Lund free throws.
But, from that point on, Tumwater also went cold from the line and it wasn’t over until Megan River’s line drive from midcourt at the buzzer slammed off the glass.
TUMWATER
7
|10
|15
|15
—
47
BLACK HILLS
12
|11
|6
|15
—
44
TEAM STATISTICS
T – Shooting: 18 of 48 (37.5 percent). Free throws: 5 of 14 (35.7). Turnovers: 27.
B – Shooting: 13 of 45 (28.9 percent). Free throws: 17 of 32 (53.1). Turnovers: 18.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
T – Sophia Koelsch 6, Katie Cunningham 8, Natalie Sumrok 8, Olivia Bailon 5, Aubrey Amendala 6, Isabella Lund 9, Cassie Kaufman 5.
B – Maisy Williams 10, Megan River 8, Mia Flores 7, Jordyn Bender 6 , Addie Ainsworth 3, Alexa Bovenkamp 3, Kennedi Greenfield 9.
