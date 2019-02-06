South Sound signing day: Where are top athletes going to college?

SOUTH SOUND SIGNING DAY
National Signing Day for the 2018-19 school year, which occurs annually in February, is Wednesday.
High school athletes around the South Sound will sign their National Letters of Intent to continue their careers at Division I and II schools, NAIA schools, and junior colleges on athletic scholarships. Others will be honored for securing college futures at Division III schools, which do not award money for athletics.
Wednesday marks the beginning of the regular signing period for Division I and II football recruits, and is a continuation of the nine-month signing period for all other Division I and II sports, excluding Division I basketball. The regular period for Division I basketball begins April 17.
South Sound athletes signing their NLIs during this period or since TNT’s last posting, and others being honored, are listed below, based on available information.
To report an NLI signing that is not listed, email lsmith@thenewstribune.com.
AUBURN MOUNTAINVIEW
Dallon Bennett, men’s golf, Bellevue College
Janet Gentsaryuk, women’s volleyball, The Evergreen State College
Jaelynn Ramsay, women’s soccer, Bellevue College
AUBURN RIVERSIDE
Justus Legg, football, Portland State University
BELLARMINE PREP
Charles Elzie, men’s basketball, College of Idaho
Amanda Hale, women’s lacrosse, Colorado State University at Pueblo
Nick Kokich, football, Eastern Washington University (preferred walk-on)
Clay Thatcher, men’s golf, Washington State University
BLACK HILLS
Ainslee Eberle, women’s volleyball, Pierce College
Hannah Rongen, women’s volleyball, Pierce College
BONNEY LAKE
Brissa Black, women’s volleyball, Dickinson College
Roman Casey, football, Simon Fraser University
Eliza Christensen, women’s soccer, Yakima Valley College
Cody Coffey, men’s wrestling, Minot State University
CLOVER PARK
Theo Grutas, baseball, Skagit Valley College
CURTIS
Miles Cooney, football, Western Oregon University
Marlon Jones, football, Eastern Washington University
Henry Krebs-Parker, baseball, Columbia Basin College
Trenton Olson, football, Arizona Christian University
Jason Tutton, baseball, Columbia Basin College
Johnathon Walker-Whitmore, men’s soccer, University of Puget Sound
Isabella Weaver, women’s soccer, Tacoma Community College
DECATUR
Lindsay Cummings, women’s volleyball, Columbia Basin College
EATONVILLE
Jarod Humphrey, baseball, Grays Harbor College
Kaitlyn Rath, softball, Pierce College
EMERALD RIDGE
Emily Hook, women’s volleyball, Pierce College
James Keenan, baseball, Shoreline Community College
ENUMCLAW
Ethan Eilertson, football, Central Washington University
Kellen Kranc, football, Eastern Washington University (preferred walk-on)
Marissa McFarland, women’s soccer, Bellevue College
Matthew Utu, football, Western Oregon University
FEDERAL WAY
Zane Baumgardt, men’s soccer, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs
FIFE
Sekai Asoua, football, Central Washington University
GIG HARBOR
Hannah Carroll, women’s track and field, Louisiana State University
HAZEN
Derek Hahn, men’s golf, Bellevue College
KENNEDY CATHOLIC
Aaron Barber, baseball, Everett Community College
Lauren Hofford, women’s swimming, Azusa Pacific University
Carber Ibanez, football, Dakota Wesleyan University
Travis Miller, baseball, George Fox University
KENTLAKE
Erin Bedry, women’s volleyball, Green River College
Madison Stedman, women’s soccer, Green River College
KENTRIDGE
Jeremy Banks, football, Central Washington University
James Billotti, baseball, Centralia College
Mackenzie Carnell, women’s soccer, Skagit Valley College
Mykaela Chandler, women’s soccer, Bellevue College
Melena Hickok, women’s golf, Bellevue College
Samantha Thom, women’s volleyball, Green River College
KENTWOOD
Hunter Humbert, women’s golf, Bellevue College
LAKES
Alan Fischer, football, Central Washington University
Zach Franco, men’s cross country and track and field, Saint Martin’s University
Camyron Gaulke, football, Dakota Wesleyan University
Khalil Lewis, football, Snow College
Dorien Simon, men’s track and field, Stanford University
Daeshawn Wayne, football, Georgetown University
LINCOLN
Jayden Simon, football, University of Colorado
Giovonni White, football, Georgetown University
MOUNT RAINIER
Allison Schacher, women’s soccer, Green River College
NORTH THURSTON
Kaleigh Chandler, softball, Pierce College
Emma Mueller, women’s volleyball, Whatcom Community College
Andrew Shanrock, baseball, Grays Harbor College
OLYMPIA
Sawyer Price, men’s soccer, Northwest Nazarene University
Camryn Wilson, women’s volleyball, Lower Columbia College
PENINSULA
Allison Bryant, women’s soccer, Tacoma Community College
Burke Griffin, football, University of New Hampshire
Braeden Potter, football, Washington State University (preferred walk-on)
Graham Schmidt, football, Valley City State University
Khalif Spry, football, College of the Siskiyous
PUYALLUP
Darius Morrison, football, Central Washington University
RIVER RIDGE
Grace Goetsch, softball, Pierce College
ROGERS
Maddie Egan, women’s tennis, Washington State University
Ryan Stracke, men’s cross country and track and field, Pacific Lutheran University
SPANAWAY LAKE
Jordan Etter, football, Dakota Wesleyan University
Dawsen Kaaiwela, baseball, Pierce College
Adam Shook, baseball, Pierce College
Jaiden Thomas-Fuertes, football, Central Washington University
SHELTON
Brenden Engstrom, baseball, Wenatchee Valley Community College
Jesus Flores De Santiago, men’s soccer, Tacoma Community College
Maxamillion Johnson, baseball, Wenatchee Valley College
Emmanuel Nicasio, men’s soccer, Tacoma Community College
Ty Smotherman, baseball, Wenatchee Valley Community College
STADIUM
Bailey Elder, football, Simon Fraser University
Lauren Glazebrook, women’s soccer, Tacoma Community College
Alexis Lamb, women’s soccer, Bellevue College
STEILACOOM
J.J. Lemming, football, Central Washington University
SUMNER
Riley Clark, football, Valley City State University
Jared Fournier, men’s lacrosse, Wheeling Jesuit University
C.J. Richmond, men’s wrestling, Corban University
TAHOMA
Hunter Jenkins, baseball, Tacoma Community College
Breana Rogers, women’s track and field, Washington State University
Aliya “Nami” Wilson, women’s track and field, University of Kentucky
Alisha “Miya” Wilson, women’s track and field, University of Oregon
TIMBERLINE
Drew Ahlf, football, Pacific Lutheran University
Hunter Campau, football, Central Washington University
Devin Carter, baseball, Mount Hood Community College
Jamin Fa’alogo, football, Central Washington University
Jordyn Funk, women’s volleyball, Columbia Basin College
J.J. Graham, football, Butte College
Justin Kuhn, football, Pacific Lutheran University
WILSON
Ciarra Judson, women’s volleyball, Pacific Lutheran University
YELM
Tayelyn Cutler, softball, Centralia College
Jacob Dimond, football, Idaho State University
Kodee Gifford, football, Linfield College
Kyle Robinson, football, Pacific Lutheran University
Corbin Waite, baseball, Tacoma Community College
