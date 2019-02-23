Camas repeats as 4A team champion; four new individual champions crowned in 3A/2A/1A

Last season, Camas High School became the first Clark County school to win a Class 4A state team title in gymnastics.
Friday at Sammamish High School in Bellevue, the Papermakers successfully defended their title, topping perennial powerhouse Woodinville, 184.825-179.85.
Shea McGee won the all-around competition (38.175) over runner-up Rylye Anderson of Puyallup (37.7) to give the Papermakers a scoring boost.
McGee is also a top-five qualifier in all four events — including earning the top spot in the vault at 9.75 — entering Saturday’s individual finals. Anderson is a top-eight qualifier in each event.
Four local qualifiers from the West Central District — Auburn Riverside (fifth, 172.4), Rogers (sixth, 170.95), Puyallup (seventh, 169.675) and Auburn Mountainview (eighth, 163.4) — missed the podium, but rounded out the top eight teams.
Four South Sound gymnasts, including Anderson, reached the podium in the all-around. Kentwood’s Ashley Yang placed fourth (37.250), Auburn Riverside’s Hailey Kunimura fifth (37.025) and Kentlake’s Cecelia Loudermilk seventh (36.9).
The Ravens also have the top two gymnasts in the floor exercise entering the final day in top qualifier Alyssa Hatch (9.65) and Samena Tate (9.6). Yang is third (9.6).
CLASS 3A/2A/1A
Ballard sophomore Lianne Kistler was on the outside looking in on a top individual finish at the state gymnastics meet last season.
A year later, she won individual crowns in both the bars and vault Friday afternoon.
Kistler edged Sammamish’s Sydney Griswold on the bars, 9.6-9.55. On the vault, she narrowly beat Lake Washington’s Laly Noriega, 9.475-9.425.
The two big wins for Kistler put her in elite company with Columbia River’s Grace Gordon (beam champion, 9.625) and Kamiakin’s Abigail Winstead (floor champion, 9.7).
All three gymnasts upended Griswold, who swept the individual competition last season.
Locally, White River’s Erin McGinnis and Chylye Schillen followed up on strong performances from Thursday.
McGinnis finished seventh overall on the beam with a score of 9.4.
Schillen reached the podium on the vault (sixth, 9.225) and floor (tied eighth, 9.45).
