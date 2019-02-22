Elma’s defense limits Hailey Van Lith, but Eagles can’t overcome cold shooting in regionals loss to Cashmere

Hailey Van Lith averages 34 points per game for Cashmere High School and is on target to end her career next year as the leading girls’ basketball scorer Washington state history.
After a 7:30 a.m. departure and long drive through snowy mountain passes, fifth-seeded Elma held Van Lith, a five-star recruit ranked third nationally in the 2020 class by ESPN, to less than half of her average Friday night in Wenatchee.
But, the Eagles shot just 23 percent in the second half, dropping their Class 1A state regional to the fourth-seeded Bulldogs, 47-34, at Wenatchee High School.
Both teams advance to next week’s state tournament in Yakima, but the Eagles (22-3) will have to play Wednesday, on the tournament’s opening day, while Cashmere (21-2) has a bye into the quarterfinals.
“We played outstanding all the way around,” Eagles coach Lisa Johnson said. “But, we couldn’t hit our shots in the second half.”
Van Lith, who is being recruited by top Division I programs like Connecticut and Baylor, finished with 16 points.
Elma played its standard 1-3-1 zone defense to limit the standout point guard.
“When she penetrated, (Jalyn) Sackrider was waiting for her,” Johnson said.
Sackrider nearly had a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. Defensively, she recorded two blocked shots and a pair of steals. Kali Rambo led the Eagles with 11 points, and had nine rebounds and three assists.
The Bulldogs took an early lead, but Elma nosed in front, 17-16, when the 6-foot-2 Sackrider scored underneath and Rambo followed with a go-ahead jumper.
Cashmere moved back in front, 24-20, by the half and never trailed again, as Elma made just 5 of 22 field goal attempts after the break.
But, Johnson thinks the experience — from the trip to the competition — prepared the Eagles for next week’s state tournament.
“It was awesome, to leave so early, come so far through the snow and play tough against a team like that,” she said.
Elma will meet either Granger or Overlake in a loser-out game at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in Yakima.
CLASS 2A BOYS
Anacortes 44, Black Hills 38: The Seahawks (16-8) pulled away from a 38-38 tie in the final moments to end the Wolves’ season at Mount Vernon High School.
Zach Crumley led Black Hills with 15 points, while senior Jackson Bauer added 11 in what turned out to be his final high school game.
Black Hills (14-10) trailed by as many as eight in the second half before catching up late.
“We finally started to get aggressive,” Wolves coach Jeff Gallagher said. “In the first half we stood around on the perimeter a lot. We also go some great hustle plays from Zach Loveless during the second half.”
The Wolves scored 17 points in the third quarter, but only three in the fourth.
Bauer was Black Hills’ lone senior on the 2018-19 roster, meaning a strong core will return next season.
NO. 5 ELMA
6
|14
|7
|7
—
34
NO. 4 CASHMERE
10
|14
|10
|13
—
47
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
E – Jalyn Sackrider 10, Jillian Bieker 6, Kali Rambo 11, Quin Mikel 5, Molly Johnston 2.
C – Ellie Alberts 4, Haliey Van Lith 16, Grace Hammond 9, Peyton Brown 2, Riley Johnson 10, Grace Erdmann 6.
NO. 15 BLACK HILLS
7
|11
|17
|3
—
38
NO. 10 ANACORTES
10
|15
|13
|6
—
44
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
BH – Jackson Bauer 11, Elyas Inman 3, Zach Crumley 15, Gabe Wright 4, Weston Ainsworth 5.
A – Kaden Flynn 5, Duane Jedlinski 9, Nick Cortright 6, Gavin Moore 1, Cort Senff 6, Grayson Eaton 12, Chase Cornett 2.
