Yelm starts with a blast ... two homers by Jesmer ... and a no-hitter by Cutler

Yelm’s Tayelyn Cutler (23) pitches in the fifth inning. Yelm played Southridge in a softball game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey, Wash., on Friday, May 24, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Yelm High School’s Tayelyn Cutler struck out 14 Southridge batters on her way to a 7-0 no-hit victory over the Suns in the first round of the Class 3A state softball tournament Friday afternoon at the Regional Athletic Center in Lacey.

“She had her change up working and they were swinging at her rise ball,” said Tornados coach Lindsay Walton. “She did a good job of hitting the inside half of the plate.”

Cutler also hit a home run while Calli Jesmer blasted two homers for Yelm, one solo, one of the two-run variety.

Meanwhile, University of Washington-bound Brooke Nelson matched Cutler’s feat, no-hitting Hermiston, 5-0, on 19 strikeouts for Bonney Lake.

Gabby Jones went two for three for the Panthers, driving in two runs, while Hailee Huggins blasted a pair of doubles.

A third South Sound team also recorded a shutout.

Stadium left-hander McKenna Braegelmann struck out 16 Edmonds-Woodway batters, giving up just two hits as the Tigers rolled to a 7-0 triumph.

Meri McElligott drove in a pair of runs with a double for Stadium, while Kate Nelson robbed E-W’s Annika Forseth of a home run to end the top of the sixth inning.

At deadline, all three teams were involved in quarterfinal games with Yelm meeting Lake Washington, Bonney Lake facing 2017 champion Meadowdale and Stadium playing a Garfield team they defeated earlier in the season.

2A softball

Tumwater lost its first round game, 7-6, on a walk-off error on Friday in Selah to fall into the consolation bracket. The Thunderbirds (15-5) had eight hits, led by Ellaney Jelcick and Sawyer Vessey, who each had two hits. Katie Cunningham hit a solo homer for the T-Birds.

Tumwater played Sequim later on Firday in a loser’s out game and won, 6-3, to advance to a consolation quarterfinal game at 6 p.m.

Also, W.F. West defeated Port Angeles, 19-2, in their first round game.