High School Sports

Statewide high school football scores, Week 1

Sam Huard during Kennedy Catholic High School football practice at Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.
Sam Huard during Kennedy Catholic High School football practice at Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

  Comments  