Week 4: Tumwater on top in Associated Press state high school football poll

Tumwater’s Tyler Woods (25), Hunter Baker and Ryan Otton (10) celebrate Baker’s touchdown run against Timberline during Friday night’s season-opening football game at Tumwater District Stadium on Sept. 6, 2019. toverman@theolympian.com

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.

CLASS 4A

1. Lake Stevens (12) 3-0 127

2. Woodinville (1) 3-0 103

3. Kennedy Catholic 3-0 94

4. Camas 3-0 84

5. Graham-Kapowsin 3-0 83

6. Puyallup 3-0 70

8. Central Valley 3-0 40

9. Mount Si 3-0 18

10. Union 2-1 8

Others receiving 6 or more points: Skyview 7.

Lincoln’s Jeddiah Hayes (2) rushes for a touchdown in the first quarter. Lincoln played Lake Stevens in a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

CLASS 3A

1. Eastside Catholic (12) 3-0 129

2. O’Dea (1) 3-0 118

3. Mount Spokane 3-0 80

4. Lakes 2-0 78

5. Kamiakin 3-0 75

6. Lincoln 1-2 65

7. Bellevue 2-1 59

8. Bethel 1-2 19

9. Arlington 3-0 18

10. Kelso 3-0 13

(tie) Mountain View 2-1 13

(tie) Peninsula 1-2 13

Others receiving 6 or more points: Gig Harbor 12, Marysville-Pilchuck 9, Seattle Prep 8.

Fife wingback Jay Harper-Brooks leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during Friday night’s football game against Black Hills at Tumwater District Stadium on Sept. 13, 2019. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

CLASS 2A

1. Tumwater (5) 3-0 130

2. Archbishop Murphy (6) 125

3. Hockinson (3) 2-1 106

4. Lynden 3-0 93

5. West Valley (Spokane) 3-0 76

6. Liberty (Issaquah) 3-0 66

7. Steilacoom 1-2 55

8. Fife 3-0 49

9. Sedro-Woolley 3-0 34

10. North Kitsap 2-1 14

Others receiving 6 or more points: W.F. West 9

CLASS 1A

1. Royal (11) 3-0 127

2. Mount Baker (2) 3-0 110

3. Lynden Christian 2-0 103

4. Zillah 3-0 81

5. La Salle 3-0 75

6. Colville 2-1 53

7. Cascade Christian 2-0 34

8. Deer Park 3-0 32

9. LaCenter 3-0 27

10. Montesano 3-0 21

Others receiving 6 or more points: Newport 18, Connell 14, Omak 7.

CLASS 2B

1. Napavine (10) 3-0 127

2. Kalama (2) 2-1 110

3. Onalaska (1) 3-0 106

4. Tri-Cities Prep 3-0 84

5. Reardan 3-0 70

6. Adna 2-1 66

7. Colfax 3-0 54

8. Toledo 2-1 41

9. Lake Roosevelt 3-0 20

10. Asotin 3-0 13

Others receiving 6 or more points: Liberty (Spangle) 9.

CLASS 1B

1. Odessa (9) 3-0 108

2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (1) 3-0 98

3. Entiat 4-0 84

4. Naselle (1) 3-0 62

5. Lummi 3-0 38

(tie) Quilcene 2-1 38