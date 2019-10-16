Week 7: Bethel rises in Associated Press state high school football poll after win over Lakes

SHARE COPY LINK

This high school football poll is voted on by sports writers across the state and is compiled by The Associated Press.

CLASS 4A

1. Lake Stevens (9) 6-0 99

2. Kennedy Catholic 6-0 84

3. Camas (1) 6-0 80

4. Graham-Kapowsin 6-0 75

5. Puyallup 5-1 49

6. Woodinville 6-0 42

7. Chiawana 5-1 36

8. Central Valley 5-1 28

9. Eastlake 5-1 27

10. Skyview 5-1 13

Others receiving 6 or more points: Bothell 12

CLASS 3A

1. O’Dea (9) 6-0 90

2. Eastside Catholic 5-1 78

3. Lincoln 4-2 70

4. Bethel 4-2 55

5. Bellevue 4-2 49

6. Mountain View 5-1 45

7. Lakes 4-1 24

8. Mount Spokane 5-1 20

9. Marysville-Pilchuck 6-0 18

10. Kamiakin 5-1 13

Others receiving 6 or more points: Kennewick 12, Peninsula 7

CLASS 2A

1. Tumwater (11) 6-0 110

2. Lynden 5-1 98

3. Hockinson 5-1 83

4. Steilacoom 4-2 68

5. W.F. West 6-0 62

6. Archbishop Murphy 4-2 53

7. Lakewood 5-1 47

8. Clarkston 5-1 46

9. Liberty (Issaquah) 5-1 24

10. Franklin Pierce 5-1 9

CLASS 1A

1. Royal (6) 6-0 87

2. Mount Baker (3) 6-0 84

3. Zillah 6-0 69

4. La Salle 6-0 62

5. Deer Park 6-0 44

6. Lynden Christian 5-1 43

7. LaCenter 6-0 33

8. Cascade Christian 5-0 31

9. Montesano 6-0 30

10. Colville 4-2 6

CLASS 2B

1. Napavine (9) 6-0 99

2. Onalaska (1) 6-0 91

3. Kalama 4-2 77

4. Asotin 6-0 68

5. Tri-Cities Prep 5-1 45

6. Colfax 5-1 36

7. Adna 4-2 30

8. Columbia (Burbank) 6-0 26

9. Liberty (Spangle) 4-2 20

10. Lake Roosevelt 5-1 18

Others receiving 6 or more points: Ocosta 17, Friday Harbor 11

CLASS 1B

1. Odessa (7) 5-0 79

2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (1) 6-0 73

3. Naselle 6-0 64

4. Entiat 5-1 42

5. Neah Bay 5-1 37

Others receiving 6 or more points: Selkirk 25