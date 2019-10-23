Week 8: South Sound teams hold steady in Associated Press state high school football poll

Puyallup’s Sermon Wilson pumps up the crowd in the fourth quarter. Puyallup played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

This poll is voted on by sports writers across the state and is compiled by The Associated Press.

CLASS 4A

1. Lake Stevens (12) 7-0 120

2. Kennedy Catholic 7-0 102

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

3. Camas 7-0 98

4. Graham-Kapowsin 7-0 88

5. Puyallup 6-1 68

6. Chiawana 6-1 47

(tie) Woodinville 6-1 47

8. Eastlake 6-1 38

9. Skyview 6-1 23

10. Bothell 5-2 16

CLASS 3A

1. O’Dea (12) 7-0 120

2. Eastside Catholic 6-1 104

3. Lincoln 5-2 94

4. Bethel 5-2 78

5. Bellevue 5-2 70

6. Lakes 5-1 51

7. Marysville-Pilchuck 7-0 43

(tie) Mount Spokane 6-1 43

9. Kamiakin 6-1 22

10. Kennewick 6-1 18

Others receiving 6 or more points: Peninsula 7.

CLASS 2A

1. Tumwater (14) 7-0 140

2. Hockinson 6-1 121

3. Steilacoom 5-2 102

4. Lynden 5-2 92

5. Archbishop Murphy 6-1 84

6. Lakewood 6-1 74

7. Clarkston 6-1 49

8. W.F. West 6-1 40

9. Sedro-Woolley 6-1 38

10. Franklin Pierce 6-1 18

Others receiving 6 or more points: Liberty (Issaquah) 10.

CLASS 1A

1. Royal (11) 7-0 110

2. La Salle 7-0 105

3. Lynden Christian 6-1 85

4. Mount Baker 6-1 73

5. Deer Park 6-0 72

6. LaCenter 7-0 59

7. Montesano 7-0 47

8. Cascade Christian 6-0 36

9. Zillah 6-1 33

10. Colville 5-2 19

Others receiving 6 or more points: Kiona-Benton 10, Omak 10

CLASS 2B

1. Onalaska (13) 7-0 130

2. Napavine 6-1 111

3. Kalama 5-2 105

4. Colfax 6-1 91

5. Tri-Cities Prep 6-1 75

6. Adna 5-2 59

7. Asotin 6-1 44

8. Liberty (Spangle) 5-2 34

9. Lake Roosevelt 6-1 27

10. Ocosta 7-0 13

Others receiving 6 or more points: Columbia (Burbank) 9, Friday Harbor 7.

CLASS 1B

1. Odessa (10) 7-0 100

2. Almira/Coulee-Hartlin 7-0 89

3. Naselle 7-0 73

4. Entiat 6-1 64

5. Neah Bay 6-1 43

Others receiving 6 or more points: Selkirk 19