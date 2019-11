High school football state tournament first-round matchups in Washington

The WIAA seeding committee has released its high school football state tournament brackets. Here are the first round matchups in Class 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A and 2B. The higher seed will host. Full brackets can be found here.

CLASS 4A

No. 1 Kennedy Catholic vs. No. 16 Wenatchee

No. 2 Camas vs. No. 15 Eastmont

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

No. 3 Lake Stevens vs. No. 14 Union

No. 4 Graham-Kapowsin vs. No. 13 Gonzaga Prep

No. 5 Bothell vs. No. 12 Kentwood

No. 6 Chiawana vs. No. 11 Mount Si

No. 7 Puyallup vs. No. 10 Eastlake

No. 8 Woodinville vs. No. 9 Skyview

CLASS 3A

No. 1 O’Dea vs. No. 16 Kelso

No. 2 Eastside Catholic vs. No. 15 Squalicum

No. 3 Lincoln (Tacoma) vs. No. 14 Seattle Prep

No. 4 Bethel vs. No. 13 Garfield

No. 5 Kennewick vs No. 12 Yelm

No. 6 Marysville-Pilchuck vs. No. 11 Prairie

No. 7 Bellevue vs. No. 10 Lakes

No. 8 Mount Spokane vs. No. 9 Peninsula

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Tumwater vs. No. 16 Franklin Pierce

No. 2 Steilacoom vs. No. 15 Ridgefield

No. 3 Lynden vs. No 14 Othello

No. 4 Hockinson vs. No. 13 Ellensburg

No. 5 Lakewood vs. No. 12 Sequim

No. 6 Clarkston vs. No. 11 Washougal

No. 7 Prosser vs. No. 10 Eatonville

No. 8 Archbishop Murphy vs. No. 9 North Kitsap

CLASS 1A

No. 1 Royal vs. No. 16 Charles Wright

No. 2 La Salle vs. No. 15 Cashmere

No. 3 Montesano vs. No. 14 Meridian

No. 4 La Center vs No. 13 Connell

No. 5 Mount Baker vs No. 12 Hoquiam

No. 6 Deer Park vs. No. 11 Zillah

No. 7 Lynden Christian vs. No. 10 Cascade Christian

No. 8 Omak vs. No. 9 Colville

CLASS 2B

No. 1 Onalaska vs. No. 16 Brewster

No. 2 Napavine vs. No. 15 Mabton

No. 3 Kalama vs. No. 14 Rainier

No. 4 Jenkins (Chewelah) vs. No. 13 Tonasket

No. 5 Adna vs. No. 12 Davenport

No. 6 Lake Roosevelt vs. No. 11 Friday Harbor

No. 7 Colfax vs. No. 10 Toledo

No. 8 Asotin vs. No. 9 Tri-Cities Prep